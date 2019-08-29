Aussie Government: UNESCO Should NOT cite Climate Risks to the Great Barrier Reef

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Adding to the confusion of Australia’s approach to international climate change diplomacy.
Australia pressures Unesco over impact of climate change on Great Barrier Reef
Lisa Cox and Ben Smee
Thu 29 Aug 2019 04.00 AEST
It comes ahead of the release of two government reports that are expected to project a poor outlook for the reef, the status of which will be reassessed by Unesco next year after previously avoiding an in danger listing.
At a meeting of the committee in July, Australian representatives said climate change should not be used as the basis for an in danger listing for world heritage properties.
“We would not expect to see propositions that climate change threats would form the basis for in danger listing individual properties because this is a global problem not amenable to site-level intervention,” Stephen Oxley, from the environment and energy department, told the committee.
“But we do need to find a way to recognise the reality that whole categories of world heritage properties globally are threatened by climate change – coral reefs, glaciers and mountain forests to name three examples.”
…Read more: https://www.theguardian.com/australia-news/2019/aug/29/australia-pressures-unesco-over-impact-of-climate-change-on-great-barrier-reef
In my opinion the Scott Morrison government is trying to play both sides of the climate debate – on one hand they want reliable fossil fuel energy, but at the same time they don’t want to upset the greens.
This impossible effort to reconcile climate activism with support for fossil fuels appears to be leading to confusing episodes like this latest Australian proposition to UNESCO, that climate change should be recognised as a serious threat, but should not be cited as a specific threat to the Great Barrier Reef.
Eric
My take on it is that the Aussies are waking up to the fact that if the world is telling tourists the GBR is just a brown slushy blob, why would it attract tourists, which is a more reliable, long term income than that from some obscure climate fund that might fall over tomorrow.
One can only go on so long trying to attract business by saying “nothing to see here folks, it’s all dead, move on” before the accountants start complaining.
The Australian government is not alone in proposing Climate-Change Lite policies to mollify Green or Socialist Groups. The strategy does not work. Instead of refuting the fabricated so-called science called upon by the Alarmists, the conservative forces waste their time in Neville Chamberlain like attempts to appease the Global Warming Monster with predictably futile results.