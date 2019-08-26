Stormy Weather In Solarville: Amazon Joins Walmart In Saying Its Tesla Solar Panels Spontaneously Ignited

From Zerohedge

Many people theorized that the bail out “buy out” of Solar City, advocated for and led by Elon Musk, would eventually come back to bite Tesla. And now it looks as though we may be witnessing this first hand, not only in the collapse of Tesla’s solar business, but now in repeated allegations from a second multi-hundred billion dollar retailer claiming that Tesla’s solar panels ignited on their own.

Tesla solar energy systems reportedly went up in flames at an Amazon warehouse in Redlands, California last June and now Amazon has stated that it has no further plans to buy solar energy systems from Tesla, according to CNBC.

The news comes after Tuesday, when we reported that Walmart had suit Tesla over solar panels that ignited on their own and caused fires on top of 7 stores in recent years. As of right now, more than 240 Walmart stores have Tesla solar systems installed

Walmart claimed that Tesla only inspected 29 of more than 240 sites with Tesla solar roofs on them up until the day of the lawsuit. However, on Thursday night, it looks as though Musk may have been doing damage control, as the two companies released a joint statement regarding the lawsuit:

“Walmart and Tesla look forward to addressing all issues and re-energizing Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores, once all parties are certain that all concerns have been addressed.” “Together, we look forward to perusing our mutual goal of a sustainable energy future,” the statement continued. “Above all else, both companies want each and every system to operate reliably, efficiently, and safely.”

But now Tesla also has Amazon to appease – how many more concessions will they have to make?

And with Amazon joining the ranks of those coming forward about these obviously defective solar panels, it looks to serve as confirmation that there are likely many other defective systems installed nationwide. This is what caused short seller David Einhorn to call for Elon Musk’s resignation late in the week last week.

