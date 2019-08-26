Stormy Weather In Solarville: Amazon Joins Walmart In Saying Its Tesla Solar Panels Spontaneously Ignited

Many people theorized that the
bail out “buy out” of Solar City, advocated for and led by Elon Musk, would eventually come back to bite Tesla. And now it looks as though we may be witnessing this first hand, not only in the collapse of Tesla’s solar business, but now in repeated allegations from a second multi-hundred billion dollar retailer claiming that Tesla’s solar panels ignited on their own.
Tesla solar energy systems reportedly went up in flames at an Amazon warehouse in Redlands, California last June and now Amazon has stated that it has no further plans to buy solar energy systems from Tesla, according to CNBC.
The news comes after Tuesday, when we reported that Walmart had suit Tesla over solar panels that ignited on their own and caused fires on top of 7 stores in recent years. As of right now, more than 240 Walmart stores have Tesla solar systems installed
Walmart claimed that Tesla only inspected 29 of more than 240 sites with Tesla solar roofs on them up until the day of the lawsuit. However, on Thursday night, it looks as though Musk may have been doing damage control, as the two companies released a joint statement regarding the lawsuit:
“Walmart and Tesla look forward to addressing all issues and re-energizing Tesla solar installations at Walmart stores, once all parties are certain that all concerns have been addressed.”
“Together, we look forward to perusing our mutual goal of a sustainable energy future,” the statement continued. “Above all else, both companies want each and every system to operate reliably, efficiently, and safely.”
But now Tesla also has Amazon to appease – how many more concessions will they have to make?
And with Amazon joining the ranks of those coming forward about these obviously defective solar panels, it looks to serve as confirmation that there are likely many other defective systems installed nationwide. This is what caused short seller David Einhorn to call for Elon Musk’s resignation late in the week last week.
Read the rest of the story here.
HT/ozspeaksup
11 thoughts on “Stormy Weather In Solarville: Amazon Joins Walmart In Saying Its Tesla Solar Panels Spontaneously Ignited”
Here’s the key part of the full article:
“Project Titan” had the purpose of replacing faulty solar panel parts across the United States, according to Business Insider. The parts in question are connectors — Amphenol H4 connectors — and SolarEdge optimizers, two pieces of the panel that are responsible for regulating the flow of energy and heat.
The main job of these parts? Making sure that as much power goes through the panel as possible without overheating, which can then lead to – you guessed it – fire.”
So it is faulty connectors and optimizes. Not faulty panels. One must be specific. I suspect the press will just say panels, thus garbling the message.
This surely doesn’t bode well for Tesla-Solar City if two of the worlds largest companies are publicly complaining about the solar panels catching fire. Presumably, it is a much larger problem with the possibility that smaller installations, right down to the home owner roof top are also infected. The fact that Elon Musk and Tesla hasn’t been able to identify a specific problem and/or a fix for both Walmart and Amazon and they had to go public seems to indicate it still isn’t resolved and therefore is a real technical problem of some type that hasn’t been solved yet. The only question now would seem to be is how long can Tesla’s Solar City division stay afloat with a real dud on the roof catching fire, and not bankrupt the entire company?
Got to wonder, does HypyHypeyHipeBoy have enough money to buy his way out of all this criminal malfeasance? He is already taking it in the a**** over his cars that keep f**king up, will he be able to steal enough from the left hand to pay off the right hand while all the other body parts are dragging his a$$ into court? Stay tuned.
It keeps them warm. What’s the problem?
The solution is to put a Tesla car on blocks up on the roof instead. That part of the company has more die hard investors and customers so extend its use to rooftop electric cars.
Elon Musk is going down as one of the most notorious shysters of all time.
Really sad, no one recognizes the name Elmer Gantry anymore, and we have so many of them today.
Perhaps this is the tip of the iceberg?
Are there other systems that have been compromising individual home installations with similar safety and operational shortcomings?
Gee…Who would have thought that high power electrical systems would require more maintenance than typical home-owner neglect?
…we engineers and commenters, that’s who.
These things are mere roofing shingles.
And let that be a lesson to multi-billion dollar companies and the rest of you that putting solar installs on a rooftop is dumb from both a safety and cost standpoint. They have zero economies of scale compared to ground mount utility scale solar so selling them to Walmart which was built on scale advantage in logistics and buying was predicated on green peer pressure on the company to make a bad choice.
Of course governments double down with bad incentives to make the wrong choice on a wider scale while bailing out Solyndra, a company that never even got to the market to be a failure like Tesla Solar. Remember, they (Obama Administration) didn’t pick winners only losers with connections.
Well, only a few of Musk’s Teslas have caught fire (yet), so that is a success by any renewable energy standard, isn’t it? Or do we believe that Musk should be held to the standards of the rest of the automotive industry and have no fires? So far, Renewables are not held to the normal standards of industry as they are “saving the planet” and therefore can fail regularly whereas normal companies really have to perform to succeed in the business world.
This situation reminds me of wind farms and solar thermal facilities that can kill endangered species without fines as they are saving the endangered species from extinction by “stopping” CAGW.
well la tee da,,,,la tee da
how long are we all going to continue getting screwed in the name of saving the planet