Katharine Hayhoe Attacks Greta Thunberg’s Climate “Shaming” Crusade

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
According to US climate change campaigner Katharine Hayhoe, Greta Thunberg’s attempts to shame people into climate action are counterproductive.
Shaming people into fighting climate change won’t work, says scientist
Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says trying to inspire people is more effective
CBC Radio · Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:30 AM ET | Last Updated: 4 hours ago
…
Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says strategies that aim to shame aren’t effective.
…
Hi Greta, I’ve just booked some long haul flights for my family to enjoy some winter sun on the beach this Christmas.— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 14, 2019
Level of guilt being felt: 0% pic.twitter.com/BVE3JyiNgi
Hayhoe recalls being told by a fellow climate activist that “every time you turn on your car, you’re sinning.“
“My visceral reaction to somebody saying that to me was: ‘Oh, so when I take my child to the doctor, you’re saying I’m sinning? When I go to work to support my family, I’m sinning?'”
She told Galloway “that shaming made me want to just go out and find a Hummer and drive circles around that person.“
…
Read more: https://www.cbc.ca/radio/thecurrent/the-current-for-august-19-2019-1.5251826/shaming-people-into-fighting-climate-change-won-t-work-says-scientist-1.5251832
I can understand Katharine Hayhoe lashing out – when is the last time Katharine was invited to speak to the European Union or French or British Parliaments?
But Katharine’s impatience with this new climate hero upstart in my opinion has led her to make a classic strategic error.