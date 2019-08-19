Katharine Hayhoe Attacks Greta Thunberg’s Climate “Shaming” Crusade

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to US climate change campaigner Katharine Hayhoe, Greta Thunberg’s attempts to shame people into climate action are counterproductive.

Shaming people into fighting climate change won’t work, says scientist

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says trying to inspire people is more effective

CBC Radio · Posted: Aug 19, 2019 9:30 AM ET | Last Updated: 4 hours ago

…

Climate scientist Katharine Hayhoe says strategies that aim to shame aren’t effective.

…

Hi Greta, I’ve just booked some long haul flights for my family to enjoy some winter sun on the beach this Christmas.



Level of guilt being felt: 0% pic.twitter.com/BVE3JyiNgi — Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) August 14, 2019

Hayhoe recalls being told by a fellow climate activist that “every time you turn on your car, you’re sinning.“

“My visceral reaction to somebody saying that to me was: ‘Oh, so when I take my child to the doctor, you’re saying I’m sinning? When I go to work to support my family, I’m sinning?'”

She told Galloway “that shaming made me want to just go out and find a Hummer and drive circles around that person.“

…