Elon Musk Wants to Nuke Mars to Trigger Global Warming

Would you trust Musk with hundreds of H-bombs?
Elon Musk Wants to ‘Nuke Mars’ for Humans to Live—But There Is One Problem
By Sissi Cao • 08/16/19 12:17pm
Firing nuclear weapons at Mars might have been the last idea on Elon Musk’s mind before going to bed last night. “Nuke Mars!” the Tesla and SpaceX CEO tweeted Thursday night a few minutes past midnight, prompting a Twitter frenzy with over 100,000 likes by Friday morning.
…
He later clarified that the plan is not to drop nuclear bombs on the surface of Mars, but in the sky above its two poles. Specifically, Musk wants to drop hydrogen bombs (which use fusion) into the atmosphere above the Martian poles every few seconds to release the carbon dioxide trapped inside Mars’ ice caps.
Because CO2 is a potent greenhouse gas, the more CO2 Mars can release into the atmosphere, the warmer the planet’s surface will be. The effect is similar to how the fusion process inside the sun produces energy to keep Earth warm.
…Read more: https://observer.com/2019/08/elon-musk-nuke-mars-colonization-plan-spacex/
The article goes on to cite a study which concludes that the plan is not feasible.
Inventory of CO2 available for terraforming Mars
Bruce M. Jakosky &
Christopher S. Edwards
Nature Astronomyvolume 2, pages 634–639 (2018)
We revisit the idea of ‘terraforming’ Mars — changing its environment to be more Earth-like in a way that would allow terrestrial life (possibly including humans) to survive without the need for life-support systems — in the context of what we know about Mars today. We want to answer the question of whether it is possible to mobilize gases present on Mars today in non-atmospheric reservoirs by emplacing them into the atmosphere, and increase the pressure and temperature so that plants or humans could survive at the surface. We ask whether this can be achieved considering realistic estimates of available volatiles, without the use of new technology that is well beyond today’s capability. Recent observations have been made of the loss of Mars’s atmosphere to space by the Mars Atmosphere and Volatile Evolution Mission probe and the Mars Express spacecraft, along with analyses of the abundance of carbon-bearing minerals and the occurrence of CO2 in polar ice from the Mars Reconnaissance Orbiter and the Mars Odyssey spacecraft. These results suggest that there is not enough CO2 remaining on Mars to provide significant greenhouse warming were the gas to be emplaced into the atmosphere; in addition, most of the CO2 gas in these reservoirs is not accessible and thus cannot be readily mobilized. As a result, we conclude that terraforming Mars is not possible using present-day technology.Read more: https://www.nature.com/articles/s41550-018-0529-6
Its probably worth having a closer look at Mars before dismissing the idea. The opportunity is potentially so enormous we shouldn’t write off the plan based on an aerial survey; a ground based survey might settle the question more definitively.
But even if this daring plan gets the go-ahead, I’m not keen on Musk being the person in charge of all those H-bombs.
29 thoughts on “Elon Musk Wants to Nuke Mars to Trigger Global Warming”
Elon Musk should not be in control of anything explosive, let alone an H-Bomb.
That’s why his cars have autopilot.
Too late, he has already created the ever explosive Tesla Battery Pack
One word, magnetosphere. Even NASA knows there is none to protect any atmosphere on Mars.
“Therefore, it is Mars that is the real mystery: it is pretty cold and is quite like Earth in many ways . . . so why no magnetosphere?”
https://mgs-mager.gsfc.nasa.gov/Kids/magfield.html
In a few words…Cold Core
Ditto. … and the lack of a planetary magnetic field also results in no protection from cosmic radiation which makes human habitation almost impossibly difficult, if there was a reason ….
I have not heard of any commercial or human reason, for humans to travel to the planets. The old science fiction stories have become fantasy.
The old science fiction stories did not know about cosmic radiation and assumed the asteroid belt include material from the core of a Mars size object that Jupiter destroyed.
The purpose of space travel in the old science fiction stories was to get heavy metals from the asteroid belt. Science fiction stories assumed technology such as fusion drives which are no where in sight, to bad.
It has now been shown that there never was a Mars size object. The asteroid belt does not contain concentrated core material and heavy metals.
This finding disproved the so called late heavy bombardment theory which was created to try to explain why there is concentrated heavy metals on the earth.
The gent is barking mad and believes in nonsense. “Because CO2 is a potent greenhouse gas”
Musk should have gone into the cologne business.He’s right up there in the ‘who’s who’ weirdo category along with Gore the bore.
The partial pressure of CO2 on Earth is 400/1000000 * 101325 Pa = 40.53 Pa The partial pressure of CO2 on Mars is 95/100*610 Pa = 580 Pa. The GHE on Mars should be significantly higher than on Earth even allowing for the reduced TSI. Would increasing the amount of CO2 actually make a difference?
By my calculations, there is around 3 times more total CO2 in Mars’ atmosphere compared with earth, but the apparent greenhouse effect is only .5 degrees. On Venus, it too has an atmosphere that is almost 100% CO2 but has an atmospheric pressure at ground level of 92-93 times that of earth. Its greenhouse effect is of course huge. High school science- PV=nRT . Pressure creates the heat. CO2 probably has almost no effect whatsoever (if any) , but we are being fed the propaganda under threat of retribution. The “proof” is that speaking out against the “settled science” gets you blacklisted.
How about injecting algae in the atmosphere of Venus?
My understanding is too much sulphuric acid, not enough water unfortunately.
But there is a proposal to build cloud cities floating above Venus, normal Earth air in a balloon is buoyant in Venus’ atmosphere, and at around 50 miles altitude temperatures are bearable.
Sorry make that 50km.
The martian atmosphere is already 95% CO2. Gassifying the polar water and dry ice caps would probably not heat up the surface enough to be habitable. Only in the dark winter do dry ice slabs deposit alternately on the permanent north and south polar water ice caps. Some 25 to 30% of martian CO2 moves into and out of the atmosphere in this way.
Thus, the greatest benefit would come from evaporating the water ice. However the very dry martian atmosphere, even with its density increased, would soon lose most of this water. Atomic oxygen from photolysis of CO2 in the upper atmosphere can escape to space, so adding water to the air would risk losing hydrogen and oxygen in the same way.
Elon just wants to distract us from noticing Tesla is slowly going broke.
We take him seriously at our peril.
Yep..that is what happens when you smoke too much pot. You fry your brain. I don’t have a lot of faith in Elon Musk anymore after watching him implode Tesla and Solar City with all that hype. If you can’t make money with all those subsidies and freeloading off shareholders, then something else must be wrong.
True – why would anybody trust him on this crazy idea when he cannot reach his output target on EVs and his solar company is close to going broke? He should stick to his knitting, which he is not very good at!
Just when you thought the insanity could not get any worse the Green’s Icon, comes up with about the craziest idea yet conceived.
They are that mad to even think about transferring hundreds of thermonuclear devices across the planetary divide to heat up some CO2 on Mars. It would just evaporate into space on the prevailing solar winds from a then irradiated world making it, an even more hostile environment that it was prior to their lunatic idea.
Complete madness.
If the CO2 in the Martian ice caps was previously in the atmosphere why didn’t it prevent the planet from becoming frozen in the first place? Or maybe the whole greenhouse warming thing doesn’t work.
Before that, Mars need a magnetic field generator.
Not much point to do anything to free up CO2 if it only blows away by the solar wind.
Well, build nuke hrnerators around the equator and connect them…. turning Mars to a solenoid.
Just by introducing a magnetic shield would start the process of atmosphere building and protect human settlers. I don’t have the math skill to calculate how much strength need and what is realistically generated by such a system. But I would prefer instead of a unstable pot smoking dude blow shit up there….
An idiotic idea. Looks like he wants more attention .
He’s turning into a modern day Howard Hughes …
Howard Hughes flew his own planes.
It;s the wave/way of the future:
Ranks right up there with his plan to make Tesla’s “fly” with compressed air.
This is your brain on pot.
Any questions?
This reminds me of “Nuke the Moon”
https://www.imao.us/index.php/a-realistic-plan-for-world-peaceakanuke-the-moon/
“Because CO2 is a potent greenhouse gas, the more CO2 Mars can release into the atmosphere, the warmer the planet’s surface will be. The effect is similar to how the fusion process inside the sun produces energy to keep Earth warm.”
————
I read that. I just have a hard time realizing someone wrote it.
The problem is that Mars does not have a magnetic field, any atmosphere you produce will just get swept away by the solar wind.
Several years back, I proposed building some induction coils in orbit around the equator of the Planet. Once energized, the coils turn the entire planet into a giant induction furnace. (You just have to think Big!) This could remelt the iron core of the planet and recreate a magnetic field. Now you can profitably reintroduce an atmosphere and start terraforming activities.
For reasons unknown to me, the crowd here at WUWT was not terribly excited with my proposal. As we see now, I was just ahead of my time. All I need do is suggest it to Elon Musk, and my idea will have a wealthy, visionary backer. Certainly my idea beats the hell out of nuking the hell out if the Martians.