American Psychological Association: Climate Skeptics Can be Convinced to Believe in Science

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
From the “if you don’t believe in climate science how can you believe in medicine?” department; According to an American Psychological Association press release, climate skeptics are more likely to believe climate claims if they are first reminded of fields of science which they trust.
Climate Change Conversations Can Be Difficult for Both Skeptics, Environmentalists
Reinforcing trust in science, focusing on perseverance may shift views, inspire action, according to studies
CHICAGO — Having productive conversations about climate change isn’t only challenging when dealing with skeptics, it can also be difficult for environmentalists, according to two studies presented at the annual convention of the American Psychological Association.
The first of the studies found that reinforcing belief and trust in science may be a strategy to help shift the views of climate change skeptics and make them more open to the facts being presented by the other side.
“Within the United States, bipartisan progress on climate change has essentially come to a standstill because many conservatives doubt the findings of climate science and many liberals cannot fathom that any rational human can doubt the scientific consensus on the issue,” said Carly D. Robinson, MEd, of Harvard University, who presented the research. “These opposing perspectives do not create a starting point for productive conversations to help our country address climate change. Our goal was to find an intervention that might change the current situation.”
Though previous research has shown that social pressure to disbelieve in climate change stems from the political right and that conservatives’ trust in science has eroded, Robinson and her colleagues theorized that most people would find at least some branches of science credible. Leveraging those beliefs could lead climate skeptics to shift their views, they said.
“When people are faced with two or more opposing beliefs, ideas and values, it tends to create discomfort, which can lead people to becoming more open-minded about a particular issue,” said Christine Vriesema, PhD, of the University of California, Santa Barbara and a co-author of the study.
The researchers surveyed nearly 700 participants from the U.S. Half were given surveys about their belief in science (e.g., “How credible is the medical data that germs are a primary cause of disease?” and “How certain are you that physicists’ theory of gravity accurately explains why objects fall when dropped?”) and their belief in climate science (e.g., “How credible is the climate science data that ocean temperatures are rising?” and “How certain are you that global warming explains many of the new weather patterns we are seeing today?”). The other half was only surveyed about their belief in climate science. All participants reported if they considered themselves politically liberal, moderate or conservative.
“As we predicted in our pre-registration, conservatives reported a greater belief in climate science if they were asked questions first about their belief in other areas of science,” said Robinson. “For climate skeptics, it likely became awkward to report on our survey that they believed in science while at the same time, denying the findings of climate science. That dissonance led many to adjust their beliefs to show greater support for the existence of climate change.”
The findings showed that beliefs in climate science are malleable and not fixed, said Robinson.
“We were pleasantly surprised that a brief, two-minute survey changed skeptics’ views on climate change,” said Robinson. “It is exciting to know that in real-world settings, we might be able to have more productive climate conversations by starting from a place of common belief.”
The second study showed that igniting a sense of resilience and perseverance can increase action and engagement around climate change for people who work in aquariums, national parks and zoos.
“Many educators working at these institutions reported wanting to talk about climate change and visitors reported wanting to hear about it, yet many educators still felt uncomfortable bringing the topic into their conversations because they were worried about being able to communicate effectively,” said Nathaniel Geiger, PhD, of Indiana University who presented the research.
The study included 203 science educators from zoos, aquariums and national parks who were part of a yearlong communication training program from the National Network of Ocean and Climate Change Interpretation designed to build participants’ confidence in talking about climate change. The training consisted of study groups, group assignments, readings, discussions and weekend retreats. During the last six months of the program, participants worked to integrate what they had learned into their jobs.
Survey data were collected one month before and one month after the training program and again six to nine months later.
Geiger and his colleagues examined two components of hopeful thinking to see which one might lead to the success of the training program: agency (e.g., enthusiasm, a sense of determination) and pathways (e.g., resilience and perseverance strategies) and how those influenced participants’ reports of engagement about climate change.
Participants rated their “agency thinking” (e.g., “I energetically do all I can do to discuss climate change” and “I anticipate that efforts to discuss climate change will be pretty successful”) and their “pathways thinking” (e.g., “I can think of many ways to discuss climate change”) in each survey. The science educators also reported the frequency with which they discussed climate change with the general public and visitors to their institutions, ranging from never to daily.
Geiger and his team found that pathways thinking was more successful at inspiring conversations about climate change than agency.
“Our findings suggested that portions of the training that taught how to persevere and be resilient in the face of difficult climate change conversations may have been the most effective at promoting discussion,” Geiger said.
The training program also increased the frequency with which the science educators spoke about climate change with visitors, from less than once per month prior to the training to more than two or three times per month afterward, he said.
“We found it uplifting that the training program showed such a robust effect at promoting these difficult discussions,” said Geiger. “We believe that climate change advocates and educators will find this work helpful toward meeting their goal of crafting more effective training programs to boost climate change engagement.”
Makes you wonder what Dr. Robinson and Dr. Geiger were doing on the day their lecturer discussed the concept of false equivalence.
Suggesting all science and scientific research is equally trustworthy is absurd. Suggesting you can blindly accept the word of climate scientists because scientists in other fields produce good work is more absurd.
Even the claims of comparatively trustworthy scientific fields like medical research and physics should not be blindly accepted without question; they both have their share of problems.
Skeptics can be convinced to believe in science. Psychologists, on the other hand, are a lost cause. How is it there are psychologists out there who don’t know that skepticism is the first precondition of the scientific method?
I don’t know whether doctors Robinson and Geiger missed their lecture on false equivalence. But they are doctors. It’s their responsibility to educate themselves to fill in the gaps in their education. To weed out logical fallacies from their mindset. PhD candidates really ought to pass exams with 95%+ pass rate on both logical fallacies and scientific method before being awarded their doctorates. The number of idiots out there with doctorates is staggering.
Psychology is just a pretend science. Most of its practitioners are screwed up human beings who start with the assumption that everybody else is just as screwed up as they are. The field is full of garbage papers that reflect the biases of the authors very faithfully. Probably hard to believe but it may be worse than Climate science.
They lack skepticism generally. It’s almost a requirement for their field. They have to believe in several unbelievable thing before lunch every day.
Agreed.
Psychology has no proper role in Oceans and Atmospheres Science, which is the proper basis of “climate science”, perhaps with hat tips to Astronomy/Astrophysics, Meteorology, and Planetary Science.
But Psychology is the proper home of the psycho-technology of brainwashing. And that is what Drs. Robinson and Geiger are talking about. It is amusing to see them promote a brainwashing technique as old as the hills, as if they have discovered something new.
In my early 20’s, I was trained to sell vacuum cleaners door-to-door. The trainer taught me the technique the good Drs Robinson and Geiger are promoting in their work. It was unscrupulous then and is unscrupulous still. At least I was only selling vacuum cleaners, not the wholesale disruption of the world’s economy in service to a sophistry.
I first learned to be skeptical of science while studying Psychology. I first occurrence of 97% was the discovery that 97% of people with doctorates are idiots.
Oh, sure, use germs and gravity as examples of where scientists “got it right.”
For centuries, “science” spread lies and misinformation about how disease was spread and controlled human behavior in counterproductive, sometimes bizarre ways. And as far as gravity, they had formulas to describe the “what,” but are only now beginning to understand the “how.” So both really bad examples of why we should believe the broad-brush assumptions of a “science” in its infancy.
Just once I would like these “researchers” to talk to me. Then I might begin to get some idea of what kind of rationalizations go on in their brains.
Agreed. They still seem to have some ill-informed and strange ideas about what “climate skeptics” tend to be skeptical about.
Also known as priming the pump. What would the “studies” have found if we had reminded people before hand of Joseph Rhine’s frauds regarding ESP, any of Irving Langmuir’s examples of pathological science, the Palmdale Bulge, the dangers of groupthink and so forth?
So is the APA going to go after “organic agriculture”, anti-GMO activists, alternative medicine advocates, and other anti-science causes beloved by the political left? I would predict it will be after genetic engineering produces flying pigs.
Brainwashing at it’s best, else jail ??
Maybe the “science” we should be questioning is psychology.
Is that really a science?
I have been questioning psychology long before the UN funded the IPCC to cook up this CO2 is causing end of days Hobgoblin.
Carly D. Robinson, Christine Vriesema and Nathaniel Geigershould all perhaps be sent for counselling. They might find it uplifting.
What “new weather patterns”?
No one can prove that it’s any different now that it was a hundred years ago, except of course the urban heat island effect.
Lot of snow in Australia in regions where it had no snow for decades… 😀
One of the best ways to defeat this global warming / climate change alarmism is to learn calculus.
Do they believe there are 57 “genders?” Uh-huh! Thought so . . .
Comments about science, coming from the #1 Post-Modern organization of all time? Where the majority of the findings from studies published in their journals cannot be replicated.
“Suggesting all science and scientific research is equally trustworthy is absurd. Suggesting you can blindly accept the word of climate scientists because scientists in other fields produce good work is more absurd.
Even the claims of comparatively trustworthy scientific fields like medical research and physics should not be blindly accepted without question; they both have their share of problems.”
Ya think? In fact, I trust a lot of medical research, when funded by Big Pharma, less than “climate science”. While the replication crisis is worse in soft sciences, the medical field is notorious for shady goings-on. I’m busy and don’t want to look up references. Maybe somebody else will oblige.
This is one reason I’m disgusted with President Trump. Not only did he cave on his Presidential Commission to re-assess climate science, there’s now even less chance that he’ll address corruption in science, in general. (Let’s not even talk about the fact that he should have convened such a thing his first month in office. Instead he WASTED 2 years, before even pretending to be serious about this plan.) We’ve already seen the stunning results when respectable, well-moderated, on-topic debates on climate are had by qualified individuals. SUPPORT FOR CO2 CATASTROPHISM COLLAPSES ( https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=f-28qNd6ass ) Dr. Patrick Michaels has addressed positive results corruption in many talks (on youtube, e.g.)
CO2 catastrophism isn’t only a lefty priority – it’s a part of the plutocratic agenda. CO2 taxation, even if revenue neutral at first, will easily be converted into a regressive taxation scheme. A recent factoid illustrating this observation – counter intuitive relative to the propaganda – is that Nir Shaviv’s article on forbes.com lasted all of 3 hours before being taken down. See “Forbes censored an interview with me” @ http://sciencebits.com/forbes-censored-interview-me
So, I believe Trump is capitulating to globalists and plutocrats that he’s surrounded himself with. Comments by Dr. Tim Ball lead me to believe that this is believe desirable because Trump is a “low information” President and can’t competently speak about real climate science.
Boo, hoo. He could have invited the likes of Nir Shaviv and Tim Ball to the White House, and essentially let THEM explain the basics, and pretend to understand (if he really is that out to lunch).
But NO-O-O! Trump’s rich buddies must be accommodated, not scientific truth. We will have little to no significant reform of climate science, or any other branch of science, while Trump is stumbling through his Presidency.
What did Richard Feynman say?
Gosh! Temperatures are cooler than predicted by models. The droughts and flooding predicted by the models has failed to appear. Yep, it’s the skeptics who are the ‘unscientific’ ones.
I disagree with Feynman here. Maybe he meant observation instead of experiment, since experiments are often wrong.
Feynman ALSO said, “science is the belief in the ignorance of experts”.
In other words, check the figures for yourself, Don’t rely on a priestly cult to tell you what to think.
“a brief, two-minute survey changed skeptics’ views on climate change,”
Sorry, but based on the abstract at least, this is not a science-based statement. They did not, it would seem, do before and after measurements. They assumed the two groups were equivalent, then tested each differently. Also, what was the attitude toward science (real science) among the groups? Did most skeptics accept most science, just reject climate science? How about believers and their attitudes toward science?
The only thing positive I can see here is that they called us skeptics and not ‘deniers’.
Climate skeptics already have a more than superficial understanding of the science. That is why they are skeptics.
Spontaneous human conception?
Conflation of sex and gender?
What have the psychos done for us lately?
Incompletely, and, in fact, insufficiently characterized and unwieldy. Liberal assumptions/assertions, and prophecies about time past, present, and progressive. Science is, with cause, a near-domain philosophy and practice.
That said, 10, 20, 100 degree temperature swings are normal. Welcome to planet Earth. Adapt.
“Conflation of sex and gender?”
That one probably irks me the most. Ten years ago, someone undergoing a sex change was called a Transsexual. Now you never hear the word, it’s always Transgender. And filling out a form that says ”
gender: male___ female___”, no those are sexes. Genders are masculine and feminine, and therefore behaviors, not sexes.
Frustrating.
I already believe in science – and the scientific method. I think they need to find a way to make me believe in “stuff” put out by the American Psychological Association…
I’ve been around for a pretty long time now (not geologically speaking, but I’m in my 8th decade) and I have an excellent track record of separating the wheat from the chaff, and for recognizing what comes out of the rear end of a male bovine animal for what it is almost immediately…and it’s amazing how closely it resembles “climate science” as practiced by the warmistas.
This article is a very good example of why those of intelligence have a great mistrust of the purported science which now clutters up the MSM and official pronouncements particularly eminating from the IPCC and the UN .
The politicised nature of climate science and the underlying psychological manipulation of both the data and the presentation techniques has had a grave impact on the the reputation of the scientific community as a whole.
The academic institutions seriously need to address this problem.
We do believe in science that’s why we don’t believe climate “science”.
As for medicine – if I have something wrong with me I will go to people who have a proven record at diagnosing illnesses not a bunch of quacks who can only “diagnose” an illness if they adjust the data to “prove” the patient is ill in the way they say.
This is absurd. Eco-fascist cancer has infected every organ of power in the west.
Again a group of academics, probably government funded, trying to figure out better propaganda techniques. We have seen studies on how to better indoctrinate our children from earliest days and apparently continuing studies to understand why conservative tend to be science skeptics. It is not that we don’t believe in science, in fact just the opposite. What we are amazed about is how many so called climate scientists reject Scientific Method and lack proper skepticism themselves. Some how, no matter how bad the models, doing work on a supercomputer makes things better that using Scientific Method.
Yeah that’s really poorly worded.
Right…”How credible is the medical data that germs are a primary cause of disease?”
How about “How certain are you that they’ve identified the primary cause of Parkinson’s, Alzheimer’s, and Lou Gehrig’s disease?”
Or maybe “How certain are you that a handful of weather stations scattered randomly over the whole earth, and very few in the ocean for the past 20-40 years, and maybe 100 years, and data having passed through who knows how many systems and changed who knows how many times, represents the overall climate trend for the past 8000 years?”
Maybe it’s time to turn this around and show how climate change believers can be shown sanity through carefully worded questions.
“How certain are you that physicists’ theory of gravity accurately explains why objects fall when dropped?
It doesn’t “Explain” WHY objects drop. It describes the motion mathematically. Newton didn’t attempt to answer the question why. That was Leibniz’s big criticism.
Einstein took a shot at answering but it’s still a big mystery.
Science is not a belief system but rather a process of inquiry and experimentation to find answers. In this aspect, the so-called skeptics are far more interested in and involved with science than those pushing the CAGW agenda.
Prof Ioannidis’ paper clearly shows that MOST medical research is false. Not just some, MOST. And it’s the most cited paper on Pub. Med.
https://journals.plos.org/plosmedicine/article?id=10.1371/journal.pmed.0020124
That’s funny because it was my love of science and intelligence that allowed me to earn a PhD in chemistry. I was initially biased toward AGW but it was my science training that led me to the enlightened camp.
The “science’ of psychology is a good example of a science that has never proven anything of value.
Notice that the psychologist who examined Epstein certified that he was “not suicidal.” Psychologists are absurdly inaccurate in their evaluations of patients. Psychology qualifies as a junk science – every criminal trial produces two sets of psychologists – one (the prosecution) declaring the defendant to be normal, the other (for the defense) claiming the defendant crazy as a loon.
Typical leftist projection, they are incorrigible.
Only a fool would say the climate doesn’t change. So why the trick name? The millstone they hung around their own collective necks, clearly has global warming chiseled into it. It is that very same collective who attaches the catostrophic alarmism to every new crystal ball gazing and palm reading that I rail against.
For near on thirty years I’ve had put up with this rubbish (and pay for it)with every new year telling me our end is nigh…..unless you give us more money to build more windmills to save you from what we are not exactly sure of but will be in a hundred years or was it eighty or fifty or…. .
Whats the latest tipping point or end of days? Is it 12 years, according to the socialiat congresswoman or is it 10 years according to the child that they now have fronting the scam to shame us into accepting it? I really am over it.
You said it, brother, or sister!
Psychologists need to learn that not all science is created equal. The science that can predict the time of the next high tide or eclipse to the minute is not the same as the science that tries to predict the weather or climate.
How to know more about science than a psychologist in 59 seconds!
“How certain are you that global warming explains many of the new weather patterns we are seeing today?”
Loaded question. First you need to show that there are any new weather patterns today.
It is clear that psychologists will never get the hang of basic physics.
Now that would be an interesting study!
It’s almost like they had these conclusions in mind when they started this study.
I started out as a “true believer”, it kind of intuitively made sense, but now I am a confirmed skeptic due to my belief in real science- you know the kind that isn’t settled – ever.
Not awkward at all. It is BECAUSE I believe in science (should be ‘the scientific method’) that I do not believe much of ‘climate’
seancescience and the purveyors of same.
“and many liberals cannot fathom that any rational human can doubt the scientific consensus on the issue”
Rational humans know that science is not “consensus” but rejection of hypotheses that are shown to be wrong.
For example, the fact that it is easy to demonstrate that urbanized areas(where most of the thermometers are) are warmer than low population areas completely disproves the hypothesis that a temperature based on all locations will accurately present the true temperature.
Rational humans also don’t believe that averaging temperatures means anything other than mixing oranges and apples make an orple.
Did it ever occur to them that “Belief” and “Science” are incompatible? You do not “believe in science”. You follow the predictions and see it they happen.
Someone send the one minute clip of Dr Feynman explaining the scientific method to them, and quickly.
There is real science and there is agenda science. Perhaps the designated pseudoscience handlers can be educated on that.
@tfa
Increasing reliance on authority to instill ‘scientific’ beliefs strongly suggests that Climatism is indeed a religion.
What was the science behind electro-shock aversion therapies ?
Happens, in USSR, mental institutions were tasked to re-educate dissidents.
I dare here any PSY related science pit “mind debugger” to come and disclose the source code (or anything alike) of the human brain.
Until then the whole “science of the soul” shall remain nothing but a scam.
Climate Science is much like Military Intelligence. It is neither. There is no Science in Climate Science, and for most intents and purposes, it isn’t about Climate either. It is about control.
“Within the United States, bipartisan progress on climate change has essentially come to a standstill because many conservatives doubt the findings of climate science and many liberals cannot fathom that any rational human can doubt the scientific consensus on the issue,” said Carly D. Robinson, MEd, of Harvard University, who presented the research. “These opposing perspectives do not create a starting point for productive conversations to help our country address climate change. Our goal was to find an intervention that might change the current situation.”
If they can try it, so can I, ie, find an intervention to change the current situation.
Psychobable won’t change the fact that climate change was, is, and always will be 100% natural.
They don’t even have the main source of atmospheric CO2 right, which is the ocean, not man.
They don’t know that the sun is the driver of ocean warming/cooling, extreme events, and CO2.
These psychologists promote the brainwashing of everyone else into submission so liberals can win.
“Our findings suggested that portions of the training that taught how to persevere and be resilient in the face of difficult climate change conversations may have been the most effective at promoting discussion,” Geiger said. ”
My life experience in perseverance and resilience in the face of difficulties keeps me going against these manipulative warmists. Some people [warmists?] need training for this? It’s too late now for that kind of training, as these characteristics are not generally quickly acquired via osmosis by keyboard warriors. The people running this SCAM usually don’t have such experience, as they are pampered beneficiaries of society’s largesse, and to them, persevering and being resilient means ignoring skeptical contra-evidence while demeaning and dismissing skeptics, working under a complicit media’s blessing and cover, until we relent or no longer have enough power to stop them.
If they ever prevail, psychologists will clamour for even more ‘scientific’ behaviour modification.
The absolutely most profound thing has occurred here that proves brainwashing works.
The old adage is, ‘brainwashed people don’t know they’re brainwashed.’
These psychologists don’t realize they themselves are among the brainwashed!
Future symposium themes for all these mal-adapted psycho-babblers could be ‘How could we be so stupid and how did we go so wrong?’, ‘Are we doomed to being climate-stupid group-thinkers forever?’, and ‘The economic, political, and societal mental health benefits of warmist scientists admitting to being a group a self-deceived self-glorifying band of propagandizing charlatans with an entitlement complex.’
Psychobabblers: I can answer your climate questions – will you ask or listen? If not, why?
From the article: “he first of the studies found that reinforcing belief and trust in science may be a strategy to help shift the views of climate change skeptics and make them more open to the facts being presented by the other side.”
What facts? All the CAGW alarmists have to present are endless speculation.
What would make a difference to skeptics is if you actually had some facts.
I think there is a good analogy here. I understand medicine has many benefits. I guess you could say I believe in it. But I am very skeptical of many recommendations concerning medicine. I don’t “believe” in every prescription every doctor makes. There are many overprescribed medicines where lifestyle changes would be far more beneficial. There are prescriptions that engender far worse side effects than they address in many applications. Many drugs are of extremely high cost with limited to paltry benefits. The argument that we should listen to climate scientist like we listen to doctors is very flawed as climate scientists have no special understanding of their proposed remedies (solar, wind, batteries). But also do they really place so much blind faith in their doctors?
I became a sceptic, when once I believed. Explain that.
I know what turned my mind around, Friends of the Earth lied about something physical, the location of a place, that I knew the opposite was true. They said it was in the open Countryside and was a valuable natural asset, and I knew it was between the sewage works and factories and urban sprawl and was worthless as a natural asset.
I then checked a lot of what they said and found it nearly all lies. I paerhaps should not assume all green stuff is lies, but a lot of it is questionable.
for instance, PET plastic is an organic compound made from the remains of plants (oil), cellophane and paper are organic compounds made from the remains of plants. I know both are bio degradeable but the green blob tells me plastic is different, well go figure!