SA blackout blows wind farms into court

Tim Dornin, Australian Associated Press
August 7, 2019 2:27am
The Australian Energy Regular will take four South Australian wind farm operators to court accusing them of failing to perform properly during SA’s statewide blackout in 2016.
The action in the Federal Court will allege AGL Energy Ltd, Neoen SA, Pacific Hydro Ltd and Tilt Renewables all breached the National Electricity Rules.
“The AER has brought these proceedings to send a strong signal to all energy businesses about the importance of compliance with performance standards to promote system security and reliability” chair Paula Conboy said.
“These alleged failures contributed to the black system event, and meant that Australian Energy Market Operator was not fully informed when responding to system-wide failure.”
The allegations relate to the performance of wind farms during the severe weather event that swept across SA in September 2016 and which ultimately triggered the statewide power outage.
The storms damaged more than 20 towers in the state’s mid-north, bringing down major transmission lines and causing a knock-on effect across the state’s energy grid.
About 850,000 customers lost power, with some in the state’s north and on the Eyre Peninsula left without electricity for several days.
A report from AEMO released about a month later found nine of 13 wind farms online at the time of the blackout switched off when the transmission lines came down.
It found the inability of the wind farms to ride through those disturbances was the result of safety settings that forced them to disconnect or reduce output.
The blackout also sparked a war of words between supporters of renewable power and those who blamed SA’s high reliance on wind and solar generation as a contributing factor.
That included an infamous confrontation between former Premier Jay Weatherill and then Federal Energy Minister Josh Frydenberg at a media conference in Adelaide, with Mr Weatherill lashing the coalition’s “anti-South Australian stance” as a disgrace.
Current Energy Minister Angus Taylor said it was important for the regulator to enforce market rules.
“We need to have reliable power in this country … and that means all generators need to perform,” he said.
In its action, the AER alleges each of the wind farm operators failed to ensure that their plant and associated facilities complied with their generator performance standard requirement to ride-through certain disturbances.
It also alleges that the wind farm operators failed to provide automatic protection systems to enable them to ride-through voltage disturbances to ensure continuity of supply, in contravention of the National Electricity Rules.
The AER is seeking declarations, penalties, compliance program orders and costs.
12 thoughts on “SA blackout blows wind farms into court”
Reliable power with wind generation seems to be an oxymoron.
Good. Courts deal with facts. Could be interesting with the right lawyers!
Ya gotta love government bureaucrats. First they get panicked into transforming the used-to-be-dependable system with lots of goofy not-even-close-to economical, let alone dependable but magical stuff (windmills in this case), then they go beat up the clowns providing the magical “renewable energy”.
The solution is to flog the bureaucrats & go back to the previously dependable system.
What do you have when you’ve got six lawyers buried up to their necks in sand?
not enough sand.
The judge said to his dentist: Pull my tooth,the whole tooth,and nothing but the tooth.
A song for the infamous blackout-to John Brown’s Body-
South Australian Labor they had a fancy plan
Blow up power stations to appease the climate scam
When the wind it blows too hard
The power it goes down
They’re crashing to the ground
Windmills for South Australia
Windmills for South Australia
Windmills for South Australia
They’re crashing to the ground.
If he loss of 20 turbines is sufficient to bring down an entire grid, those in charge of grid energy supply sourcing are far more culpable for allowing sourcing availability to become so scant that 40-50 Mw worth of generation loss without potential back-up sourcing could disrupt their grid for days. Not to mention having wind turbine towers in close enough proximity to transmission towers that when a turbine tower failed and fell, as they do and did, it was sufficiently close enough to take down transmission towers. Poor design!!!
The government itself should be sued. This suit will fail. “All renewables” for supply is a government gross negligence case. Whichever gets litigated it will be a huge black eye for the totes. If it’s government, they will have to build reliable dispatchable base load. If the Quixote companies, then there is only one defence: “an all renewables” plan is unsustainable. Weatherhill should be sued for gross negligence as well.
In my country, where they have a significant generation from wind , they have agreements with the major electricity users to install equipment in their plant to shed industrial load when the frequency drops below a certain point. Reduces the need for widespread blackouts. But wind isnt the backbone, thats hydro electric which is spread in various places in the grid and that is the key to maintain the frequency from dropping too far. South Australia has zero hydro and they closed the major thermal plants near the population centre and thought relying on long distance AC transmission from thermal plants interstate would be a good idea .
I would hope that the whole issue of the viability of wind power is exposed.