Friday Funny: Experts Warn We Have Only 12 Years Left Until They Change The Timeline On Global Warming Again

WORLD—Climate experts have solemnly warned that we only have twelve years left until they change the dates on global warming again.
“If we don’t take action, then in 12 years we will have to explain why the world hasn’t ended and come up with a new number,” one UN scientist warned. “This is a very serious threat, and we urge everyone to hand control of the economy to the government immediately before we have no more time left to change the timeline again.”
The scientific consensus is that roughly 10-12 years from now, the world will be flooded with new doomsday predictions. This can all be avoided if we overhaul the economy and become socialists, according to non-political, unbiased sciencey type guys.
“Should we not change our ways, our old predictions will melt, dangerously raising the chance of us having to move the goalposts again,” said Al Gore. “Do you really want me to write another book, film another movie, and go on another tour in my private jet just because you dingbats couldn’t be bothered to alter your lifestyles? I don’t think so. Let’s all get on board with this 12-year figure, or we’ll have to push back the date again.”Hilarious full story here at the Babylon Bee
Lest you think I’m joking, look what the U.N. said in 1989: (bold mine)
U.N. Predicts Disaster if Global Warming Not Checked
PETER JAMES SPIELMANN June 30, 1989
UNITED NATIONS (AP) _ A senior U.N. environmental official says entire nations could be wiped off the face of the Earth by rising sea levels if the global warming trend is not reversed by the year 2000.
Coastal flooding and crop failures would create an exodus of ″eco- refugees,′ ′ threatening political chaos, said Noel Brown, director of the New York office of the U.N. Environment Program, or UNEP.
He said governments have a 10-year window of opportunity to solve the greenhouse effect before it goes beyond human control.
Full story here: 30 Year Anniversary of the UN 1989 “10 years to save the world” Climate Warning
It reads like the transcript of some Comedy Show about ‘Climate Change’….a sort of Yes, Minister of the Environment.
I think this matter should be addresed to the Minister of Silly Walks with a strong letter to follow.
And there you have it folks – the real reason. They want the power of God to control the weather and to command the storm “Peace, Be Still”.
I had to add Babylon Bee to must read for a daily laugh.
As the Bee says it’s all about political power, it has nothing to do with climate. Watermelons: Green on the outside, Red on the inside.
Beyond parody for decades.
So we only had till 1999 before CAGW was outside human control?
No point worrying about it now, then.
Once I understood who was pushing the warmist agenda I stopped worrying about the climate immediately. The ONLY thing I worry about now is that our “leaders“ might actually go through with their promise to legislate us all into poverty. I’d like to think they’re just patronizing Greta and her ilk, but I’m not convinced yet.
Increasingly, that’s the response rational people are giving. A talk radio guy said if we only have 12 years left, let’s just spend the money for a giant party and stop worrying so much. That’s my response. You KNOW we’re going to fail and a new date will come out in 12 years. So party and don’t worry!
But but but … Big Ears said that we have only 18 months left so the goalpost will move again way before Al’s prediction.
With climate scammers, April Fool’s Day is each every day of the year.
I posted this on FB, might as well do so here too.
The most entertaining aspect of this is that past predictions that failed so badly (e.g. Hansen’s 350 ppm limit) led to people making predictions with much longer timeframes (e.g. by 2100 all the …) so they couldn’t be proven wrong in our lifetimes.
I guess that just didn’t resonate well enough, so here we are with the prediction pendulum swung back to “it’s worse than we thought.” It looks like we’ll be here until the Presidential primaries are complete.
Don’t worry. I heard it through the grapevine that we have 19 years, 7 months, and 7 days left before we hit the tipping point. So get prepared…
Ehrlich had it doqwn for mass starvation doom gloom etc for the 80s
epic fail
and still…they keep doing the wash rinse repeat schtick