Fighting Climate Change with Dance: Humanities Professors Demand Representation on Science Teams

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
“We worry that overemphasis on science may hamper the design of effective climate solutions.”
Why science needs the humanities to solve climate change
August 1, 2019 10.33pm AEST
Steven D. Allison Professor of Ecology & Evolutionary Biology and Earth System Science, University of California, Irvine
Tyrus Miller Dean, School of Humanities, University of California, Irvine
…
Many people view climate change as a scientific issue – a matter of physical, biological and technical systems. The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s most recent assessment report, for example, is a vast compendium of climate science, threats and potential solutions.
Yet modern climate change is also a human problem caused by the collective behaviors of people – mostly the wealthy – around the world. Japanese economist Yoichi Kayasummarizes this viewpoint in an elegant equation known as the Kaya Identity: Global greenhouse gas emissions are the product not just of energy use and technology, but also human population size and economic activity.
Of course, science is essential for understanding climate change, and technology is critical for solving the problem. But the IPCC report spends little more than 10 pages on climate ethics, social justice and human values. We worry that overemphasis on science may hamper the design of effective climate solutions.
In our view, solving the world’s climate problems will require tapping into brainpower beyond science. That’s why the two of us – an ecologist and a humanities dean – are teaming up to rethink climate solutions. Recently we developed a program to embed humanities graduate students in science teams, an idea that climate research centers are also exploring.
…
So far, scientific facts have not motivated Americans to support the huge societal transformations needed to stop climate change. Some reject the scientific consensus on global warming because it makes them feel bad or clashes with their personal experience of the weather.
…
By tapping into what moves people, the emerging field of environmental humanities can help spur climate action. Scholars of history, philosophy, religious studies, literature and media are exploring many aspects of humans’ relationship with the Earth. An entire literary genre of climate fiction, or “Cli-Fi,” depicts often-apocalyptic visions of climate impacts on humanity. Social scientists have worked out how civilizations like the ancient Maya and medieval Icelanders dealt with climate shocks.
…
Read more: https://theconversation.com/why-science-needs-the-humanities-to-solve-climate-change-113832
Frankly I think they’re onto something. Imagine if IPCC conferences gave more attention to the humanities.
IPCC conferences could become a new global version of the Eurovision song contest, with continuous mainstream media coverage of performers. Artists from all around the world could compete to express their climate angst through song, dance and showers of green confetti.
13 thoughts on “Fighting Climate Change with Dance: Humanities Professors Demand Representation on Science Teams”
If dancing can affect the weather, why not the climate? Although that CO2-spewing campfire is streng verboten in the CACA religion:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aMTLs4qfJtI
Maybe Elizabeth Warren can magically dance away all those nasty, offending plant food molecules.
I can see it now. We can all do the Bascillaria paradoxa line dance to reduce global warming by encouraging diatom growth through dance.
I demand a lead role in the Met production of Rigoletto
Well, I guess “Chicken Little” could be considered performance art.
“We worry that overemphasis on science may hamper the design of effective climate solutions.”
Translation: Our science is so weak we have to jump to humanities, philosophy, marketing and a bunch of psychics in the back room to sell the scam.
Imagine the infighting over choosing a theme song.
Safety Dance ~ Men Without Hats
Money ~ Pink Floyd
Radioactive ~ Imagine Dragons
the choices are endless…
Climate change has become the ULTIMATE post modern term and thought, these people are just INFATUATED with it.
“Some reject the scientific consensus on global warming because…”
There is no scientific consensus.
There is a political consensus, and some reject that because science doesn’t support the conclusion that humans are the major cause of climate change or that CO2 is a major contributor to climate change.
The lede of their article is:
“Large wildfires in the Arctic and intense heat waves in Europe are just the latest evidence that climate change is becoming the defining event of our time. Unlike other periods that came and went, such as the 1960s or the dot-com boom, an era of unchecked climate change will lead to complex and irreversible changes in Earth’s life support systems.”
The lede is supposed to draw people in and make them want to read the entire story, not make them laugh and shake their head at the authors’ ignorance.
“the emerging field of environmental humanities “, Say what?
“Artists from all around the world could compete to express their climate angst through song, dance and showers of green confetti.”
Isn’t this what happened this week in Italy? Except the green confetti was ?
Why not jump on the Climate Alarmist Government-funded Gravy Train? Most of the physical science folks have sold out like cheap whores on that count … may as well let the dancers, painters, sculptors, poets, and infinite variety of performance artists join in the groveling for global warming dollars. Given that they are all furiously engaged in fictional creative writing, why not let the real artists join in?
FTA: Social scientists have worked out how civilizations like the ancient Maya and medieval Icelanders dealt with climate shocks.
You mean there were climate shocks before there were SUV’s?
We’re doomed, that’s all there is to it. I am going to try my best to forget this report. Maybe some chemicals will help?