“You Can’t Fix Stupid” – Deadly Superfungus Because Global Warming

Guest Ron White impression by David Middleton

Warning: This funny as hell stand up comedy routine WILL offend overly sensitive and stupid people…

Why did I invoke Ron White?

From the American Association of Science of America (Google the movie Dodge Ball if you don’t understand the pop culture reference)…

The rise of a deadly superfungus may be tied to global warming

By Juanita Bawagan Jul. 25, 2019 , 10:50 AM

Scientists have a new theory about the origin of a mysterious superfungus. In 2009, a highly drug-resistant fungus known as Candida auris seemed to have come out of nowhere. Since then, it has spread across more than 30 countries causing deadly outbreaks in hospitals and nursing homes. Now, scientists argue this may have been driven by global warming, The Washington Post reports…

So… The American Association for the Advancement of Science of America is citing The Washington Post in Science! As in she blinded me with… magazine? (Google Thomas Dolby if that pop culture reference confused you).

Oh… But it gets stupider…

They believe the fungus became dangerous as it adapted to grow at warmer temperatures closer to those of the human body. Science! As in she blinded me with…

Where’s Tim Allen? Better yet, Tommie Lee Jones…

This bears repeating…

They believe the fungus became dangerous as it adapted to grow at warmer temperatures closer to those of the human body.

Juanita Bawagan, you and your sources at The Washington Post have earned a Ron White Lifetime Achievement Awards with a Billy Madison Oak Leaf Cluster Frack.

