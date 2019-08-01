Decades-old pollutants melting out of Himalayan glaciers

Hmmmm….bolding mine~ctm
Melting Himalayan glaciers are releasing decades of accumulated pollutants into downstream ecosystems, according to a new study.
The new research in AGU’s Journal of Geophysical Research: Atmospheres finds chemicals used in pesticides that have been accumulating in glaciers and ice sheets around the world since the 1940s are being released as Himalayan glaciers melt as a result of climate change.
These pollutants are winding up in Himalayan lakes, potentially impacting aquatic life and bioaccumulating in fish at levels that may be toxic for human consumption.
The new study shows that even the most remote areas of the planet can be repositories for pollutants and sheds light on how pollutants travel around the globe, according to the study’s authors.
The Himalayan glaciers contain even higher levels of atmospheric pollutants than glaciers in other parts of the world “because of their proximity to south Asian countries that are some of the most polluted regions of the world,” said Xiaoping Wang, a geochemist at the Chinese Academy of Sciences in Beijing and an author on the new study.
For pollutants, there is no away
Pollutants can travel long distances through the atmosphere on dust particles and water molecules. Previous studies have shown that Arctic and Antarctic ice sheets contain high levels of pollutants that traveled thousands of kilometers before dropping onto ice and being incorporated into glaciers. This phenomenon of high levels of contamination far from sources of pollution, known as the Arctic paradox, is also seen in high mountain glaciers like those in the Himalaya.
According to this line of illogic, glaciers apparently aren’t supposed to ever melt at all.
20,000 BC thinking at work.
So I guess glacier ice cocktails are not safe?:
https://www.thedailymeal.com/svaice-norwegian-company-glacier-ice-cocktails/22115
Another study demonstrating the benefits of neonicatoid-coated seeds.
Oh and here’s a challenge, try to find a single picture of a fish in Lake Namtso. Even a bigger challenge, try to find a picture of a Tibetan eating one.
I was a leader of a Hazmat team for several years. We had a saying, “The solution for pollution is dilution.” It doesn’t apply to absolutely everything but it does apply fairly well to somewhere around 99.9999% of hazardous compounds. Once you get below a certain threshold almost everything is basically harmless. I would guess that this is a pretty good example of this principle. Just because we have the ability to detect substances to down to a few parts per billion… that doesn’t mean that they are harmful or a pollutant at that concentration
The author of the original piece is Mary Caperton Morton — who is not a climate alarmist nor a radical green. She is just, apparently, a fun loving geologist with a knack for writing.
The study being reported on my MCM is titled “Release of Perfluoroalkyl Substances From Melting Glacier of the Tibetan Plateau: Insights Into the Impact of Global Warming on the Cycling of Emerging Pollutants” by Mengke Chen and 8 others. Their abstract conclusion that “the melting process will increase the risks of emerging pollutants to freshwater sources and should be of great concern” is probably a matter of translation.
US EPA doesn’t even list PFAAs as hazardous (yet).
The full article says “They detected levels as high as 2,171 picograms per liter in the lake” of perfluoroalkyl acids (PFAAs).
Someone please check my math:
2,171 picograms/L = aprox. 2.17 picograms/gram water = aprox. 2.17 parts per trillion (ppt)
The USEPA issued an advisory that municipalities should notify their customers of the presence of Per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) levels over 70 ppt in drinking water.
So the lake samples contains 2.17 ppt max and EPA advises municipalities to notify their customers if the levels exceed 70 ppt.
Again – someone please check me here.
Better let the Himalayan health and natural water industry know. Yes the same (California) folks that brought you unpasteurized fruit juices with kidney failure, mercury in fish 24/7 diets, and orpiment for colorful homemade candles.
No-one is taking the hint from ctm about the words he chose to bold. If climate change is only now releasing chemicals deposited in the glaciers in the 1940s it would seem that post-1970s warming is only now getting us back to where we were in the 1940s. In other words, the warming from the late 1970s to now has only reversed the cooling from the 1940s to the 1970s, and done no more. That would seem to add to doubt about surface temperature data sets that say current temperatures are far above the level of the 1940s.