CG2 and Ex Post Picking

Jul 31, 2019: Noticed this as an unpublished draft from 2014. Not sure why I didn’t publish at the time. Neukom, lead author of PAGES (2019) was coauthor of Gergis’ papers.

One of the longest-standing Climate Audit controversies has been about the bias introduced into reconstructions that use ex post screening/correlation. In today’s post, I’ll report on a previously unnoticed Climategate-2 email in which a member of the paleoclimatology guild (though then junior) reported to other members of the guild that he had carried out simulations to test “the phenomenon that Macintyre has been going on about”, finding that the results from his simulations from white noise “clearly show a ‘hockey-stick’ trend”, a result that he described as “certainly worrying”.

A more senior member of the guild dismissed the results out of hand: “Controversy about which bull caused mess not relevent.” Members of the guild have continued to merrily ex post screen to this day without cavil or caveat.

The bias, introduced by ex post screening of a large network of proxies by correlation against increasing temperatures, has been noticed and commented on (more or less independently) by myself, David Stockwell, Jeff Id, Lucia and Lubos Motl. It is trivial to demonstrate through simulations, as each of us has done in our own slightly different ways.

In my case, I had directed the criticism of ex post screening particularly at practices of D’Arrigo and Jacoby in their original studies: see, for example, one of the earliest Climate Audit posts (Feb 2005) where I wrote:

Jacoby and d’Arrigo [1989] states on page 44 that they sampled 36 northern boreal forest sites within the preceding decade, of which the ten “judged to provide the best record of temperature-influenced tree growth” were selected. No criteria for this judgement are described, and one presumes that they probably picked the 10 most hockey-stick shaped series. I have done simulations, which indicate that merely selecting the 10 most hockey stick shaped series from 36 red noise series and then averaging them will result in a hockey stick shaped composite, which is more so than the individual series.

The issue of cherry picking arose forcefully at the NAS Panel on paleoclimate reconstructions on March 2, 2006 when D’Arrigo told a surprised panel on March 2 that you had to pick cherries if you wanted to make “cherry pie”, an incident that I reported in a blog post a few days later on March 7 (after my return to Toronto.)

Ironically, on the same day, Rob Wilson, then an itinerant and very junior academic, wrote a thus far unnoticed CG2 email (4241. 2006-03-07) which reported on simulations that convincingly supported my concerns about ex post screening. Wilson’s email was addressed to most of the leading dendroclimatologists of the day: Ed Cook, Rosanne D’Arrigo, Gordon Jacoby, Jan Esper, Tim Osborn, Keith Briffa, Ulf Buentgen, David Frank, Brian Luckman and Emma Watson, as well as Philip Brohan of the Met Office. Wilson wrote:

Greetings All, I thought you might be interested in these results. The wonderful thing about being paid properly (i. e. not by the hour) is that I have time to play. The whole Macintyre issue got me thinking about over-fitting and the potential bias of screening against the target climate parameter. Therefore, I thought I’d play around with some randomly generated time-series and see if I could ‘reconstruct’ northern hemisphere temperatures. I first generated 1000 random time-series in Excel – I did not try and approximate the persistence structure in tree-ring data. The autocorrelation therefore of the time-series was close to zero, although it did vary between each time-series. Playing around therefore with the AR persistent structure of these time-series would make a difference. However, as these series are generally random white noise processes, I thought this would be a conservative test of any potential bias. I then screened the time-series against NH mean annual temperatures and retained those series that correlated at the 90% C. L. 48 series passed this screening process. Using three different methods, I developed a NH temperature reconstruction from these data: simple mean of all 48 series after they had been normalised to their common period Stepwise multiple regression Principle component regression using a stepwise selection process. The results are attached. Interestingly, the averaging method produced the best results, although for each method there is a linear trend in the model residuals – perhaps an end-effect problem of over-fitting. The reconstructions clearly show a ‘hockey-stick’ trend. I guess this is precisely the phenomenon that Macintyre has been going on about. [SM bold] It is certainly worrying, but I do not think that it is a problem so long as one screens against LOCAL temperature data and not large scale temperature where trend dominates the correlation. I guess this over-fitting issue will be relevant to studies that rely more on trend coherence rather than inter-annual coherence. It would be interesting to do a similar analysis against the NAO or PDO indices. However, I should work on other things. Thought you’d might find it interesting though. comments welcome Rob

Wilson’s sensible observations, which surely ought to have caused some reflection within the guild, were peremptorily dismissed about 15 minutes later by the more senior Ed Cook as nothing more than “which bull caused which mess”:

You are a masochist. Maybe Tom Melvin has it right: “Controversy about which bull caused mess not relevent. The possibility that the results in all cases were heap of dung has been missed by commentators.”

Cook’s summary and contemptuous dismissal seems to have persuaded the other correspondents and the issue receded from the consciousness of the dendroclimatology guild.

Looking back at the contemporary history, it is interesting to note that the issue of the “divergence problem” embroiled the dendro guild the following day (March 8) when Richard Alley, who had been in attendance on March 2, wrote to IPCC Coordinating Lead Author Overpeck “doubt[ing] that the NRC panel can now return any strong endorsement of the hockey stick, or of any other reconstruction of the last millennium”: see 1055. 2006-03-11 (embedded in which is Alley’s opening March 8 email to Overpeck). In a series of interesting emails (e.g. CG2 1983. 2006-03-08; 1336. 2006-03-09; 3234. 2006-03-10; 1055. 2006-03-11), Alley and others discussed the apparent concerns of the NAS panel about the divergence problem, e.g. Alley:

As I noted, my observations of the NRC committee members suggest rather strongly to me that they now have serious doubts about tree-rings as paleothermometers (and I do, too… at least until someone shows me why this divergence problem really doesn’t matter). —

In the end, after considerable pressure from paleoclimatologists, the NAS Panel more or less evaded the divergence problem (but that’s another story, discussed here from time to time.)

Notwithstanding Wilson’s “worry” about the results of his simulations, ex post screening continued to be standard practice within the paleoclimate guild. Ex post screening was used, for example, in the Mann et al (2008) CPS reconstruction. Ross and I commented on the bias in a comment published by PNAS in 2009 as follows:

Their CPS reconstruction screens proxies by calibration-period correlation, a procedure known to generate ‘‘hockey sticks’’ from red noise (4 – Stockwell, AIG News, 2006).

In their reply in PNAS, Mann et al dismissed the existence of ex post screening bias, claiming that we showed “unfamiliarity with the concept of screening regression/validation”:

McIntyre and McKitrick’s claim that the common procedure (6) of screening proxy data (used in some of our reconstructions) generates ”hockey sticks” is unsupported in peer reviewed literature and reflects an unfamiliarity with the concept of screening regression/validation.

CA readers will remember that the issue arose once again in Gergis et al 2012, who had claimed to have carried out detrended screening, but had not. CA readers will also recall that Mann and Schmidt both intervened in the fray, arguing in favor of ex post screening as a valid procedure.

