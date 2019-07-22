Witnesses say broken wind turbine caused several hundred acre fire

by Megan Magensky Sunday, July 21st 2019

KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — KLICKITAT COUNTY, Wash. — The Juniper Fire is now 40 percent contained, according to a press release. The fire is mostly burning in the Pine Creek Drainage area south of Bickleton, WA.

As of Sunday evening, the fire has burned 242 acres.

39 structures are threatened by the fire but no structures have burned. The Pine Creek Drainage area is under a level three evacuation.

Crews fighting the fire are up against 28 mph wind gusts and low humidity.

201 total people are working the fire. Resources will continue to arrive overnight, according to a press release.

Officials said the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Wildfire in Southern Washington caused by wind turbine that caught fire

A wildfire in southern Washington that has burned more than 350 acres was caused by melting sections of a wind turbine that fell to the ground after the turbine’s generator caught fire, fire officials said.

Around 1:40 p.m. Saturday, smoke was reported to be coming from the generator of a wind turbine south of Bickleton, Washington in Klickitat County, according to a new release from Klickitat County Emergency Management.

Fire engulfed the turbine 300 feet above the ground, causing melted pieces to fall to the ground, igniting grass and brush, according to the release. Gusting winds helped spread the wildfire, called the Juniper Fire, to between 350 and 500 acres by Saturday evening. By 10 p.m. the fire was estimated to be about 20% contained.

Three residences were put on level three evacuation notification by the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office. Firefighters were stationed at the residences overnight.

