Answer to a whigmaleerie about temperature feedback

By Christopher Monckton of Brenchley
Some days ago, a prolix, inspissate whigmaleerie was posted here – a gaseous halation, an unwholesome effluvium, an interminable and obscurantist expatiation purporting to cast doubt upon my team’s conclusion that official climatology has misdefined and misapplied feedback and has thus made a mountain out of a molehill, approximately tripling the true midrange rate of global warming we can expect our sins of emission to engender.
We define emission temperature R0 as the 255 K global mean surface temperature that would obtain on Earth at today’s solar irradiance and albedo but before any greenhouse gases have entered the atmosphere and before any feedback begins to operate; B0 as the feedback response in Kelvin to R0; E0, the sum of R0 and B0, as the equilibrium temperature that would prevail after feedback has responded to emission temperature; ΔR0 as the 10 K reference sensitivity to the naturally-occurring, noncondensing, preindustrial greenhouse gases; ΔB0 as the feedback response to B0; ΔE0, the sum of ΔR0 and ΔB0, as the equilibrium sensitivity to the preindustrial noncondensing greenhouse gases present in 1850; R1, the 265 K sum of R0 and ΔR0, as the reference temperature (not including feedback responses) in 1850; B1, the sum of B0 and ΔB0, as the total feedback response to 1850; and E1, the sum of R1 and B1, as the observed equilibrium temperature (including feedback responses) in 1850. The graph above, a detail from Fig. 1 of the whigmaleerie, shows B0 as 5 K and ΔE0 as 28 K, implying that ΔB0 is 18 K or thereby.
Relationships between this gallimaufry of variables constituting the equilibrium global mean surface temperature in 1850 are shown below, where a0, the ratio of ΔE0 to ΔR0, is the system-gain factor or closed-loop gain that transforms reference sensitivity ΔR0 before feedback to equilibrium sensitivity ΔR0 after feedback.
We define the unit feedback response as the ratio of the feedback response to the reference temperature or sensitivity that triggered it: or, in plain English, the amount of feedback-driven temperature or warming per degree of the pre-feedback temperature or warming.
The implication of the whigmaleerie’s Fig. 1 is that the unit feedback response ΔB0 / ΔR0 to the greenhouse warming to 1850 is 28 / 10, or 2.8, while the unit feedback response B0 / R0 to emission temperature is 5 / 255, or 0.02. The implication is that, in the widdershins world of the whigmaleerie, feedbacks are imagined – per impossibile – to respond 140 times more energetically to each degree of greenhouse-gas warming than to each degree of emission temperature. Nothing more need be said of the whigmaleerie, whose author had known of this central defect in his argument in advance, for I had explicitly drawn his attention to it before.
I shall leave the reader to work out the relationship between the feedback impact ratio X, defined in the above equation, and various real or imagined values of the system-gain factor a0. In that revealing relationship between the X factor and a0, the reader will discern why it is that the high equilibrium sensitivities profitably imagined by official climatology, which had erroneously defined feedback and had consequently not understood that feedback responds to equilibrium temperature, are untenable. Or watch the video of my lunchtime keynote at the forthcoming Heartland Climate Conference in Washington DC. It will blow your socks off.
Lord Monckton, I do see your basic argument, that GHGs were producing an effect in 1850, resulting in that temperature. Therefore, counting the whole effect, including the changes since 1850, is an entirely reasonable method of calculating the effects of GHGs.
While there are many errors in how linear feedback amplifier analysis was misapplied incrementally in the formulation of climate feedback analysis, the esoteric concept of feedback is too complicated for most people to wrap their heads around, thus deferring to authority is pretty much a necessity which makes convincing others of the errors far more difficult especially since the errors have been improperly canonized as settled science for decades. An energy analysis would be far easier for more people to understand.
The Earth receives 240 W/m^2 of post albedo input from the Sun whose equivalent temperature is about 255K. The net energy emitted by the surface are the SB Emissions of the surface at its temperature. Since only radiation can leave the planet, all of the non radiant energy entering the atmosphere (latent heat and convection) can only be returned to the surface thus have a zero sum influence on the net radiant emissions by the surface. The average net emissions are about 390 W/m^2 for an equivalent average temperature of about 288K. This means that the average W/m^2 from the Sun contributes about 1.62 W/m^2 to the surface emissions.
One W/m^2 of forcing is defined as increasing the 240 W/m^2 of post albedo solar power up to 241 W/m^2 which is predicted to increase the average surface temperature from 288K to 288.8K requiring the net surface emissions to increase by about 4.4 W/m^2.
The planet has no way to distinguish the next W/m^2 from the average W/m^2 concurrently arriving from the Sun, so it’s an obvious violation of COE if the average W/m^2 contributes 1.62 W/m^2 to the average emissions while the next W/m^2 contributes 4.4 W/m^2 to that average. Feedback can’t do this either, as W/m^2 of feedback are linear to W/m^2 of net emissions and feedback can’t tell one W/m^2 from any other either. In principle, the feedback power is the power returning to the surface from the atmosphere and that offsets emissions above and beyond what the arriving solar power can do in the absence of GHG’s and clouds providing that feedback. It’s magnitude is about 620 mw per W/m^2 of forcing making the 3.8 W/m^2 of feedback required by the IPCC obviously impossible.
We should not lose sight of the fact that positive feedback was invoked by Dr. Hansen to transform a limited and, on the whole, beneficial warming into something catastrophic.
CM did not start that nonsense. He merely pointed out that Hansen has misapplied a feedback analysis that Hansen, apparently, did not fully understand.