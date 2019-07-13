We have 18 months to save world, Prince Charles warns Commonwealth leaders

Hannah Furness, Royal Correspondent
11 July 2019 • 9:00pm
The Prince of Wales has warned global leaders they have 18 critical months to solve climate change and restore the balance of nature, ensuring the survival of the human race.
The Prince, addressing foreign ministers from around the Commonwealth, said they were “uniquely positioned” to lead the world by example, urging them to match ambition with “the practical action that is required”.
Speaking as the future head of the Commonwealth, a position which was confirmed during a convention in London last year, he emphasised that the next 18 months would see “critical meetings that will collectively determine the global agenda for the coming decade”.
The leaders of Commonwealth countries will gather next year in Rwanda for a week-long summit, at which they will discuss the “unparalleled challenges caused by rapid climate change and biodiversity loss”.
In a speech during a reception at Clarence House, the Prince said: “Ladies and gentlemen, I am firmly of the view that the next 18 months will decide our ability to keep climate change to survivable levels and to restore nature to the equilibrium we need for our survival.
Prince Charles, photographed in Dorset, is a lifelong champion of the environment Credit: PA
“Next year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting, therefore, could not be more important and I can only say how much I look forward, I hope, to seeing you and your leaders in Kigali so that we will succeed in raising our level of ambition, while matching it with the practical action that is required.
“I truly believe that the Commonwealth is uniquely positioned to join forces and lead the world by example.
“And your Excellencies, for what it’s worth, I stand ready to support you in these efforts and to seeing the Commonwealth at the forefront of a global solution.”
The Prince has long spoken about his deep concern for the future of the planet, urging leaders to focus on the threat presented by climate change.
Praising the Commonwealth’s shared values, he said: “This unity and strength will be vital in the years ahead for, as you know only too well, we are facing unparalleled challenges caused by rapid climate change and biodiversity loss.
7 thoughts on “We have 18 months to save world, Prince Charles warns Commonwealth leaders”
He must be referring to the climate change that might occur if the UK government continues down the pathological path of egging conflict and war with nuclear capable countries.
Climate has always changed. The notion that Man significantly affects it is absurd.
Since time immemorial there have been apocalypse myths; this is merely its latest incarnation.
He won’t even make it to be king.
Sadly the Prince confabulates the responsible tending and management of the planet with the gross rush to remove the very means we have to do this by cessation of fossil fuel derived energy.
Admittedly he doesn’t say this overtly but it is implied by his reference to an 18 month time scale.
The two objestives are totally incompatible; so what does a Royal do when faced with this dilemma. ? Yes: Couch the words in implied confabulation so the meaning rests in the ears of the listener.
FYI: NO EXPERIMENTAL EVIDENCE FOR THE SIGNIFICANT ANTHROPOGENIC CLIMATE CHANGE
J. KAUPPINEN AND P. MALMI
https://arxiv.org/pdf/1907.00165.pdf
We have proven that the GCM-models used in IPCC report AR5 cannot compute correctly the natural component included in the observed global temperature. The reason is that the models fail to derive the influences of low cloud cover fraction on the global temperature. A too small natural component results in a too large portion for the contribution of the greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide. That is why IPCC represents the climate sensitivity more than one order of magnitude larger than our sensitivity 0.24àC. Because the anthropogenic portion in the increased CO2 is less than 10 %, we have practically no anthropogenic climate change. The low clouds control mainly the global temperature.
Well at least he is leading by example and downsized from a stately home to an apartment! Oh wait, no, not that. He has many homes. He does have an electric Jaguar though.
I am very glad he’s put his name to the 18 month timeframe, not too long to be completely proven a fool. Oh wait…didn’t he say years ago that there was only 100 days to save the planet?
I thought we had 12 years?