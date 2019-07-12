The Battle of New Orleans: Climate-Change Edition

Joe Bastardi · Jul. 11, 2019
On Tuesday, Weatherbell.com started covering the threat of flooding in New Orleans, and it’s a very real threat. But a storm like Barry, assuming it makes landfall as far west as we think it will, would not contain the same kind of threat if not for some preexisting conditions that occurred in the winter and spring.
Back on April 23, I warned about how tropical cyclones would be used as ammo in the weaponization of the weather. That forecast is already coming true with today’s threat.
First of all, we identified this threat last week. I’ve been very noisy about it because it is emblematic of the kind of season we have predicted, with scattershot in-close development and likely below-average activity in the main development regions of the Atlantic. So there’s nothing magical or mysterious about this storm developing from a feature that originated well away from the deep tropics.
In fact, I talked about this on Neil Cavuto’s show last week. A notorious example was Alicia in 1983, which developed south of Louisiana from a feature that originated from the north. The storm went on to hit as a Category 3 hurricane southwest of Galveston, TX. So the idea that this week’s storm should intensify quite rapidly before reaching the coast has been discussed since last week.
But what makes this storm so different and so threatening to New Orleans is how high the Mississippi River is. The reason it is so high is because of the late, cold winter in the Great Plains. Prodigious snowfall resulted in enhanced snowmelt, which was followed by above-normal rainfall.
What is particularly galling is that around the turn of the century, there was hysteria about snow being a thing of the past. Yet snow is increasing in the Northern Hemisphere! Then, back in 2013, after the hot summers of 2010-12 were blamed on climate change (even though the heat and drought were similar to 1952-1954 and could not hold a candle to the 1930s), there were predictions that a new dust bowl would develop due to climate change. I publicly challenged that notion in 2013 on several outlets. Here we are several years later and the question is: How can you blame “man-made climate change” when the result was exactly opposite of what was being predicted?
I fully expect warmists to go full bonkers over this storm (a weather event), because it part of their recent behavior of crying over every storm (a weather event) that brews up, then say climate change caused it.
Now every stormy weather event is caused by climate change…….
They have reached the bottom after 30 years of going from 30 years makes a climate trend, to just a single day makes a climate change.
Mr.Bastardi,I think you are the best meteorologist on the planet.You really do your homework and as a result,most of your forecasts are right on the money.I live in NYC. Do you think the weather pattern down the road favors the chances of a tropical storm or hurricane hitting the mid-Atlantic coast and the Northeast area this year? Thanks for taking my Email and God bless you and yours.Sincerely,Dan Cody (AKA The Weather Geek).
Also T/S Barry organization is solar geomagnetic related for 1-2 days ago. The geomagnetic index Ap spiked late on the 9th into the early 10th of July. See here for those times:
http://www.solen.info/solar/indices.html Note the K-indices the 3 hour intervals spiked 9-10 July. A careful Met analysis of T/S Barry will show its got more organized immediately after that.
see here: https://www.wunderground.com/hurricane/atlantic/2019/tropical-storm-barry?map=forecast
That Ap spike relates to a change in (????) and a strengthening of Atlantic basin tropical development.
Always has. The mechanism is to me uncertain. But the linkage is clear. Going back to 1950 when NOAA Hurdat v2 data set starts, whenever the ENSO ONI index is < +/- 0.7 (less than) for that month, an Ap spike above 20 leads to favorable tropical development conditions in the Atlantic and Gulf basins.