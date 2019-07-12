Obama’s “Clean Power Plan” is replaced by the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule

Confirmed – U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Issues New Clean Air Rule

U.S. Environmental Protection Agency Issues New Clean Air Rule

The July issue of Environment & Climate News reports that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) announced it has formally replaced the prior administration’s Clean Power Plan (CPP) with the Affordable Clean Energy (ACE) rule, which EPA proposed as a CPP replacement last August.

“We are delivering on one of President Trump’s core priorities: ensuring the American’s public has access to affordable, reliable energy in a manner that continues our nation’s environmental progress,” said Andrew Wheeler, Administrator of the EPA.



Also in this issue: In an effort to boost water development and the maintenance of water projects on federal lands, the U.S. Interior Department has taken steps to make it easier to transfer water projects on federal land to users of the water.

A new study of natural gas production near two schools in Washington County, Pennsylvania finds no evidence emissions pose a health risk to the kids attending the schools. In a move Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) called “a futile gesture,” the House of Representatives passed a bill to block President Donald Trump’s decision to take the United States out of the Paris climate agreement.

Even the worst-case scenarios highlighted by the authors of the fourth National Climate Assessment would not justify outsized efforts to cut carbon dioxide emissions, because the purported harms from climate change in 2090 from rising greenhouse gas emissions are trivial. The full text of the issue is available online in PDF format: July 2019 Environment & Climate News.

