NASA’s Space Science “Hide the Decline” Scandal

h/t Dr. Willie Soon – an outside researcher has uncovered what he alleges is an attempt by NASA JPL asteroid researchers to pass off other research results as the product of their model, possibly in an effort to conceal the shortcomings of the NASA model.
Two years of stonewalling: What happened when a scientist filed a public records request for NASA code
Retraction Watch readers may know Nathan Myhrvold, who holds a PhD in physics, as the former chief technology officer at Microsoft, or as the author of Modernist Cuisine. They may also recall that he questioned a pair of papers in Nature about dinosaurs. In that vein, he has also been raising concerns about papers describing the sizes of asteroids. (Not everyone shares those concerns; the authors of the original papers don’t, and astronomer Phil Plait said Myrhvold was wrong in 2016.) Last month, Myhrvold published a peer-reviewed paper as part of his critique. The final version of that paper went live today, as did a story about the science in The New York Times and a detailed explanation by Myrhvold in Medium. As the discussion over the results continues, here he shares his experience trying to obtain details about the methodology the authors used.
Two years ago, I uploaded a preprint to arXiv.org describing what I considered serious problems, including apparently irreproducible results, that I had uncovered when analyzing a set of research articles published by the NASA Jet Propulsion Laboratory (JPL) NEOWISE project. NEOWISE is the largest scientific analysis of asteroids ever conducted; the researchers on the project have so far published estimated sizes of more than 164,000 objects in the solar system, estimates they have claimed were all derived by applying a standard approach to raw observations from the WISE space telescope.
My findings generated quite a stir in the media, including stories in The New York Times, Science, and Scientific American, among other outlets. My hope and expectation was that shining light on these troubling issues would spur the JPL researchers to retract or correct their papers. At the very least, I thought, they would release the various unpublished techniques that they had used in a series of highly cited papers, stretching from 2011 to 2015, thus lifting the veil of secrecy that had prevented me and other astronomers from replicating their results.
As it turns out, my math was not wrong, and my findings were up to the challenge of intensive peer-review. Part one appeared in the prestigious planetary science journal Icarus in December, and the larger part twowas published last week. Key sections also appeared, after peer review, at planetary science conferences in 2016 and 2017.
NASA’s response got me wondering why the NEOWISE researchers were being so studiously recalcitrant. Typically, when you point out to scientists that they have goofed, they do one of three things: they say “oops!,” they ask you for proof of their error, or they bend over backwards to justify why they did things in an unconventional way. Instead, NASA issued a vague press release berating me with claims I had made a calculation error. (It was actually just a typo – and a red herring. Even if my math had been completely off, that wouldn’t explain or excuse evidence that some of the NEOWISE papers had passed off asteroid diameter measurements made by other researchers as asteroid model results that they had calculated themselves.)
What happens to turn students who idealistically study space science into paid researchers who allegedly cheat, lie and bully? When did protecting scientific reputations by any means become more important than telling the truth?
I personally find this sordid tale deeply shocking. The motives of scientists who cheat at climate science or medical research at least make an ugly kind of sense – a lot of money hinges on whether we face a climate emergency, or upon the acceptance or rejection of new pharmaceuticals.
But cheating at measuring the sizes of Asteroids; if this is true to me the actions of the JPL researchers defy comprehension. What possible motivation could scientists have to cheat on the measurement of Asteroids? Nobody cares if a result has to be corrected. Nobody loses money if they have to revise their method. If space science models produce defective results, surely all they need to do is apply for more grant money to help them improve their models.
Why would anyone do this? Someone inside NASA must have helped these scientists perpetrate their alleged coverup. Just how deep does the rot go?
Researchers who lie, cheat, and bully got their start as students who lied, cheated, and bullied. Hey, it often works.
This is why other science fields dd not jump all over climatology when the Climategate exposed the gross misconduct, bias and gate-keeping going on.
They were too scared that if they spoke out, someone would shine a light on their field of study and it would be shown that it was pretty much the same.
Hopefully our quaint image of scientists as financially independent 19th c. gentleman doing it for the love of knowledge and discovery has been well and truly smashed now.
Kudos to Nathan Myhrvold for blowing this one wide open.
Myhrvold has what in the world of high finance people call “F U money.”
He can easily afford to do what his conscience tells him is right without skipping a beat on his monthly financial statement from his funds manager.
It would be great if 10 young, smart, embedded Climate Scientists could all sequentially win the PowerBall lottery, and have “F U money” to do what is right and blow the whistle on the hustle.
Yes, it’s good he had no problem engaging a lawyer to get around the obstructionism. Sad it has to be that way. Too much of the “wrong stuff” at NASA these days.
FOIA obstruction, hiding behind PI arguments, failure to disclose data and code. This is very similar to UEA shenanigans
So they passed off others data as their own in an attempt to provide a systematic validation for their flaky asteroid measurements. Clearly unethical, and warrants formal investigation… if this were at an academic institution.
But this NASA — Home of CYA and the prototypical Self-Licking Ice Cream Cones. Where impossibly lethal projects that are money-sucking black-holes, like a Manned Mars Mission, cannot be canceled because they are “Yobs” programs for so many Congressional districts.
But still, compared to the multi-Trillion dollar climate hustle and all the $billions of research money poured down the drain every year to study an anthropogenic CO2 non-problem, this asteroid fraud is peanuts — operating far below the noise level of even annual NASA/JPL funding.
“What possible motivation could scientists have to cheat on the measurement of Asteroids?” In matters of the soul, I am mostly ignorant. But this much is obvious, that the moral sickness of wrongdoing never stands still. It is either repented of, or it grows.
Nowadays it seems to be the norm among many scientists to lie and cover-up…..or was it always like this?
My initial thoughts are it is done when people think they won’t get caught.
In NASA’s historical past, its missions were narrowly focused on putting probes into space to other planets or manned vehicles into space and safely back. The consequences of failure were extreme, the outcomes obvious, and the likelihood that investigations would uncover unethical corner-cutters very high. This is still the case with the really big programs.
But, NASA has had so much mission creep over the past few decades, that their science programs, and most notably Earth climate-related programs, have become the comparable equal to the Military/Defense Industrial Complex machine that Eisenhower warned about in 1961.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8y06NSBBRtY
Congresspeople get excited about every little program in their district or state, and NASA Director and Deputies have to appease them all to keep money flowing.
NASA has so many moving parts, so much money. it is their internal competition to “produce,” to publish to keep program funding flowing to smaller projects with just a few investigators. Investigators cutting corners to keep the funding “on.”
It has gotten worse. The result is that most published research findings are false. It’s a result of desperation and perverse incentives.
Replication is not attempted for the vast majority of papers. There is, however, one field where replication and reproduction do happen routinely. Drug companies scan the journals looking for results that might be turned into viable drugs.
The book “Rigor Mortis” is the result of findings of the drug companies Bayer and Amgen.
There is no good reason to think the problem is limited to biochemical research. There’s evidence that the replication crisis pervades all areas of research including, sadly, engineering. link
Given that the replication crisis is well known, it should be mandatory that every published paper include enough detail that its results can be reproduced. In government agencies, failure to do should be a firing offense. The government also sponsors a lot of research. link For scientists receiving government grants, failure to provide data and methods should result in black listing.
The answer is always the same, follow the money. Paychecks, grants, promotions, better positions, etc. What is difficult to understand is that even folks who have more than enough assets to live comfortably still want more and more. It is a symptom of a lack of belief in anything beyond themselves. Call it morals, religion, belief in God or whatever but it seems that it’s getting worse as time goes by.
It’s still all about money. Larger asteroids = more serious problems for Earth = more government research money spent on tracking asteroids. Or is this too simple?
The scientific question is how much mass is out there in the Asteroid Belt. The far away vast majority of these objects are not a problem for Earth via orbital crossing. So many of the smaller object < 1Km diameter have such many chaotic, multi-body gravitational interactions that no supercomputer with even the highest refined masses and ephermis data could predict where they will be in a 50 years or more.
Why would they do this? Maybe as Nathan Myhrvold himself put it in the NYT article from 2026; “He has also zeroed in on a proposed space-based telescope with a price tag of more than half a billion dollars, the Near-Earth Object Camera, or Neocam, a project headed by some of the same scientists whose work he is second-guessing.”
Myhrvold luckily is not employed by the JCU.
Given suspicion of misconduct, whose task at the NASA is to investigate it? Will the papers be retracted first?
“How deep does the rot go?”
This publication only touches the surface of the rot,
Drain the swamp.
The strange evolution of exactly what climate change and its impacts are:
