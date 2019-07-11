AOC and Bernie: “move to declare climate crisis official emergency”…And?

Guest Grauniad slap-down by David Middleton

Sanders and Ocasio-Cortez move to declare climate crisis official emergency

Exclusive: Democrats to introduce resolution in House on Tuesday in recognition of extreme threat from global heating A group of US lawmakers including the 2020 Democratic presidential contender Bernie Sanders are proposing to declare the climate crisis an official emergency – a significant recognition of the threat taken after considerable pressure from environment groups. [Blah, blah blah] Climate activists have been calling for the declaration, as data shows nations are not on track to limit the dangerous heating of the planet significantly enough. [Blah, blah blah] The activist group Extinction Rebellion has said the declaration is a crucial first step in addressing the crisis. [Blah, blah blah] In Congress, Democrats in control of the House might have enough support for the resolution, but Republicans in the majority in the Senate are not likely to approve. [End-o-story] The Grauniad

It won’t even make it to the Senate floor for debate, much less get voted on. 100% fake news.

In Congress, Democrats in control of the House might have enough support for the resolution, but Republicans in the majority in the Senate are not likely to approve.

Wait! This just in…

I stopped reading after I got to the bit about this being DOA in the Senate. There’s more…

Even if the resolution passed and was signed by the president, it would not force any action on climate change. The Grauniad

It’s fake news about a fake emergency declaration regarding a fake crisis!

And now it’s Cheeseface time…

As the crisis escalates…

… in our natural world, we refuse to turn away from the climate catastrophe and species extinction. For The Guardian, reporting on the environment is a priority. We give reporting on climate, nature and pollution the prominence it deserves, stories which often go unreported by others in the media. [Whine, whine, whine] Every reader contribution, big or small, is so valuable. Support The Guardian from as little as $1 – and it only takes a minute. Thank you. The Grauniad

In other words… If you don’t buy this newspaper, we’ll kill the climate.

In the real news…

Don’t miss Juan Williams totally beclowning himself!

Special AOC Bonus!

The Public Editor dot com

Special “The Bern” Bonus!

Bernie Sanders in the 1970s urged nationalization of most major industries By Andrew Kaczynski and Nathan McDermott, CNN

Updated 1:39 PM ET, Thu March 14, 2019 (CNN)Bernie Sanders advocated for the nationalization of most major industries, including energy companies, factories, and banks, when he was a leading member of a self-described “radical political party” in the 1970s, a CNN KFile review of his record reveals. Sanders’ past views shed light on a formative period of his political career that could become relevant as he advances in the 2020 Democratic primary. Many of the positions he held at the time are more extreme compared to the more tempered democratic socialism the Vermont senator espouses today and could provide fodder for moderate Democrats and Republicans looking to cast the Democratic presidential candidate and his beliefs as a fringe form of socialism that would be harmful to the country. Aspects of Sanders’ plans and time in the Liberty Union have been reported before, but the material taken together, including hundreds of newly digitalized newspapers and files from the Liberty Union Party archived at the University of Vermont, paint a fuller portrait of Sanders’ views on state and public-controlled industry at the time. [Excuses, excuses, excuses] “I favor the public ownership of utilities, banks and major industries,” Sanders said in one interview with the Burlington Free Press in 1976. [Excuses, excuses, excuses] The energy industry In 1973, during his time as chairman of the Liberty Union Party, Sanders took to a Vermont paper to oppose Richard Nixon’s energy policy and oil industry profits, calling for the entire energy industry to be nationalized. Consumers at the time had been facing steep price increases and heavy shortages as a result of the OPEC oil embargo. “I would also urge you to give serious thought about the eventual nationalization of these gigantic companies,” Sanders wrote in a December 1973 open letter to Vermont Sen. Robert Stafford that ran in the Vermont Freeman. “It is extremely clear that these companies, owned by a handful of billionaires, have far too much power over the lives of Americans to be left in private hands. The oil industry, and the entire energy industry, should be owned by the public and used for the public good — not for additional profits for billionaires.” [Excuses, excuses, excuses] Taxing assets at 100% Heavy taxation of wealthy people played prominently into Sanders’ plans to pay for expanding government services. In February 1976, Liberty Union put out a state tax proposal calling for a radical revamping of the system, including the removal of all taxes of sales, beverages, cigarettes, polls, and the use of telephones, railroads or electric energy. Tax rates for those earning more than $100,00 would be 33.47%, $50,000-$99,999 would be 19%, $25,000-$49,000 would be 13.56%, and $10,000-$14,999 would be 4%. Anyone earning less than $10,000 would pay no state income tax. But Sanders’ rhetoric at times went much further. During his 1974 Senate run, Sanders said one plan to expand government included making it illegal to gain more wealth than person could spend in a lifetime and have a 100% tax on incomes above this level. (Sanders defined this as $1 million dollars annually). “Nobody should earn more than a million dollars,” Sanders said. CNN Politics

Once a Marxist, always a Marxist.

