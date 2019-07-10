Yahoo! Finance ExxonMobil Divestment Fail

Guest slam dunk by David Middleton

A Major Shareholder Has Divested From Exxon Say Contributor July 2, 2019 One of ExxonMobil’s biggest shareholders, Legal & General Investment Management, has removed the company from its $6.3 billion “Future World” funds over its failure to respond to climate change. LGIM, among Britain’s largest asset managers, has divested Exxon from the funds, which include companies that are socially responsible. LGIM says it will use its remaining Exxon shares that aren’t in the Future World funds to vote against CEO Darren Woods’ re-appointment as board chair in 2020. What does this mean for Exxon? Though LGIM is one of Exxon’s top 20 shareholders, its divestment puts only a small dent in Exxon’s equity — LGIM owns about 0.6% of the company’s shares… […] Yahoo! Finance

“What does this mean for Exxon?”

“Though LGIM is one of Exxon’s top 20 shareholders, its divestment puts only a small dent in Exxon’s equity — LGIM owns about 0.6% of the company’s shares…”

Horst-schist!

It doesn’t put any sort of “dent in Exxon’s equity”… These buffoons couldn’t have divested any shares unless investors were willing and able to invest in them

“Though LGIM is one of Exxon’s top 20 shareholders…” I doubt it.

The only thing that’s put a “dent in Exxon’s equity” is the collapse in oil prices since 2013-2014.

Yahoo! Finance earns eleventy gazillion Billy Madisons…

In case you were wondering

Horst….

Horst and Graben (US National Park Service)

Schist…

Vishnu schist (US National Park Service)

