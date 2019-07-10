Did 350.org Link California Earthquakes to Climate Change?

I couldn’t make this sort of schist up if I tried by David Middleton

350.org on Earthquakes in Southern California

Scientists have made fresh connections between fracking and earthquakes, but the greater necessity is for action from California’s administration to limit the climate impacts of future disasters.

350.org Executive Director May Boeve made the following statement:

“Our thoughts are with communities in Southern California who are facing these terrifying earthquakes, with the potential of more to come. California has for the last few years faced the catastrophic effects of climate change more than ever before in the form of severe wildfires. These earthquakes will cause even further devastation to communities already trying to recover from losses. We call on Governor Newsom, the State of California, and the federal government to act immediately to ensure that Californians are safe from further destruction. Furthermore, we call on California to set an example for the rest of the country by taking bold action necessary to limit climate destruction.”’