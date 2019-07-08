“Planning in and for a post-growth and post-carbon economy”… Aeuhhh???

Guest aeuhhh??? by David Middleton

H/T to Pop Piasa…

Planning in and for a post-growth and post-carbon economy

John Barry

Contribution to Cowell, R et al (eds), Routledge Companion Volume to Environmental Planning and Sustainability

Introduction – the condition our condition is in

[…] John Barry, Professor of Green Political Economy

This was as the only useful portion of the manifesto… And it was only useful because it gave me an opportunity to post this Kenny Rogers and the First Edition classic…

I’ll quote a little bit more to provide a “flavor” of the 14-page manifesto…

How does the old end and the new begin? How do we identify the point beyond which a practice, idea or objective is no longer beneficial, productive or necessary but have now become the opposite? This the conundrum facing planning in the 21st century, how to decouple societies and economies from fossil fuel energy, but also the role of planning in decoupling societies from an uncritical focus on achieving, facilitating or coordinating the achievement of orthodox ‘economic growth’. Planning here is understood mainly as the purposeful, political and public (and ideally democratic) steering of infrastructural and mainly urban development, encompassing, inter alia, land use, spatial planning, energy planning, and includes the achievement of economic, cultural and environmental goals. This chapter mainly discusses planning debates within the UK and Irish contexts. The first question which serves as the starting point of this chapter is to ask if the objective of economic growth is now ecologically unsustainable, socially divisive and has in many countries passed the point when it is adding to human wellbeing? The second is how growth and planning are both currently dependent upon a fossil fuel energy system which, like the growth economy it fuels, is now ecologically unsustainable, socially disruptive, produces multiple problems from ill-health to extractive injustice and the creation of ‘sacrifice zones’, and ultimately constitutes a risky energy basis for a sustainable economy? Simply put our societies and conventional planning processes are dependent upon (some might say addicted to) GDP measured and endless economic growth… […] John Barry, Professor of Green Political Economy

Did you catch this bit?

Planning here is understood mainly as the purposeful, political and public (and ideally democratic) steering of infrastructural and mainly urban development, encompassing, inter alia, land use, spatial planning, energy planning, and includes the achievement of economic, cultural and environmental goals… John Barry, Professor of Green Political Economy

“Ideally democratic”??? How the frack else would a bunch of academic eggheads impose Agenda 21 on the Free World other than through a democratic process? That was a rhetorical question… which should have been intuitively obvious to the casual observer.

How could any human being with a real job have such a bizarre frame of reference?

INTERESTS

Green political theory, politics and political economy of sustainability, greening the economy, environmental and sustainable development policy-making, environmental ethics, transition to a low-carbon/renewable energy economy, normative dimensions of the transition from unsustainability, theories and practices of active citizenship, democracy and green politics, civic republicanism and green political theory, interdisciplinary and transdiciplinary sustainability research, Q methodology. RESEARCH STATEMENT

Green political theory, politics and political economy of sustainability, greening the economy, environmental and sustainable development policy-making, environmental ethics, transition to a low-carbon/renewable energy economy, normative dimensions of the transition to sustainability, citizenship, democracy and green politics, civic republicanism and green political theory, interdisciplinary sustainability research. John Barry Queen’s University Belfast

Aeuhhh????

Did any of that make any sense or appear to describe a real job?

Maybe the Rachel (killed more people than Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Genghis Khan and Cecile B. DeMille – COMBINED) Carson Center can help…

John Barry is Professor of Green Political Economy at the School of Politics, International Studies, and Philosophy at Queens University Belfast. He has a BA and MA from University College Dublin and a PhD from the University of Glasgow. He is a former co-leader of the Green Party in Northern Ireland and is a Green Party councillor on Ards and North Down Borough Council in Northern Ireland. RCC Research Project: Beyond Economic Growth: The Political, Ethical, and Cultural Dimensions of a Post-Growth Green Economy Rachel (killed more people than Hitler, Stalin, Mao, Pol Pot, Genghis Khan and Cecile B. DeMille – COMBINED) Carson Center for Environment and Society

Is that better?

Did you ever notice that the science textbooks for non-science majors often tack the phrase “Environment and Society” onto the title?

Chemistry in the Environment and Society

Physics for the Environment of Society

Biology of the Environment in Society

Earth Science as if the Environment and Society Were Relevant to Rocks

Calculus for SJW’s Who Can’t Handle Math Due to the Environment and Society

I got nuthin’ else… Apart from this…

Aeuhhh????

And this…

“You can’t get there from here.”

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

