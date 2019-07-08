Climate Extremists Offering Lessons to Activists on How to Use Super Glue

July 8, 2019

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

An Aussie climate activist group is worried that their supporters can’t read the instructions on tubes of superglue, so they are holding training sessions to ensure activists know how to glue themselves to pavements and miscellaneous landmarks.

While I don’t support people glueing themselves to landmarks, well its a start. Who knows, if the activists attend enough training sessions, they might learn enough life skills to be employable.

Below is a video of a glue wielding climate activist professor who didn’t attend the “how to use superglue” training course.

