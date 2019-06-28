Graham Kirk writes on Facebook:
The cost of reducing net greenhouse emissions to zero by 2050 in the UK could be well in excess of £1 trillion. The sum would fund the salaries of 314,000 nurses for a century. The effect on global climate will be zero.
15 thoughts on “Friday Funny – how climate change really affects you”
Spot-on ! 🙂
What price, Justice? Remember … you are paying for Climate … “Justice”. No justice no peace. I heard several Democrat Presidential hopefuls say so.
All climate deniers are … white. And they just want to trample the brown man’s natural environment with their EVIL Co2
The irony has often been noted.
The alarmists accuse those who don’t act with sufficient alarm of harming the third world because of what climate change will do to the third world.
In fact, by depriving the third world of cheap energy, the alarmists condemn tens, maybe hundreds, of millions to a miserable death. link
Bob. you link doesn’t work for me. Can you post the site address, please?
You could do a lot of things with 1 trillion:
1) save the whales
2) save the elephants
3) save a continent like Africa
4) defend against Putin
5) get a larger flat with a real refrigerator
6) unhook the BBC and get 10 other news services for choice
7) get a new weather and climate prediction team to compare accuracy
8) enhance pensions for the aging population
9) lower taxes and retain talent and investment
10) clean up all the glue from climate protest antics
ResourceGuy
All of that and more (-:
Bang-on, Climate Fraud is NOT a victimless crime. ALL of us are victims of this continuing insanity.
Nothing new to see here, please move on. 😆
The cost of reducing CO2 emmissions to net zero: £1 trillion.
The value of helping “save the planet”: priceless.
For everything else there’s ClimateCard™.
“ClimateCanard™”
There I fixed it for you.
The most monumentally stupid decision made by any Prime Minister, in the world, ever. (apologies to Jeremy Clarkson).
Bearing in mind this bill must pass through the House of Lords before it is passed into law. Fortunately, there are sensible heads in there like Matt Ridley who has pointed out there has been no impact assessment done on this. So, it will hopefully be passed back down to the House of Commons to have one done before being referred back.
Now, normally this would be a formality stitch up job. Get some compliant consultant to sign everything off and, Bob’s your Aunties Brother. Job done.
However, this has come at rather the wrong time for Theresa May to capitalise on her Ministerial legacy, which would lead to the inevitable lucrative deals for her memoirs.
I mean, the woman is hardly Margaret Thatcher, is she? Maggie did something, actually a great deal, most of it good and was in No. 10 for nearly 12 years. May has been there around three/four and has done little more than preside over Cameron’s c0ck up to call a referendum.
And her most notable achievement? To have her Withdrawal Deal turned down by parliament thrice, the first time by a majority never seen before in British history.
So will this be the final, most humiliating conclusion to a Prime Ministerial career, in the history of the world, ever ?
Well yes, it is entirely likely to be as she has broken cover at the wrong time. The world is rapidly waking up to WOKE’ism. By having it waved through the HoC as a statutory instrument she’s given the sceptical big guns an opportunity to swing the guns around. Many small ears are pricking up as well, and a £1tn question is a very big one to ask, there is lots and lots of mileage in this for employment hungry freelance journalists.
Now, I have said on here before that Brexit is a global political monster. I mean folks, this is the fifth wealthiest country in the world about to kick the EU right in the high pitched talking department. No one responded though, my comments on this subject have largely been ignored by a predominantly American blog. And I understand that, Trump is the big bear in the pit.
But mark my words folks, if this bill is passed back to the House of Commons, any report from it will be scrutinised letter by letter by every interested party, and you had better believe, this is THE window of opportunity for the sceptical community to intervene.
Get this kicked into touch and it will be on the grounds of, not only it’s economic merit, but on it’s scientific merit.
If I could make a suggestion to any interested party in the sceptical community it would be to zero in on this, Shut down the noise, forget the rhetoric, and never mind the debate.
Make sure everyone who matters has all the right information at their fingertips. This is the oldest parliamentary democracy in the world at High Noon with alarmist climate science. Do not underestimate the opportunity here.
If this bill is booted out, you can be sure there will not only be global, hysterical howling from the alarmists, there will be an awful of of people looking for a lifeboat. They will also be out for revenge on alarmists who lost them their jobs.
The objective is Net Zero, our task is, Zero in!
This is bigger than any politician cares to admit.
It is stupidity extrapolated past the madness of wasting a trillion dollars which we do not have on green stuff.
First Part of Madness – They are locked and loaded. On course cannot change. And they are absolutely scientifically incorrect.
There is no CAGW or AGW based on a lack of correlation of temperature and CO2 levels and a dozen other independent observations/analysis results, there is incontestable physical and fundamental engineering evidence that supports the independent mathematical proofs (plural) that we caused less than 5% of the recent CO2 rise so there is no ocean acidification problem.
Second Part of Madness. They again are locked and loaded. No talk about engineering reality.
Their plan will never work. Regardless of money spent.
The CAGW ‘plan’ saturates, dies, when it hits the reality point, the energy level where mass energy storage is required.
Germany has proven there is an Engineering Reality Saturation point where installing more green stuff does not reduce total CO2 emission, as mass storage is required.
Third Part of Madness (50%?)
Industrial heat requirements, Air transportation, Construction materials, Agriculture, and so on cannot be reduced by the green stuff.
Fourth Part of Madness
India, China and so on are too smart to follow us off a cliff.
Actually that cost is not the cost of reducing greenhouse gases to zero – it is the cost of reducing human-caused CO2 emissions to zero. There will be zero effect on water vapor. It’s as if our UK politicians are like little children.
I don’t know about the UK, but if Sanders becomes POTUS he wants to do away with doctors pay, hospital pay, and insurance companies.
Therefore, we will not need nurses either.
The plan is to have everyone take a first aid class and get a $12 kit; then treat each other’s ills.
As close to “Friday funny” as I can get.
Amen.