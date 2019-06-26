Why Politicians Who Don’t Understand the Science of Global Warming Don’t Need to Act.

Guest Opinion: Dr. Tim Ball
My last article chastised leaders for their apparent inability to understand or even question the evidence that shows CO2 is causing global warming. I can understand the reluctance to express public opinions about such a complex scientific issue, especially coming from the UN and with such universal acceptance. Well, here are easily understood facts from the UN reports that allow anyone to express public opposition to the world view on global warming. When you consider them, you will understand why so many experts happily identify as global warming deniers.
Greenhouse gases are approximately 6% of the total atmosphere. Water vapour is 95% of that total, and CO2 is only 4%. That means CO2 is only 0.04% of the total atmosphere. Water vapour varies a great deal in volume and location than any other gas, so estimates of changing volume are poorly measured or understood. It is probable that a 2% variation in water vapour, which is not uncommon, equals all the effects of CO2 on global temperature. The reality is we don’t know. In light of these observations consider the improbable precision of claims made for CO2 induced global warming.
There are no useful measurements of global temperature. We only have temperature measurements for approximately 15% of the earth’s surface. Everything you read about are computer model estimates; there is no empirical data to support the warming claims. Indeed, all of the computer model estimates of global temperature that began in 1990 have been wrong. Recent research shows all the models consistently overestimate future temperatures. The fascinating point is that even with these exaggerations, their forecasts pose no threat to anyone or anything.
Based on contrived pseudoscience that isolated CO2 as 95% of the cause of global warming since 1950, the UN created the Kyoto Protocol as policy action. A major player in the pseudoscience and political creation was Tom Wigley in his role as Director of the Climatic Research Unit (CRU) based at the University of East Anglia. In 1998, he estimated that even if Kyoto were to be 100% successful in meeting its targets, it would only reduce temperatures by an estimated 0.05 degrees Celsius by 2050. Since Wigley was and is a strong supporter of Kyoto, this was a significant admission. Kyoto was a crazy waste of money, and the only politicians who did a true cost/benefit analysis were the US Senate. They avoided a direct vote on Kyoto by asking, in the Byrd/Hagel resolution, if the application to only developed nations was fair and what impact on US jobs and economy would eventuate. They voted 95-0 against approving Kyoto. It didn’t matter. Kyoto was exposed when emails of major players who produced the science reports leaked from the CRU.
Within two years they introduced a full replacement called the Green Climate Fund (GCF) through the UN process. The GCF was scheduled for and received ratification at the Paris Climate Agreement in 2015. Here is what statistician and climate specialist Bjorn Lomborg says would happen with implementation of the entire GCF program.
“If we measure the impact of every nation fulfilling every promise by 2030, the total temperature reduction will be 0.048°C (0.086°F) by 2100.
Even if we assume that these promises would be extended for another 70 years, there is still little impact: if every nation fulfills every promise by 2030 and continues to fulfill these promises faithfully until the end of the century, and there is no ‘CO₂ leakage’ to non-committed nations, the entirety of the Paris promises will reduce temperature rises by just 0.17°C (0.306°F) by 2100.”
A complete application of the Paris Climate Agreement would achieve virtually nothing, but even that is not happening. The United States canceled its involvement, and the GCF is receiving virtually no other money. Hopefully, world leaders will realize that they don’t need to do anything, and that is a secure and logical path.
Donald Trump and James Hansen agree: the Paris talks were a farce. –AGF
For politicians who have to choose between:
a. Sit there and do nothing, and spend no money.
b. Don’t just sit there…. Panic! Spend Big.
The safe choice is always ‘a.’ The public does not like politicians spending their money, and eventually always notices it. Further, as spending the money will have virtually no effect, spending the money will receive no awards for achievement.
The trick is to do nothing while appearing to do something. Trudeau Jr. comes to mind although I have no idea what’s really going on, and maybe neither does he.
The science was always a joke next to the underlying agenda; tax and regulate carbon as the global gatekeeper. That’s why the IPCC was formed, the conclusion proceeded the research.
Iceages, Manhattan underwater, Earth turning into Venus, species facing extinction. The science was always a prop for the control agenda. The average person can’t absorb or critically think on matters of science. The elite have the agenda and understand this.
The trouble is as much the skeptics who can’t face this political truth as the charlatans blathering “IT’S ABOUT SCIENCE!’ when it’s 90%+ political agenda.
There isn’t uniformity of the political underpinnings of the climate agenda among skeptics, in fact many have collectivist predispositions in a more general way. Hence they enter a thousand rabid holes and the debate is controlled by advocates who have no science proof but a very uniform belief system (collectivism) holding their climate work agenda together.
Good advice – the big problem is the politicians are doing nothing whatsoever about anything important, other than getting reelected.
They certainly already know how to do nothing at all with finely crafted word salad.
So they should get on with major projects such as Lake Chad Transaqua, fusion, back to the moon big-time.
But wait – isn’t that the entire reason for Paris – to do nothing at all of the above?
I think you have them jujitsu-ed .
“Hopefully, world leaders will realize that they don’t need to do anything, and that is a secure and logical path.”
That’s your problem right there, Dr. Ball; expecting world leaders to take the logical path. Scaremongering works to secure and keep political advantage.
Additionally, ideological socialists are using climate fears to push for centralized control of all life aspects. Control freaks just gotta control.
Please do not attack the politicians and scientists. Readers do not follow you in that.
Instead challenge the reader. Do I think that 0,5C temperature change is an apocalypse? Of course not. I can’t notice 0,5C change that has realized in my lifetime. Going 100 m down a hill makes the same change. It is nothing to worry about.
Average fallacy is surprisingly long lasting. Change in global average temperature does not hurt anyone. Local changes might, but they are not observable. Arctic life is flourishing. Pacific islands rise not sink.
If Valentina Zharkova is a correct that’ll be the least of these crooks worries.
Thanks Tim,
would you please send that to the UK government, with a copy directly to Theresa May who has passed into law the spending of £1Tn to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.
PS – I don’t think it’s clear how they even quantify ‘net zero’.
If 4% of the GHGs is CO2 and amounts to .04% of the atmosphere, then wouldn’t 96% of GHGs being water vapor amount to .96% of the atmosphere, not 6%? Also, 96% of 6% of 760 torr (standard sea level atmospheric pressure) would mean a water vapor pressure if 43.8 torr which requires water surface temperature of about 36 degrees C.
2% variation of water vapor equalling the effect of all of the CO2 in the atmosphere: Only if the effect of water vapor varies linearly with it’s concentration, which is not true.
Not every solution has a problem, not every problem is a lack of control. Politicians need solutions (not problems) to stay popular/electable. Staying electable indicates the perception of knowledge, possibly control.
This is why no crisis will got to waste.
A misleading headline. Politicians are the only ones who understand the “science of global warming”. It is their favorite toy. If you have a dog, you know that the only way to remove its favorite toy is to offer a newer one. For politicians it would mean an even more lucrative one, so maybe the global warming is not so bad after all.
