Hello,
In case you aren’t aware yet, I will be speaking at the ICCC13 at the Trump Hotel in Washington DC on Thursday July 25th, 2019. And I have a special deal for readers of WUWT – a full 50% off the registration price!
See below for the PROMO CODE.
The 13TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CLIMATE CHANGE has the theme:
Best Science, Winning Energy Policies
I’ll be on Panel 3.
SPEAKERS: Craig Idso; Patrick Michales; Anthony Watts; H. Sterling Burnett (moderator).
THIS PANEL WILL COVER:
Doctored datasets vs. temperature reality; the real-world benefits of CO2 and a warmer climate; an international view of climate change alarmism and the United Nations.
You can view the full schedule here
ABOUT THE LOCATION
Washington’s historic Old Post Office has been restored far beyond its initial grandeur and proudly stands as the iconic Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., bringing a new level of luxury to Pennsylvania Avenue. Attracting locals and travelers alike, our hotel in downtown D.C. features BLT Prime by David Burke, Benjamin Bar & Lounge, a curated walkway museum, The Spa by Ivanka Trump, and the largest luxury hotel ballroom in the city. Our 5 star hotel in Washington, D.C. offers luxurious guest rooms and suites, of which no two are identical, making every stay truly unique.
Want to go? Register at this link or button below and use the promo code WATTS in the shopping cart. (Just FYI, I don’t get any kickbacks for promoting this here, I’m genuinely interested in meeting WUWT readers.)
Click the image below…
Look for the “ADD PROMO CODE BUTTON” and use the promo code WATTS when checking out.
I hope to see you there!
13 thoughts on “Invitation: attend the Washington D.C. climate conference with me at a special rate”
Typo: Patrick
MichalesMichaels
The view from the observation deck is arguably the best in the entire Capitol. Trump doesn’t get the credit for preserving and restoring the building but like most things surrounding the man, the results speak for themselves.
Are both the conference and room 1/2 price, or just the conference?
Ha ha! A climate denial conference in Trump Hotel. That’s going to make some heads explode !
Great choice.
> A climate denial conference in Trump Hotel.
“Denial” isn’t a word useful for advancing your position. Just saying.
I had a totally wrong mental image of a post office.
Good luck, Anthony!
Any price break for folks already registered?
Yeah, me too.
Dearly wish to attend; but sadly not possible. Hope your security is good. The Green rent a mob will probably be out in force, hell bent in drowning you out in the MSM et al.
All the best,
Alasdair
Will this conference be screened live over the internet or at least taped?
Just made reservations and looking forward to the day.
Also looking forward to shaking the hands of many I have admired for so long
Jim the Geologist from Colorado
I’ve been concentrating on getting my Guide to WUWT functional again, and put that ahead of signing up for ICCC. Any suggestions for a good place to stay that is cheaper than the Trump Hotel but reasonably close?
Hey Anthony, did you see my Email about the Guide? All: check it out (just the links to posts) at https://4castwidgets.intelliweather.net/enso/guide/ . That may not be its final resting place.