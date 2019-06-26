Invitation: attend the Washington D.C. climate conference with me at a special rate

Hello,

In case you aren’t aware yet, I will be speaking at the ICCC13 at the Trump Hotel in Washington DC on Thursday July 25th, 2019. And I have a special deal for readers of WUWT – a full 50% off the registration price!

See below for the PROMO CODE.

The 13TH INTERNATIONAL CONFERENCE ON CLIMATE CHANGE has the theme:

Best Science, Winning Energy Policies

I’ll be on Panel 3.

SPEAKERS: Craig Idso; Patrick Michales; Anthony Watts; H. Sterling Burnett (moderator).

THIS PANEL WILL COVER:

Doctored datasets vs. temperature reality; the real-world benefits of CO2 and a warmer climate; an international view of climate change alarmism and the United Nations.

You can view the full schedule here

ABOUT THE LOCATION

Washington’s historic Old Post Office has been restored far beyond its initial grandeur and proudly stands as the iconic Trump International Hotel Washington, D.C., bringing a new level of luxury to Pennsylvania Avenue. Attracting locals and travelers alike, our hotel in downtown D.C. features BLT Prime by David Burke, Benjamin Bar & Lounge, a curated walkway museum, The Spa by Ivanka Trump, and the largest luxury hotel ballroom in the city. Our 5 star hotel in Washington, D.C. offers luxurious guest rooms and suites, of which no two are identical, making every stay truly unique.

The Trump Hotel in Washington DC

Interior of the Trump Hotel in Washington DC

Want to go? Register at this link or button below and use the promo code WATTS in the shopping cart. (Just FYI, I don’t get any kickbacks for promoting this here, I’m genuinely interested in meeting WUWT readers.)

Click the image below…

Look for the “ADD PROMO CODE BUTTON” and use the promo code WATTS when checking out.

I hope to see you there!

