How do you attend a Distant Climate Conference Without Flying?

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
h/t Dr. Willie Soon – Swedish climate messiah Greta Thunberg has a problem. She desperately wants to attend climate conferences in New York (September) and Santiago (December), but unlike most greens she is serious about avoiding air travel.
How do you cross the Atlantic Ocean without flying?
I’ve got a few ideas, but I doubt arriving by luxury transatlantic cruise liner is quite the down to earth minimalist image Greta wants to project.
Some of Greta’s fans have suggested telecommuting, but if this was a solution surely all greens would be telecommuting to climate conferences, instead of scarring their personal consciences with distasteful but ecologically necessary air travel.
I’m sure you are all as keen to help as I am. Perhaps we can all pitch in, help little Greta figure out how to attend those crucial climate conferences in far flung locations, without compromising those heartfelt climate principles which have attracted so much global media attention.
Stop talking and save the exhaled CO2.
Merchant ship passenger? Or work your passage? or charter a sailboat?
Sailing, swimming or rowing are the only non fossil fueled alternatives, but only in wooden vessel.
Or perhaps she could wait for the next ice age and walk across the North Pacific Land Bridge.
Better yet she could just stay home and perhaps obtain some useful education.
Well, people have used a rowboat to cross the Atlantic. . .
She shouldt try to walk over the water, at least
The Vikings used to build excellent longboats and sailed and rowed all over the north Atlantic.
So, Greta should build herself a nice replica and organise a dozen able young men to row her to New York, then take the train onwards to Santiago (she will have to walk the section between Panama and Colombia, but that’s a little detail).
Somehow I doubt that she can find a single bloke for her virtue voyage. Women perhaps?
Good lord. Un like the adult greens, the silly little girl might actually believe the garbage she is preaching.
She’ll grow out of that soon enough I’m guessing. Some of her “adult” travelers will explain how just SOME “anticlimate” activities are perfectly justifiable when you are saving the entire world.
She is far too ignorant to realize how shamefully she is being used (as are most alarmists).
Eventually her innocence will become an ever weakening excuse for her behavior.
Yes. Three cheers for Greta. We should all have the humility to accept the fact that we are wrong in some of our beliefs. We should respect the fact that others can also be wrong without being evil as a result. So, if Greta is willing to live according to her beliefs, more power to her.
What is not acceptable is to lie and cook data to bolster whatever case you’re trying to make. People who do that are evil. And then there are the garden variety hypocrites like the government of British Columbia (BC) which tries to block Alberta’s pipeline to tide water but then squeals like a stuck pig when Alberta threatens to turn off the taps on petroleum exports to BC. link Those people are evil, Greta is not. She’s just wrong.
Maybe she can invite her friends to a viewing of Ice Age II.
We have the appropriate vessel right here in Australia. A barbed wire canoe without a paddle. Most often used for travelling upstream in a certain creek.
Paddle.
And, take your time…
I would suggest booking a low-cost ticket on a sea going oil tanker……in the Gulf of Oman. Don’t forget to pack a veil.
She’ll need strong legs & alot of power-drinks:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/History_of_human-powered_aircraft
Child abuse by her parents.
I doubt whether WUWT regulars will need reminding of the exploits of Dr Alain Bombard – they are a well-educated bunch!
But for the benefit of occasional viewers, Dr Bombard, in the course of research into survivability at sea for shipwrecked sailors, drifted across the Atlantic in a liferaft, surviving on what food and drink he could obtain on the way. Netted plankton and juices from squeezed fish figured large in his diet. I think it took him about 3 months….
Surely this would be a good introduction to nature as it actually is for environmentalists?
How about a Viking Long Ship?
Dug out canoe and bamboo bicycle, and by foot.
Is swimming out of the question…
I read about somebody crossing the Atlantic in a barrel.
I guess steerage class on a liner is out of the question.
Could she work her way across on a freighter, not sure what cargo she would be okay with, maybe solar cells from China.
Whatever she chooses she is unlikely to find anything causing less CO2 per passenger and mile than a economy class seat on a B747 or A380 unless she can hitch-hike on a tanker or a container-ship, but I am uncertain whether they are allowed to carry passengers. There are plenty of transatlantic cruises, but they use more fuel per passenger mile than aircraft. Possibly she can find somebody taking a sailing-yacht across that is willing to take her along.
Getting from NY to Santiago by land won’t be that easy either. There is the Darien Gap and a few of the intervening countries can also be rather dicey to travel in, particularly for a teenage girl who doesn’t speak spanish. Though undoubtedly some billionaire can sponsor a couple of interpeters/bodyguards and 4WD’s as needed.
Maybe there’s an amphibious Tesla?
You’d figure — if they can be space-faring, surely they can swim. Get MI6’s Q working on it.
I have just found two UK pennies in my trouser pockets, she’s welcome to them, although she’d have to collect them herself or perhaps one of her helpers could hop on to a Business Class flight & collect them for her! 😉
Row, row, row her boat.
A “Flower Powered” kayak?
Why does she need to go in person?
Why does she want to go in person?
The more important question is why is it necessary for these conferences to be held in different countries? They should be teleconferencing but then they couldn’t pat themselves on the back.
She could catch the train as far north as possible, canoe or walk across the Arctic circle (or flag down a friendly, cuddly polar bear or walrus if there are any left of course) to Canada, walk to a suitable city to catch a train to New York. Catch bus or train south to Mexico, bus or train across Mexico and other South American countries to Chile. Of course she would have to miss 3 months school to do this.
This is the least of her problems. There is the “Meadow” problems she needs to address.
Without fossil fuels It takes 10 men to mow a meadow and probably half a meadow to feed them. A wind turbine needs a meadow or two to produce the energy required.
Maybe she should think about that with the song ringing in her ears.
Sorry don’t have accurate figures here.
Row, row, row your boat
Gently cross the ocean
Clean green clean green
Life is carbon free
There are a few tall ships in working order still out there.
Or she could look for someone with a sailing yacht to take her to New York.
Balloon.
Would work to get back. To get from Sweden to/i> NY by balloon you must cross the Pacific. Doable, but not simple.
The focus on the “emission curve” is all part of the shell game, which can be disrupted by focusing on the atmospheric CO2 curve (such as the Mauna Loa data), it is obvious why the actual CO2 data is neglected, because it shows the futility of chasing emission targets, which is what controls the health of the Green Blob.
I am actually confused by this. She is not adding anything to the debate. She is not a scientist with new research, an economist with a new model, she has no original ideas about how to solve the problems. She simply parrots what she has been told by those who know (or think they do) far more than her.
So why does she need to go anywhere?
Because … because …. CLIMATE!
How dare you question her right to virtue signal so the whole world can see! You lack vision, certainly you lack the vision to see CO2.
She is desperately needed so she can use her special powers to spot the CO2 clouds and allow other conference goers to avoid exposure.
She can smile. I wonder if Abigail Williams smiled much?
The first (and half-way realistic) idea that comes to mind would be by sailboat. Preferably one without any type of FF backup.
By why not think outside the box for a minute? Here’s a few less conventional ideas…
Helium balloon
Paddle boat powered by squirrels
Hot air balloon using Al Gore’s infinite hot air supply
Any other ideas?
Ask the adults who influenced this girl. They should know.
I have the perfect solution: Visualize a magic carpet, using the same powers you use to “see” CO2. Then, hop on. Simples!
Perhaps she could swim or better yet, Just stay in school!
Dirigibles filled with hydrogen will be what is used in the future. They will have giant solar arrays on their roofs to power the propellers.
Well, let’s say she braves the North and South Atlantic (and Cape Horn) in a sailboat, she’s still attending conferences populated by hypocrites who have arrived by plane, commercial and, even worse, private (Al Gore, Leo, Prince Charles, etc.).
Greta Thunberg is, by her mother’s own declaration, an emotionally fragile child. It doesn’t explain her parents using her as she is being used, or allowing it. A remote analogy may be found in Joan of Arc, save that she did end up at the head of the armies of France. Later things went less well for her, but we do not wish that fate for Greta, only that she might be allowed to grow up.
As to getting her to these theatrical conferences, there is no solution witty or practical. This, in an adult, should be compelling: a problem without a solution suggests that the problem has been misunderstood.
Astrial projection.
Buy some ruby red slippers and tap your heels together 3 times, Greta. The big advantage in this is you don’t smell CO2 while you’re traveling.
Okay, enough silliness. Just find the nearest wormholes that connect to the conferences and hop in. Simples.
Swim?
Remember 1971 EST – https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Erhard_Seminars_Training. Hey, maybe it would cool her untenable concern with CO2 too.
Turning this sad girl into a modern-day Joan of Arc is child abuse. Her growth is stunted by lifelong anorexia. She parrots doomsday scenarios and the media echo chamber parrots them back to bolster their Luddite agenda. The real scandal here is not carbon dioxide, but say-anything, do-anything fanaticism in service to a crackpot cause.
Having set aside the eminently sensible idea of Skyping or teleconferencing, Greta Thunberg might be able to cross from Europe to America in winter via the ice packs around the Arctic. Extra warm clothing would be advised.
Giant slingshot.
It worked for Wile E. Coyote … sort of.
Greta might as well fly. The airplane is going that way anyway whether she is onboard or not.
Just hop onto Leonardo DiCaprio’s private jet or yacht. Those are going to make the trip either way, so no net gain in emissions.
I’m guessing that she will fly like any sane person, but then arrange for ‘carbon credits’ to be used to ‘offset’ the ‘carbon costs’.
In other words, she will fly, and then use some mystic green excuse to increase taxes in her homeland to ensure that she, and those like her, can continue to sponge off the state…
Interestingly, the evil oil and gas business, has whole heartedly adopted teleconferencing due to the inconvenience of travelling from the field to their head office.
Oceanvolt is a Finnish company that makes electric motors for boats with various accessories. She should approach them. There is symbolic synergy at play. Wind and solar at sea. Greta on the bow with the wind in her hair.
Scandinavia is perhaps the center of “green ideology”. It’s a perfect pairing. Get Nat Geo to sponsor and let the Propaganda set sail.