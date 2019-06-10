Meet the drain sock — a simple pollution solution taking the world by storm

(Don’t think this is scalable to large municipalities myself~ctm)
Cities across the globe are looking to Australia for a simple pollution solution to stop rubbish from spoiling creeks and river systems.
Key points:
- The City of Kwinana drain sock idea went viral internationally on Facebook
- Close by, the City of Cockburn has managed to turn rubbish into road base
- The ideas have attracted attention from as far as Europe and South America
The City of Kwinana, south of Perth, has generated international interest for its drain socks.
In March 2018, nets were fitted to the mouths of two local stormwater drains to trap litter and debris that washed into the system after a rain storm.
Kwinana Mayor Carol Adams said more than 25 million people had since interacted with a single picture of the drain sock in action that the council posted on social media.
“We’re still getting up to five telephone enquiries or email enquiries globally a week from Austin, Texas to the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Zambia and New Zealand,” she said.
“We’ve had calls from Chile, Brazil, Portugal, many European countries — I’ve even been on a Canadian weather station interview.
“Here we are, a city of 42,000 residents who had this really great idea that wasn’t very costly, and we’ve had this amazing response to it.”
Photo: The drain sock captures litter and excess debris. (ABC News: Gian De Poloni)
Ms Adams said the drain socks meant the city now spent less money manually clearing rubbish out of its creek system.
“I think some of the best ideas come from just the easiest and most simple concepts,” she said.
“I think it was the fact that you have a drain and you put a rope net over it and you can physically see the rubbish, the leaves and the debris that was coming out of that drain.
“People connected and thought, ‘I wonder whether that could be used in our city or town’ to fix up some of the issues that they have in their own native reserves.”
Where it is optimal to set this ‘sock’ up on a municipal drain of some type where it will work, it is a very simple low tech solution. Better than letting all this trash make its way into a water course. I am always appalled when I am in third world country and people/kids just throw all their garbage into the local storm drain, and then wonder why their beach or river is completely clogged with trash. Which makes it way downstream and presumably into the ocean, although I think a lot of garbage is still deliberately dumped at sea which is another problem altogether.
I am all for picking up after ourselves and hope this will help not having to enact all these single use plastic bans because we don’t aim to provide a solution of some type to a known problem. Burning/incinerating it in a waste to energy plant probably makes the most sense, since recycling can be very expensive, as we find our recycled goods being shipped to the Philippines or Malaysia and then they get mad at us westerners sending them our trash and then they landfill it or dump it in the ocean. If we clean up pollution and garbage, I believe this will change the mindset of the entire CO2 debate, because most people are equating pollution and garbage with man made activity all being bad and hence why the war on carbon.
What on earth are these items doing in the watercourses anyway?
If the s**be who drop rubbish would only take it home with them there would be no problem.
The micro-plastics that get into water via the washing machine are a different matter.
Has Kip Hansen got any further with the investigation he said he was doing in a previous blog?
This should scale, you’ll just need to use it in many points, rather than a single catchment.
I find it hard to believe that this is a new idea, either here in Oz or the countries asking questions of this council.
Litter traps of various design are already incorporated on storm drain systems
It isn’t new. Many poorer countries collect this waste manually and re-process it into useful products like roof tiles and pavement slabs. Proven, works and is easy to deploy.
This is Australia and Australia needs to be seen to be reducing this sort of pollution. Who will collect it, how much will it cost, or simply educate to not litter. It’s not difficult!