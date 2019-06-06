Glacier National Park Quietly Removes Its ‘Gone by 2020’ Signs

Glaciers Appear to be Growing, not Melting in Recent Years
By Roger I. Roots, J.D., Ph.D.,
Founder, Lysander Spooner University
May 30, 2019. St. Mary, Montana. Officials at Glacier National Park (GNP) have begun quietly removing and altering signs and government literature which told visitors that the Park’s glaciers were all expected to disappear by either 2020 or 2030.
In recent years the National Park Service prominently featured brochures, signs and films which boldly proclaimed that all glaciers at GNP were melting away rapidly. But now officials at GNP seem to be scrambling to hide or replace their previous hysterical claims while avoiding any notice to the public that the claims were inaccurate. Teams from Lysander Spooner University visiting the Park each September have noted that GNP’s most famous glaciers such as the Grinnell Glacier and the Jackson Glacier appear to have been growing—not shrinking—since about 2010. (The Jackson Glacier—easily seen from the Going-To-The-Sun Highway—may have grown as much as 25% or more over the past decade.)
The centerpiece of the visitor center at St. Mary near the east boundary is a large three-dimensional diorama showing lights going out as the glaciers disappear. Visitors press a button to see the diorama lit up like a Christmas tree in 1850, then showing fewer and fewer lights until the diorama goes completely dark. As recently as September 2018 the diorama displayed a sign saying GNP’s glaciers were expected to disappear completely by 2020.
Video of the diorama two years ago.
But at some point during this past winter (as the visitor center was closed to the public), workers replaced the diorama’s ‘gone by 2020’ engraving with a new sign indicating the glaciers will disappear in “future generations.”
Almost everywhere, the Park’s specific claims of impending glacier disappearance have been replaced with more nuanced messaging indicating that everyone agrees that the glaciers are melting. Some signs indicate that glacial melt is “accelerating.”
A common trick used by the National Park Service at GNP is to display old black-and-white photos of glaciers from bygone years (say, “1922”) next to photos of the same glaciers taken in more recent years showing the glaciers much diminished (say, “2006”). Anyone familiar with glaciers in the northern Rockies knows that glaciers tend to grow for nine months each winter and melt for three months each summer. Thus, such photo displays without precise calendar dates may be highly deceptive.
Last year the Park Service quietly removed its two large steel trash cans at the Many Glacier Hotel which depicted “before and after” engravings of the Grinnell Glacier in 1910 and 2009. The steel carvings indicated that the Glacier had shrunk significantly between the two dates. But a viral video published on Wattsupwiththat.com showed that the Grinnell Glacier appears to be slightly larger than in 2009.
The ‘gone by 2020’ claims were repeated in the New York Times, National Geographic, and other international news sources. But no mainstream news outlet has done any meaningful reporting regarding the apparent stabilization and recovery of the glaciers in GNP over the past decade. Even local Montana news sources such as The Missoulian, Billings Gazette and Bozeman Daily Chronicle have remained utterly silent regarding this story.
(Note that since September 2015 the author has offered to bet anyone $5,000 that GNP’s glaciers will still exist in 2030, in contradiction to the reported scientific consensus. To this day no one has taken me up on my offer. –R.R.)
Additional Facebook video from Roger Roots.
40 thoughts on “Glacier National Park Quietly Removes Its ‘Gone by 2020’ Signs”
Go visit the park with Post-it Notes asking “What happened to the “Gone By 2020″ claim?” and stick them to the diaramas
Why does anyone care about frozen water on the top of inhospitable, uninhabitable mountains, slowly turning back into water ? Sheesh……
Why does anyone create fraudulent dioramas for public indoctrination display in our popular national parks?
Mark Broderick
As with the Arctic and Antarctic, what’s the point of frozen water and perfectly useful frozen land?
I care. I would miss the wonderful North and South Saskatchewan rivers. link
When I was a child, the shrinking glaciers were a fact of life and nobody was getting upset. As far as I can tell, those glaciers have been shrinking for the whole Holocene.
The mere fact that no significant news stories have been broadcast to report on the GROWING glaciers of GNP … is … FAKE NEWS. It is FAKE NEWS by omission of the truth. Omission of the facts.
Okay that leaves a few hundred other national parks and monuments with propaganda pseudoscience on public information signage. See Rocky Mountain National Park and Sunset Crater for other examples.
Speculation science has no place in national parks funded by the taxpayer.
You can only hide the truth for so long. Especially when the evidence is there for everyonre to see.
This can’t possibly be true. Glaciers don’t grow; they only shrink. If any glacier were caught growing, it would undermine the doomsday narrative, that all the ice will be gone soon, that every little cockroach, critter and climate critic will boil or fry faster than you can say, “Jack Robinson.”
Doomsday was inevitable when the Wisconsin ice sheet started melting 20,000 years ago. Now we have the Great Lakes, the boreal forest, oodles of freely flowing rivers, and tens of millions of romping rabbits, birds and humans where once there was only a frozen surface. How awful was that? When there was no blade of grass or shrub north of Kentucky, no trees north of Alabama — THOSE were the good old days! If only Big Al and AOC had been alive to prevent the Big Melt of 20,000 – 8,000 B.C.!
Why ice is a more life-giving ground cover than grass & trees, is a question that will have to wait for another time.
Well, I predict we all are going to die. And I will not retract that prediction.
Oh no, we can’t die!!! That’s terrible!!
Roy W. Spencer
As someone pointed out elsewhere, if we had the technology we have now, back in the little ice age, would our alarmist friends be howling about the planet warming up?
I told a man today that every day you live is a day less off your life, he wasn’t too happy so I said you could also look at it this way every day you live is a day extra onto your life.
Thank you for documenting the airbrushing policy moves of the park service. That needs to be saved as a teaching lesson for when the eco goon squads have left the schools, political parties, and peer review process.
Maybe it can be part of the science distortion museum on the mall in DC some day in a more civilized era of enlightenment.
RG, you came up with a great idea. The museum of distorted science.
We can start with social Darwinism, proceed through Margaret Sanger’s social eugenics movement, take a tour of Margaret Mead’s sexology and jaunt through Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring, spend some good time at creationism and so-called intelligent design theory and end up at consensus climatology.
All of these represent science abused for political causes. They’re not like phrenology, or phlogiston, or even early astrology, all of which were legitimate products of their scientific times.
I’d also want to add a Hall of Modern pseudo-Sociology, too, with its critical theories and cultural studies. They are all corrosive abuses made to look like real scholarship.
Your museum would be a great learning tour for school kids, not to mention deluded adults.
Someone ought to rent a billboard to put the signs back up – just to remind everyone.
Cultural memory is frightfully short.
If the glaciers were supposed to be gone by 2020, then the climate in 2020 would be like the climate 7000 years ago. Right?
Because the diorama itself said those glaciers formed 7000 years ago.
What’s the measurement data that needs to be collected to go from ‘appears’ to be growing, to ‘are’ growing?
“Glaciers Appear to be Growing, not Melting in Recent Years”
This report, by the USGS in 2017, seems to be at odds with that statement.
https://www.usgs.gov/news/glaciers-rapidly-shrinking-and-disappearing-50-years-glacier-change-montana
And also with my own eyes having been to Glacier NP in 2015 and Rocky Mt NP last summer. While sad, it is interesting to venture below the glacier to look at the newly uncovered rock. The glaciers have retreated so quickly that they have left hardly any moraine.
“hardly any moraine” only tells us that the glaciers weren’t in that position for very long.
trafamadore
No, moraines are left on the ground at the maximum point of the glacier expansion – typically in low meandering rock and spoils piles. Occasionally, as meandering lines of deposited rocks in the glacier’s axial direction if a drainage path from inside the glacier is undisturbed as it retreats.
As a glacier retreats, the rocks brought to the face of the glacier are NOT gathered or bulldozed up into recognizable piles or lines! They are dropped randomly wherever they appear on the face as it melts back or crashes off.
Now, items deposited BEFORE a glacier advances (such as the bodies of Andean sacrifices and the Iceman are found revealed to view AFTER a glacier retreats. That these bodies or items are found undisturbed at all means that they were deposited in holes or hollows in the bare rock BEFORE the glacier advanced again over top of them. Therefore, the question you cannot answer is: WHY did the glaciers advance and retreat BEFORE CO2 began increasing?
You find it “sad,” trafamadore, because you believe climate models.
They’re a predictive crock.
The readers of this blog should individualy email or write to the park and the state’s authority for sign to be immediately restated to its original location, since it has become a part of the climate science heritage.
I was there in Sept 2011. After reading the signs on their many displays, I almost expected to see a funeral cortège rolling slowly down the Going to the Sun road with a horse-drawn hearse bearing a bucket of warm water.
We stand by our prediction. The glacier is gone. What you are seeing is a figment of your imagination.
/sarc
The ultimate settled science.
Back in 2013 I saw an article, with acknowledgements to the Park Service, with photos of Grinnell ” then” and “now.” The “now” photo showed a large pool of water within the glacier, with an implied statement that the glacier was “disappearing before our eyes.” The only problem is that anyone who has actually been on the glacier in the summer knows that water, from the melt on the upper part of the headwall, pools on the main part of the glacier, then runs downhill, to Grinnell Lake. Was it a clever trick, or just a useful idiot at work?
Roger Roots,
Excellent expose’ of institutional climate change fraud (and ‘walking it back’ surreptitiously!) at Glacier National Park! Thanks!
They should explain why this isn’t lauded as GREAT news! If we aren’t facing an impending catastrophe they should be happy — whatever the reason. But no.
Perhaps in the “gone by 2020” they were actually referring to the diorama.
I did a calculation not long ago of ice in western Canada; it was stimulated by this study:
https://journals.ametsoc.org/doi/full/10.1175/JCLI-D-12-00513.1
It reports about 2500 cu. km. as the present ice volume–600 cu. miles for American readers. It is easy to obtain an estimate of there being a million cubic miles of ice here 12,000 years ago, about the time that the melt of the Fraser glaciation began–1000 miles by 1,000 miles by 1 mile (the thickness is assumed from the calculations by W. H. Mathews on the tuyas in northern BC).
So–600 cubic miles is what percent of 1 million?–0.06%. Let’s make a guess that before the industrial age began, there was say 4 times as much, or about 0.2%.
If 99.8% of the ice that was here in western Canada just 12,000 years ago melted before man industrialized, just why would I be setting my hair on fire watching the last 0.2% melt? And whatever could have made me believe that the last 0.2% was perpetual?
I agree that one could quibble with a few of the assumptions I made, but the order of magnitude should not change too much. I think will keep my hair even if some disagree with my accuracy.
Lem Werner
So, what is the assumed “area” of today’s northern hemisphere land ice (outside of Greenland)?
What is the assumed area of today’s shelf (fixed) ice in the northern hemisphere?
Yes, melting or freezing northern sea ice will not affect sea levels, but are claimed to affect global albedo. Melting (or freezing) land ice and shelf ice (ice solid down to the glacier’s final grounding point, almost always forced much higher than the icebergs 90% underwater – 10% visible over water), will increase or decrease both sea water rise and albedo. But pumping water from aquifers also increases sea level rise.
This is the long , glibbering climb down of the mass hysterics.
Carefully erasing the evidence and when cornered they will throw their “scientific advisors” to the wolves.
Very soon you will hear politicians “explain” that they personally are ignorant of science,so they had to take the word of their “experts”
It is sad to be exposed to this type of agenda science while visiting our national parks.
Glaciers have been melting back for about 15,000 years, more or less. Thousands of glaciers have disappeared as we enjoy the benefits of our most recent interglacial period.
We won’t need to worry until glaciers start growing again; signifying the end of this, most recent, interglacial period. Until then, disappearing glaciers are a part of our interglacial history.
Maybe they need a new Al Gore-ithm to help explain it all.
I was going to book one of those summer cruises through the north west passage but the travel agents told me they have been cancelled due to too much ice….
The glaciers at Glacier National Park probably formed after the Holocene Climatic Optimum and reached their maximum extent in the mid-1800’s toward the end of the Little Ice Age.
https://www.usgs.gov/centers/norock/science/history-glaciers-glacier-national-park?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects
So… Even if they did vanish, it wouldn’t be “unprecedented.”
I am hoping someone can take pictures and document all the gloom and doom signs before the ministry of information changes them. I need to get to GNP not before the glaciers are gone, but before all the gloom and doom signs disappear.
“The small alpine glaciers present today started forming about 7,000 years ago …”
That seems highly unlikely, to me.
I think it’s time to start a comprehensive cataloging of agenda science on national park signage as a public service for future generations. This should not quietly fade away.
Wasn’t there a report within the last few months that U.S. and European researchers were “shocked” by the fact that glaciers in Greenland were growing.