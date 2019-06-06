El Niño and it’s contribution to 21st Century Warming – interview with Dr. Roy Spencer.

Politicians, politicized scientists and activists will have you believe that 100% of 21st century warming is anthropogenic. Dr. Roy Spencer joins Anthony Watts in a podcast interview to explain why they’re wrong.

When ranking politicized issues in the 21st century, global warming is surely near the top. Radical environmentalists like Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez want to drastically reshape America under the guise of fighting global warming. Dr. Roy Spencer, Principal Research Scientist at the University of Alabama in Huntsville, joins Heartland Senior Fellow Anthony Watts to discuss why radical change is unwarranted. The two talk about the effects of El Nino, the surface temperature record, and satellite measurements of the Earth’s temperature.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

