Are the glaciers in Glacier National Park growing?

By Roger Roots, J.D., Ph.D., Founder, Lysander Spooner University
Glacier National Park (GNP) straddles the continental divide along Montana’s border with Canada. Ever since Al Gore’s 2006 film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” the Park has been seen as ground zero in the international battle over manmade global warming. Almost every major figure promoting apocalyptic-manmade-global-warming-by-CO2 hysteria has made a publicized visit to the Park.
Today’s visitors to GNP are met with a steady stream of climate-change messaging. Official Park literature claims that all glaciers in GNP are predicted to melt away by the year 2030. (Some signs even tell visitors that the glaciers may be gone by 2020.)
A recurring trick by climate hysterics is to show an old photograph of one of GNP’s glaciers next to a more recent photo of the same glacier showing a massive decrease in size. Often the pictures do not precisely specify what calendar dates the photos were taken on. This is significant because the melting season is quite short and rapid, and an image from August can be starkly different from an image from just weeks earlier.
The average date of first freeze in East Glacier, Montana is September 13th. It is only then that one can assess whether the glaciers are getting bigger or smaller than in previous years.
In September 2015, Lysander Spooner University launched an annual research project aimed at visiting GNP’s glaciers every year at their lowest points. This year a small group of us opted to hike to the popular Grinnell Glacier and take a few snapshots on September 16. We hiked the 5.5 miles from the Many Glacier Hotel and arrived at glacier’s edge late in the afternoon.
The Grinnell is perhaps the most iconic of two dozen named glaciers in the Park. Untold thousands of people have hiked to it. Millions more have been exposed to government imagery of the Glacier melting away. The nearby Many Glacier Hotel features pictures on its walls showing the Grinnell’s decline from the 1880s to 2008. Numerous blog posts and magazine feature stories have also addressed this theme.
Upon our return to the Hotel after visiting the Glacier, we noticed that our brand-new photos appear to show that the Grinnell Glacier has grown slightly from the 2008 images that are displayed on the Hotel walls. There has been no reporting of this in any newspaper or broadcast that we know of. (In fact, all news coverage reports the precise opposite.) The smaller Gem Glacier—which is visible from the valley miles below—also appears to be slightly larger than it is shown in 2008 pictures on display.
We did not have enough people this year to trek to other glaciers. However we will return to GNP in September 2018 for more critical glacier research.
Contact Lysander Spooner University President Dr. Roger I. Roots with any questions or comments. [to obtain phone info use contact form] or rogerroots [at] msn.com.
20 thoughts on “Are the glaciers in Glacier National Park growing?”
Change must be terrifying to the Warmians. So what will they ever do if those and other glaciers start growing again?
There are LOTS of glaciers everywhere. What about those that aren’t popular tourist spots? Are they not worth loving, too?
I’m looking forward to next year’s survey.
IF true, just how inconvenient would that be for Gore & Co? However, far more verifiable historical and present data clearly necessary to avoid false conclusions (not that that has ever bothered the warmistas). So, give that man a grant!
This article is extremely vague – no specific measurements given, very inexact comparison of photos, very unscientific approach etc. etc.
If you really want to find out the truth of what is happening with glaciers around the world, then I suggest you look at some more reputable, and thus reliable, research from the National Snow & Ice Data Center:
https://nsidc.org/cryosphere/glaciers/questions/climate.html
Glaciers are supposed to wither shrink or grow. They can’t remain static by something other than a massive coincidence.
Yep. And advancing glaciers are a much bigger problem than retreating glaciers.
What are examples of advancing glaciers that are causing problems?
There haven’t been any since the end of Neoglaciation. However, back when glaciers were generally advancing, entire towns were bulldozed by glaciers.
http://www2.sunysuffolk.edu/mandias/lia/little_ice_age.html
This image is priceless…
The Greenland and Antarctic ice caps have been relatively permanent features throughout the Quaternary (possibly since the Oligocene in the case of Antarctica). If these ice masses melted, it would be a big deal. On the other hand, small glaciers and year-round Arctic sea ice have not been permanent features. They are relatively recent and probably rare features of the Holocene. The geological evidence indicates that the presence these small ice masses is anomalous.
The “small glaciers” of Glacier National Park, Montana may have not existed during the Holocene Climatic Optimum (HCO). The geological evidence suggests that they formed about 7,000 years ago as the Earth’s climate began to cool after the HCO (Neoglaciation).
https://www.usgs.gov/centers/norock/science/history-glaciers-glacier-national-park?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects
The glaciers at Glacier NP were generally advancing from about 7,000 years ago up until the mid-1800’s, when Earth began to recover from the Little Ice Age…
https://www.usgs.gov/centers/norock/science/history-glaciers-glacier-national-park?qt-science_center_objects=1#qt-science_center_objects
Glaciers are either advancing (increasing mass balance) or retreating (decreasing mass balance). They rarely sit still… Even if they do move glacially slow.
7,000 years ago, Chaney Glacier began advancing, reaching the magenta perimeter in 1850…
Since 1850, it has retreated to its current position.
The coldest phase of the Little Ice Age (ca 1600 AD) was probably the coldest period of the Holocene. In Greenland, the Little Ice Age was about as cold as Pleistocene glacial interstadials.
The questions I would pose to the Warmunists are:
1. Would you prefer that Earth remained as cold as the Little Ice Age?
2. Would you prefer advancing or retreating glaciers?
There isn’t any other option regarding glaciers.
Referring to the ice man, if he was buried 5000 years ago than it must have been warmer prior to that time. Read John Kerr’s book (inconvenient skeptic) as I did and you will have a completely different perspective on climate
Thank you, I shall!
Brilliant
Thanks
Wow, global warming is real and affecting us right now. All you have to do to see it is to fly to Kalispell Montana, drive an hour and a half into the mountains, and then hike 5.5 miles. Once there it will be clear we are all doomed. DOOMED!!
Wow, really? Comparing a picture on a phone to one on a trash can?
Wow, propaganda put up on trash cans?
It’s very convenient that they explain natural processes….as a process they don’t understand
On a Glacier National Park hike to Ice Berg Lake in 2004, our ranger guide was telling us about the receding glaciers in the park. I asked, “Global Warming?” I got a very short curt answer “No! …” I was surprised and wondered how long that response would apply. I didn’t ask any more questions about that.
In 1960 on a hike to the Grinnell the rangers told us the glacier had been shrinking for decades. I don’t remember what we were told were the reasons.
This item, “Are the glaciers in Glacier National Park growing?” and it’s video aren’t exactly scientific. I won’t be posting a link anywhere else as evidence to say, “See! Glaciers are growing – Climate Change is bunk.”
I’m still bitter that Going-To-The-Sun road was closed due to snow when I visited one May/June some years ago. But the Montana police were some of the politest I ever met when the speedometer kept on not working in the rental car. It was also the first place I understood the term “big sky”.
When I visited Glacier in 2008, a Park Ranger was making much of the shrinkage caused by climate change and the 125 glaciers that had disappeared since the mid-19th century. I asked when most of the shrinkage occurred and he gave a long answer which boiled down to about two-thirds of them (over 100) had already disappeared by 1950.
As the IPCC says detectable AGW began around 1958, it’s pretty clear that the Glacier Park’s problems have very little to do with SUVs.
It’s about bleeping time the glaciers started growing. The Russians have been predicting a mini ice age that should be starting about now. link I dream that it will be so obvious by 2030 that all the climate change is natural that it will permanently shut up the alarmists.