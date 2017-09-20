Are the glaciers in Glacier National Park growing?

/ 2 hours ago September 20, 2017

By Roger Roots, J.D., Ph.D., Founder, Lysander Spooner University

www.lysanderspooneruniversity.com

Glacier National Park (GNP) straddles the continental divide along Montana’s border with Canada.  Ever since Al Gore’s 2006 film, “An Inconvenient Truth,” the Park has been seen as ground zero in the international battle over manmade global warming.  Almost every major figure promoting apocalyptic-manmade-global-warming-by-CO2 hysteria has made a publicized visit to the Park.

Today’s visitors to GNP are met with a steady stream of climate-change messaging.  Official Park literature claims that all glaciers in GNP are predicted to melt away by the year 2030.  (Some signs even tell visitors that the glaciers may be gone by 2020.)

A recurring trick by climate hysterics is to show an old photograph of one of GNP’s glaciers next to a more recent photo of the same glacier showing a massive decrease in size.  Often the pictures do not precisely specify what calendar dates the photos were taken on.  This is significant because the melting season is quite short and rapid, and an image from August can be starkly different from an image from just weeks earlier.

The average date of first freeze in East Glacier, Montana is September 13th.  It is only then that one can assess whether the glaciers are getting bigger or smaller than in previous years.

In September 2015, Lysander Spooner University launched an annual research project aimed at visiting GNP’s glaciers every year at their lowest points.  This year a small group of us opted to hike to the popular Grinnell Glacier and take a few snapshots on September 16.  We hiked the 5.5 miles from the Many Glacier Hotel and arrived at glacier’s edge late in the afternoon.

The Grinnell is perhaps the most iconic of two dozen named glaciers in the Park.  Untold thousands of people have hiked to it.  Millions more have been exposed to government imagery of the Glacier melting away.  The nearby Many Glacier Hotel features pictures on its walls showing the Grinnell’s decline from the 1880s to 2008.  Numerous blog posts and magazine feature stories have also addressed this theme.

Upon our return to the Hotel after visiting the Glacier, we noticed that our brand-new photos appear to show that the Grinnell Glacier has grown slightly from the 2008 images that are displayed on the Hotel walls.  There has been no reporting of this in any newspaper or broadcast that we know of.  (In fact, all news coverage reports the precise opposite.)  The smaller Gem Glacier—which is visible from the valley miles below—also appears to be slightly larger than it is shown in 2008 pictures on display.

We did not have enough people this year to trek to other glaciers.  However we will return to GNP in September 2018 for more critical glacier research.

Contact Lysander Spooner University President Dr. Roger I. Roots with any questions or comments. [to obtain phone info use contact form]    or   rogerroots [at] msn.com.

20 thoughts on “Are the glaciers in Glacier National Park growing?

  1. Change must be terrifying to the Warmians. So what will they ever do if those and other glaciers start growing again?

    There are LOTS of glaciers everywhere. What about those that aren’t popular tourist spots? Are they not worth loving, too?

    I’m looking forward to next year’s survey.

  2. IF true, just how inconvenient would that be for Gore & Co? However, far more verifiable historical and present data clearly necessary to avoid false conclusions (not that that has ever bothered the warmistas). So, give that man a grant!

      • There haven’t been any since the end of Neoglaciation. However, back when glaciers were generally advancing, entire towns were bulldozed by glaciers.

        In addition to increasing grain prices and lower wine production, there were many examples of economic impact by the dramatic cooling of the climate. Due to famine, storms, and growth of glaciers ,many farmsteads were destroyed, which resulted in less tax revenues collected due to decreased value of the properties (Lamb, 1995.)

        Cod fishing greatly decreased, especially for the Scottish fisherman, as the cod moved farther south. The cod fishery at the Faeroe Islands began to fail around 1615 and failed altogether for thirty years between 1675 and 1704 (Lamb, 1995.) In the Hohe Tauern mountains of the Austrian Alps, advancing glaciers closed the gold mines of the Archbishop of Salzburg who was one of the wealthiest dukes in the empire. The succession of two or three bad summers where the miners could not rely on work in the mines caused them to find employment elsewhere, which resulted in an abrupt end to the mining operations (Bryson, 1977.)

        […]

        Impact of Glaciers
        During the post-MWP cooling of the climate, glaciers in many parts of Europe began to advance. Glaciers negatively influenced almost every aspect of life for those unfortunate enough to be living in their path. Glacial advances throughout Europe destroyed farmland and caused massive flooding. On many occasions bishops and priests were called to bless the fields and to pray that the ice stopped grinding forward (Bryson, 1977.) Various tax records show glaciers over the years destroying whole towns caught in their path. A few major advances, as noted by Ladurie (1971), appear below:

        1595: Gietroz (Switzerland) glacier advances, dammed Dranse River, and caused flooding of Bagne with 70 deaths.
        1600-10: Advances by Chamonix (France) glaciers cause massive floods which destroyed three villages and severely damaged a fourth. One village had stood since the 1200’s.
        1670-80’s: Maximum historical advances by glaciers in eastern Alps. Noticeable decline of human population by this time in areas close to glaciers, whereas population elsewhere in Europe had risen.
        1695-1709: Iceland glaciers advance dramatically, destroying farms.
        1710-1735: A glacier in Norway was advancing at a rate of 100 m per year for 25 years.
        1748-50: Norwegian glaciers achieved their historical maximum LIA positions.

        http://www2.sunysuffolk.edu/mandias/lia/little_ice_age.html

  5. This image is priceless…

    The Greenland and Antarctic ice caps have been relatively permanent features throughout the Quaternary (possibly since the Oligocene in the case of Antarctica). If these ice masses melted, it would be a big deal. On the other hand, small glaciers and year-round Arctic sea ice have not been permanent features. They are relatively recent and probably rare features of the Holocene. The geological evidence indicates that the presence these small ice masses is anomalous.

    The “small glaciers” of Glacier National Park, Montana may have not existed during the Holocene Climatic Optimum (HCO). The geological evidence suggests that they formed about 7,000 years ago as the Earth’s climate began to cool after the HCO (Neoglaciation).

    The history of glaciation within current Glacier National Park boundaries spans centuries of glacial growth and recession, carving the features we see today. Glaciers were present within current Glacier National Park boundaries as early as 7,000 years ago but may have survived an early Holocene warm period (Carrara, 1989), making them much older. These modest glaciers varied in size, tracking climatic changes, but did not grow to their Holocene maximum size until the end of the Little Ice Age (LIA) around A.D. 1850. While they may not have formed in their entirety during the LIA, their maximum perimeters can be documented through mapping of lateral and terminal moraines. (Key, 2002) The extent and mass of these glaciers, as well as glaciers around the globe, has clearly decreased during the 20th century in response to warmer temperatures.

    https://www.usgs.gov/centers/norock/science/history-glaciers-glacier-national-park?qt-science_center_objects=0#qt-science_center_objects

    The glaciers at Glacier NP were generally advancing from about 7,000 years ago up until the mid-1800’s, when Earth began to recover from the Little Ice Age…

    Climate reconstructions representative of the Glacier National Park region extend back multiple centuries and show numerous long-duration drought and wet periods that influenced the mass balance of glaciers (Pederson et al. 2004). Of particular note was an 80-year period (~1770-1840) of cool, wet summers and above-average winter snowfall that led to a rapid growth of glaciers just prior to the end of the LIA. Thus, in the context of the entire Holocene, the size of glaciers at the end of the LIA was an anomaly of sorts. In fact, the large extent of ice coverage removed most of the evidence of earlier glacier positions by overriding terminal and lateral moraines.

    Tree-ring based climate records and historic photographs indicate the initiation of frontal recession and ice mass thinning between A.D. 1860 and 1880. The alignment of decadal-scale climate anomalies over the early 20th century produced a period of glacial recession somewhat analogous to conditions experienced over the past few decades. The coupling of hot, dry summers with substantial decreases in winter snowpack (~30% of normal) produced dramatic recession rates as high as 100 m/yr from A.D. 1917-1941 (Pederson et al. 2004). These multidecadal episodes have substantially impacted the mass balance of glaciers since A.D. 1900.

    […]

    https://www.usgs.gov/centers/norock/science/history-glaciers-glacier-national-park?qt-science_center_objects=1#qt-science_center_objects

    Glaciers are either advancing (increasing mass balance) or retreating (decreasing mass balance). They rarely sit still… Even if they do move glacially slow.

    7,000 years ago, Chaney Glacier began advancing, reaching the magenta perimeter in 1850…

    Since 1850, it has retreated to its current position.

    The coldest phase of the Little Ice Age (ca 1600 AD) was probably the coldest period of the Holocene. In Greenland, the Little Ice Age was about as cold as Pleistocene glacial interstadials.

    The questions I would pose to the Warmunists are:

    1. Would you prefer that Earth remained as cold as the Little Ice Age?
    2. Would you prefer advancing or retreating glaciers?

    There isn’t any other option regarding glaciers.

  6. Referring to the ice man, if he was buried 5000 years ago than it must have been warmer prior to that time. Read John Kerr’s book (inconvenient skeptic) as I did and you will have a completely different perspective on climate

  8. Wow, global warming is real and affecting us right now. All you have to do to see it is to fly to Kalispell Montana, drive an hour and a half into the mountains, and then hike 5.5 miles. Once there it will be clear we are all doomed. DOOMED!!

  11. On a Glacier National Park hike to Ice Berg Lake in 2004, our ranger guide was telling us about the receding glaciers in the park. I asked, “Global Warming?” I got a very short curt answer “No! …” I was surprised and wondered how long that response would apply. I didn’t ask any more questions about that.

    In 1960 on a hike to the Grinnell the rangers told us the glacier had been shrinking for decades. I don’t remember what we were told were the reasons.

    This item, “Are the glaciers in Glacier National Park growing?” and it’s video aren’t exactly scientific. I won’t be posting a link anywhere else as evidence to say, “See! Glaciers are growing – Climate Change is bunk.”

  12. I’m still bitter that Going-To-The-Sun road was closed due to snow when I visited one May/June some years ago. But the Montana police were some of the politest I ever met when the speedometer kept on not working in the rental car. It was also the first place I understood the term “big sky”.

  13. When I visited Glacier in 2008, a Park Ranger was making much of the shrinkage caused by climate change and the 125 glaciers that had disappeared since the mid-19th century. I asked when most of the shrinkage occurred and he gave a long answer which boiled down to about two-thirds of them (over 100) had already disappeared by 1950.

    As the IPCC says detectable AGW began around 1958, it’s pretty clear that the Glacier Park’s problems have very little to do with SUVs.

  14. It’s about bleeping time the glaciers started growing. The Russians have been predicting a mini ice age that should be starting about now. link I dream that it will be so obvious by 2030 that all the climate change is natural that it will permanently shut up the alarmists.

