Maue on Gore

Another of Dr. Maue’s excellent twitter threads.

Tornadoes are the most recent example. https://t.co/wkiK6cYc9Y pic.twitter.com/JAQi4BwX6T

Al Gore's climate presentations use recent headlines — falsely conflating weather and climate change — to "catalyze a solution to the climate crisis"

Gore's tactics are no different than the itinerant preachers of the past — traveling across the countryside blaming victims of suffering for their own plight.

Gore's tools are engaging PPT presentations w/pictures of tornadoes, hurricanes and floods.

— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 3, 2019