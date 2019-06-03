Another of Dr. Maue’s excellent twitter threads.
Al Gore's climate presentations use recent headlines — falsely conflating weather and climate change — to "catalyze a solution to the climate crisis"
Tornadoes are the most recent example. https://t.co/wkiK6cYc9Y pic.twitter.com/JAQi4BwX6T
— Ryan Maue (@RyanMaue) June 3, 2019
Gore's tactics are no different than the itinerant preachers of the past — traveling across the countryside blaming victims of suffering for their own plight.
Gore's tools are engaging PPT presentations w/pictures of tornadoes, hurricanes and floods.
6-years ago, Gore "lamented" that the science was "lagging" on connecting tornadoes to climate change. He was keenly aware of the lack of evidence in 2013 but seems to have overcome any misgivings in his recent presentations.https://t.co/bqomOwxgIe
It's all about "timing" … focusing the short public attention span on climate change when extreme weather occurs.
It is a cynical political strategy.
From 2011: https://t.co/Alo8gdDpGB
11 thoughts on “Maue on Gore”
A dirty, dirty man is Al Gore. He knows better, but profits from his lies.
It appears some people want to be told scary bedtime stories, with monsters under the bed and ghosts in the closet. The people who believe this are somehow hard wired differently than natural skeptics, sort of like some people see the glass half full, and others see the glass half empty. This probably comes from our long term past when religion/mythology literally ruled the day and most people just accepted whatever the high priests told them. Or as in some other political states, it can be very bad for your health to go against the grain of the establishment and the status quo.
It seems there is no difference between then and now, and it is still about control, power and money. It may take some time to breed this out of our genetic makeup, since the facts of historic climate trends certainly doesn’t prove that we are in or approaching any climate emergency. Unfortunately, Al Gore and his ilk are still milking this for everything they got, and many people want to be frightened by scary stories.
Need a word change. “Al Gore and his ilk are still milking this for everything they got”. Change ‘they’ to ‘we’.
I don’t believe in Al Gore, but there ARE ghosts in the closet.
Still shaking your fist at clouds? Meantime the Arctic ice blinks out and the glaciers retreat up hill.
https://ads.nipr.ac.jp/vishop/#/extent
https://wgms.ch/downloads/Zemp_etal_Fig2_global_mb_rates.svg
Why in the hell did you not put 2018 in your graph? I think you are guilty of cherry picking?
“the glaciers retreat up hill.”…
….exposing stumps of trees that grew where the glacier is now retreating some hundreds or thousands of years before man made ‘climate change’ existed…
Evidence of climate change is not evidence of man made climate change. Or even Mann made climate change.
That Gore guy exhibits all professional assets of a scammer.
Declaring unsubstantiated emergencies to strike deals right here right now, total disdain for criticisms as long as there are new believers to refresh the stock of potential preys.
Like those recurrent internet ads for the “best 2019 antivirus” that invariantly lead to rogue panic generating dangerous malware.
They do not use stealth practices to invade. To the opposite, alike Gore, they get vocal until the user clicks on the install / believe button and chooses to ignore any commonsense warnings.
Then it’s too late to admit being a looser.
Al needs a sack to wear and ad boards hanging over his shoulders saying ‘The End is Nigh’ he’d have more credibility then.
