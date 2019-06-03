Maue on Gore

/ 3 hours ago June 3, 2019

Another of Dr. Maue’s excellent twitter threads.

11 thoughts on “Maue on Gore

  2. It appears some people want to be told scary bedtime stories, with monsters under the bed and ghosts in the closet. The people who believe this are somehow hard wired differently than natural skeptics, sort of like some people see the glass half full, and others see the glass half empty. This probably comes from our long term past when religion/mythology literally ruled the day and most people just accepted whatever the high priests told them. Or as in some other political states, it can be very bad for your health to go against the grain of the establishment and the status quo.

    It seems there is no difference between then and now, and it is still about control, power and money. It may take some time to breed this out of our genetic makeup, since the facts of historic climate trends certainly doesn’t prove that we are in or approaching any climate emergency. Unfortunately, Al Gore and his ilk are still milking this for everything they got, and many people want to be frightened by scary stories.

    • “the glaciers retreat up hill.”…

      ….exposing stumps of trees that grew where the glacier is now retreating some hundreds or thousands of years before man made ‘climate change’ existed…

      Evidence of climate change is not evidence of man made climate change. Or even Mann made climate change.

  4. That Gore guy exhibits all professional assets of a scammer.

    Declaring unsubstantiated emergencies to strike deals right here right now, total disdain for criticisms as long as there are new believers to refresh the stock of potential preys.

    Like those recurrent internet ads for the “best 2019 antivirus” that invariantly lead to rogue panic generating dangerous malware.

    They do not use stealth practices to invade. To the opposite, alike Gore, they get vocal until the user clicks on the install / believe button and chooses to ignore any commonsense warnings.

    Then it’s too late to admit being a looser.

  5. Al needs a sack to wear and ad boards hanging over his shoulders saying ‘The End is Nigh’ he’d have more credibility then.

  6. Americans ,
    Please explain why your electrical system vomits forth
    AL GORE
    HIllaRY CLINTON and BILL
    OBAMA bin
    ETC etc ETC
    and the new wave of democratic hopefuls
    is it just ignorance , stupidity, or an uneducated nass (millions )

