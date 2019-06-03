Reposted from Dr Roy Spencer’s webite
June 3rd, 2019 by Roy W. Spencer, Ph. D.
The Version 6.0 global average lower tropospheric temperature (LT) anomaly for May, 2019 was +0.32 deg. C, down from the April, 2019 value of +0.44 deg. C:
Various regional LT departures from the 30-year (1981-2010) average for the last 17 months are:
YEAR MO GLOBE NHEM. SHEM. TROPIC USA48 ARCTIC AUST 2018 01 +0.29 +0.51 +0.06 -0.10 +0.70 +1.39 +0.52 2018 02 +0.25 +0.28 +0.21 +0.05 +0.99 +1.21 +0.35 2018 03 +0.28 +0.43 +0.12 +0.08 -0.19 -0.32 +0.76 2018 04 +0.21 +0.32 +0.09 -0.14 +0.06 +1.01 +0.84 2018 05 +0.16 +0.38 -0.05 +0.01 +1.90 +0.14 -0.24 2018 06 +0.20 +0.33 +0.06 +0.12 +1.11 +0.76 -0.41 2018 07 +0.30 +0.38 +0.22 +0.28 +0.41 +0.24 +1.49 2018 08 +0.18 +0.21 +0.16 +0.11 +0.02 +0.11 +0.37 2018 09 +0.13 +0.14 +0.13 +0.22 +0.89 +0.23 +0.28 2018 10 +0.20 +0.27 +0.12 +0.30 +0.20 +1.08 +0.43 2018 11 +0.26 +0.24 +0.28 +0.45 -1.16 +0.67 +0.55 2018 12 +0.25 +0.35 +0.15 +0.30 +0.25 +0.69 +1.20 2019 01 +0.38 +0.35 +0.41 +0.36 +0.53 -0.15 +1.15 2019 02 +0.37 +0.47 +0.28 +0.43 -0.02 +1.04 +0.05 2019 03 +0.34 +0.44 +0.25 +0.41 -0.55 +0.96 +0.59 2019 04 +0.44 +0.38 +0.51 +0.54 +0.50 +0.92 +0.91 2019 05 +0.32 +0.29 +0.35 +0.39 -0.61 +0.98 +0.39
The UAH LT global anomaly image for May, 2019 should be available in the next few days here.
Lower Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tlt/uahncdc_lt_6.0.txt
Mid-Troposphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tmt/uahncdc_mt_6.0.txt
Tropopause: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/ttp/uahncdc_tp_6.0.txt
Lower Stratosphere: http://vortex.nsstc.uah.edu/data/msu/v6.0/tls/uahncdc_ls_6.0.txt
14 thoughts on “UAH Global Temperature Update for May, 2019: +0.32 deg. C”
And just what are the damages these last 40 years from this very slight ‘Global Heating’? If someone can credibly quantify this and prove it, then maybe we should look at solutions, but from what I saw the last 40 years, things have just been a little more stable and benign overall which has led to 7.6 billion people with a surplus of food on the good Earth. So much so, that we burn perfectly good food for fuel. There sure doesn’t appear to be any climate emergency to me. Rarely does the planet experience such a moderateration in the last 2-3 million years. The climate always changes, usually in some cyclical nature and that should be a given.
“So much so, that we burn perfectly good food for fuel.”
Corn starch is not good food. It’s horrible to the GI tracts of bovines and chickens. The solution is to grow vast amounts of corn, extract the digestible fractions of that corn (30 or so percent, lipids, proteins etc.) and convert it into Porterhouse steaks and roasted chicken with rosemary and the like. The waste starch is then converted to ethanol to support this process financially. The Iowa, Nebraska, S. Dakota farmers are not phony planet-savers. It is actually a food industry. How many effing times do I have to post this?
Nah. Te “… Corn starch is not good food… “ Cattle can utilize carbohydrate from grains as an energy source perfectly well when properly managed, and can show good improvements in growth rates when so supplemented.
Pigs and chickens and humans thrive on the stuff, and the economics and practicality of grain sourced alcohol as a fuel remain extremely questionable.
“…energy sources’ comprising grains of high and low ruminal starch degradability (barley and sorghum) and a highly fermentable sugar source (molasses), with all diets adjusted for rumen-degradable nitrogen and mineral content. Unsupplemented steers gained 0.08 and 0.15 kg/day, in Experiments 1 and 2, respectively.
Growth of steers increased linearly with intake of ‘energy source’ supplements in increasing order of molasses, sorghum and barley (all differences P < 0.05).
https://www.publish.csiro.au/an/an15659
+1 At some point the people will come to realize that all the “Extreme Weather” we’re supposed to be experiencing not only isn’t extreme but it can’t be caused by AGW because the global temperature has been fairly stable.
At this rate, 100 years of warming will be wiped out in 10 months. Maybe the world will not end in 11 years after all.
So we had a pretty cold May here in North America, and Australia was having a cold May, and Europe was having a cold start to May too…but somehow the rest of the world made up for it…right…
Down 0.12 from April.
Remind me again, how close to the 1.5 degree C warming that the alarmists claim will trigger a point of no return.
Not everyone seems to agree that this was an up year:
https://realclimatescience.com/2019/06/coolest-wettest-october-may-in-us-history/
This has been the coldest wettest Spring where I live in Michigan ever recalled in my mind.
We may even have a crop crisis; barely anything is growing if it was planted. Most fields are still heavy mud.
Well here in Ottawa we are having another COLD summer and lots of spring floods and we had another tornado and the media is yapping on about global warming er … climate change.
well guys if you look at the 2019 data -kindly posted in the article – you can see the USA is down .
Comparing all of the Months of May in the LT record, US48, this was the 6th coldest.
In order, coldest up:
Year Anomaly
1983 -1.5
1995 -.92
1990 -.88
1979 -.72
1981 -.7
2019 -.61
USA corn and soybean planting lagging waaaay behind average for 2019, due to cold, wet weather.
See corn planted % by state for June 2 2019 here: https://www.agweb.com/corn-planting-map/
See soybean planted % by state for June 2 2019 here: https://www.agweb.com/soybean-planting-map/
El Nino refuses to let go. As soon as the coldwater pool reached the surface another Kelvin wave made its way across the Pacific and slowed the equatorial current once again.
It’s been the MJO v Pacific and the MJO has been winning, but once it swings the other way I bet that strong La Nina will finally form.