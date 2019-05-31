“Peak Negativity”: Climate Fear Doesn’t Work Unless you also Tell People What to Do

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

According to The Conversation, there is no point journalists frightening people into obedience if they don’t also include clear instructions on what they should do to alleviate that fear.

Leaving aside the in my opinion repugnantly casual academic acceptance of climate fear campaigns as a political tool, the real reason none of this is working is that climate scientists and greens don’t have any solutions to their fake emergency.

Greens won the battle. For decades greens held the upper hand. In some countries they still hold the upper hand. They successfully convinced Western and even some Asian governments to squander billions, maybe even trillions of dollars on their useless “solutions”.

The result has been less than impressive. All we have to show for all that money and sacrifice is unaffordable electricity bills in the places which spent the most money on green energy, and soaring global reliance on cheap fossil fuel (see the graph at the top of the page).

People aren’t fools. On some level I suspect most people are aware renewable energy is an utter failure.

Unless greens think of something new, presenting more of the same failed green “solutions” to their fake emergency is going to create the very despair they claim they want to avoid, the kind of despair which keeps green voters at home on election day.

