“Peak Negativity”: Climate Fear Doesn’t Work Unless you also Tell People What to Do

According to The Conversation, there is no point journalists frightening people into obedience if they don’t also include clear instructions on what they should do to alleviate that fear.
Climate change or climate crisis? To really engage people, the media should talk about solutions
May 30, 2019 10.33pm AEST
Dimitrinka Atanasova Lecturer in Linguistics, Lancaster University
Kjersti Fløttum Professor of Linguistics, University of Bergen
Days after the British parliament declared a “climate emergency”, The Guardian announced that it would start using “stronger” language to discuss the environment. Its updated style guide states that “climate change” no longer accurately reflects the seriousness of the situation and journalists are advised to use “climate emergency”, “climate crisis” or “climate breakdown” instead.
But the “strong” language of “breakdown”, “crisis”, “emergency” and “war” may have unintended consequences.
Fear appeals might also have the opposite effect to what is intended, causing indifference, apathy and feelings of powerlessness. When people see a problem as too big, they might stop believing that anything can be done to solve it. If fear is to motivate people, then studies suggest that a solution must also be presented to focus minds on action.
Informing people about wars, crises and emergencies is an important part of the media’s role, but we may have reached “peak negativity”, where the news is so full of serious crises that people are increasingly avoiding it. They are left feeling disengaged, demotivated and depressed about the state of the world and their role in it.
Constructive journalism should take a solution-focused approach that covers problems with the appropriate seriousness, but also answers the inevitable “what now?”, by describing how similar problems have been addressed elsewhere in the world. Awareness of climate change is high and growing, but the potential solutions need more attention.
…Read more: https://theconversation.com/climate-change-or-climate-crisis-to-really-engage-people-the-media-should-talk-about-solutions-118004
Leaving aside the in my opinion repugnantly casual academic acceptance of climate fear campaigns as a political tool, the real reason none of this is working is that climate scientists and greens don’t have any solutions to their fake emergency.
Greens won the battle. For decades greens held the upper hand. In some countries they still hold the upper hand. They successfully convinced Western and even some Asian governments to squander billions, maybe even trillions of dollars on their useless “solutions”.
The result has been less than impressive. All we have to show for all that money and sacrifice is unaffordable electricity bills in the places which spent the most money on green energy, and soaring global reliance on cheap fossil fuel (see the graph at the top of the page).
People aren’t fools. On some level I suspect most people are aware renewable energy is an utter failure.
Unless greens think of something new, presenting more of the same failed green “solutions” to their fake emergency is going to create the very despair they claim they want to avoid, the kind of despair which keeps green voters at home on election day.
They can’t tell people what to do because any actually effective solutions would be unpalatable.
Given the untrammeled consumption of coal by China and India, the first thing we must do to meaningfully control anthropogenic CO2 is to nuclear bomb China and India and reduce their population and therefore CO2 production to zero. If we don’t do that, nothing else we do matters. See what I mean? Almost nobody is willing to do that. /sarc
Katharine Hayhoe can tell everyone what to do, such as eat healthy and exercise so as not to turn into a pig.
We can only hope they stay home in the 2020 US election but the number appear to show they came out in the EU elections.
What is the difference between a conservative and a socialist?
If a solution to a real world problem doesn’t work after a lot of money is spent on it, a conservative tries something else.
If a solution to an invented problem doesn’t work after a lot of money is spent on it, a socialist claims it needs more money spending on it.
They market the tax increases by saying the money is needed to solve problems they themselves created. For example, the “housing crisis” in California, which is a result of over-regulation of land use and housing production.
It is not just telling people what to do.
People do not want 25% of a budget spend on stupid stuff that makes no measurable difference except to make electricity very expensive.
People want stuff they care about such as health care, road repair, or education.
Germany has spent billions and billions of dollars installing sun and wind gathering. They have reached the idiotic limit of that power scheme. Further spending on the same stuff does and will not reduce CO2 emissions. There problem will get worse when their nuclear reactors are shut down.
The cult of CAGW have created a fake problem which is impossible to ‘solve’ with the ‘green’ energy schemes even if there was no limit in money to spend.
The cult of CAGW have no plan that works, beyond spending more money on idiotic schemes, 25% of the EU budget on whatever the heck ‘climate action’ is.
https://www.euractiv.com/section/climate-environment/news/eu-proposes-25-climate-quota-in-new-long-term-budget/
The clean energy transition and other initiatives to decarbonise Europe’s economy will represent 25% of EU spending under a seven-year EU budget plan put forward by the European Commission on Wednesday (2 May).
Climate action will be mainstreamed across all EU programmes, with a target of 25% of all expenditure contributing to climate objectives, said Miguel Arias Cañete, the EU Commissioner in charge of climate action.
This is up from 20% in the current budget, which covers the years 2014-2020, the Commission said.
I am getting a bit sick of saying it, but sadly we my have to just wait until
the Light start to go out.
I had hoped that by now President Trump had commenced his Red Team
Blues team senario, or at least have a reputed scientist or two tell us what
the cornerstone of this whole mountain of nonsense, the properties of
CO2. really are.
We need well funded “Properganda”which tells the truth from our point of
view rather than the clearly well funded propaganda from the warmers side.
Otherwise come the next elections in 2020, or if Trump survives, then 2024
the USA, an the world may well see another Democrat in office in the White
House. I world love to be around by then, but the odds are against it.
MJE VK5ELL
Michael
The lights have pretty well started to go out in the UK.
British Steel has gone into receivership because energy prices are too high thanks to EU regulations.
There is no “solution” that can be proposed by these unscientific propagandists because there is no proven problem that demands a solution.
At the most basic level, the surmised problem is that increasing CO2 in our air will raise its temperature, with numerous imagined consequences. The temperature rise per doubling of CO2 is (roughly) termed equilibrium climate sensitivity, ECS.
After 40 years of scientific research, there is no accepted single value of ECS. Only a useless large range of values.
There can be no honest, competent scientist who should accept the fundamental hypothesis of global warming. There could hardly be a more clear, complete demonstration of the fundamental failure of the whole grand scheme than this ECS failure. Nothing more is needed to blow this global warming idea out of the water.
Its time is over. From now on, do not feed it. Ridicule it or ignore it while showing others why it has proven itself so stupid. Geoff.
Maybe people don’t understand how robbing them will avert Carbogeddon.
Climate Change Denial
Facing a reality too big to believe
That a few misguided politicians believe climate change predictions are exaggerated or even fabricated is lamentable. But perhaps more puzzling is the lack of alarm among the general public
snip
“The overarching threats of a changing climate, can also incite despair and hopelessness as actions to address the ‘wicked problem’ of climate change seem intangible or insignificant in comparison to the scale and magnitude of the threats.”
Organizations like Climate Psychiatry Alliance and Climate Psychology Alliance have been formed not only to point out the severe consequences of climate change for emotional and behavioral health but also to lend expertise in determining how best to overcome climate change denial.
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/blog/denying-the-grave/201901/climate-change-denial
I struggle to find words to characterize this. We have sane, normal people who haven’t bought into the alarm. These shrinks wonder why the propaganda hasn’t worked on them. And want to get them out of their “denial” and terrify them. Then these shrinks have work to do to help them cope with despair and hopelessness.
This is far beyond Orwellian
Dr Richard Lindzen
“And it’s part of NSF’s big mobilization. They are spending quite a lot of money to find out why people aren’t buying the alarm. And this harkens back to my personal attitude. Ordinary people have sense; Academics don’t. “
12 minutes
Alarming Global Warming: What Happens to Science in the Public Square. Richard S. Lindzen, Ph.D.
https://tinyurl.com/pkd7w7q
The cheerleaders have filled the stadium with sound, light and frenzy but there is no game. Is it only the few that realize nothing is really going to be done about climate? I think the main actors do know this fact and the fear is that nothing bad is going to happen to the planet, biodiversity, species, the chemistry of the ocean, polar ice caps, etc. with business as usual.
After predictions (latterly downgraded to “projections”) proved to be over 300% too high, and the ante upped by a neurosis-inducing Dreaded Pause, there is desperation to get policy enacted, even if it is to make everybody wear a white hat, so that they can claim credit for the benign climate we are going to enjoy anyway. Hey these guys caused the waste of trillions of dollars and death from resultant impoverishment and denial of cheap reliable energy to the Third World. Yeah, they are worried.
People won’t feel “powerless” for long, as human psychology dictates it will turn into disbelief of the pablum. The “fake news” concept will become the norm for the masses. The solution to the alarmism, as always, is electricity blackouts. Nothing so awakens the “woke” to the consequences of their destructive ideology as cutting off their electricity. And the sooner the better, because it’s OK to have recoverable crises, but not OK to put it off until it becomes an unrecoverable collapse.