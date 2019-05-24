I don’t agree with the ideas and conclusions presented in this lecture, but it is interesting and instructive to watch nonetheless. – Anthony
Earnest C. Watson Lecture by Professor Tapio Schneider, “Clouds and the Climate Tipping Point.” Low clouds over subtropical oceans cool Earth’s climate because they reflect most of the sunlight shining on them back to space.
It is unclear, however, how the clouds themselves change with climate; this gives rise to large uncertainties in climate change projections. Tapio Schneider’s lecture will show how advances in computing and satellite observations are enabling breakthroughs in the accuracy of climate projections. Such advances have already revealed a tipping point of the climate system: if greenhouse gas concentrations rise high enough, subtropical low clouds may melt away, triggering dramatic global warming.
Tapio Schneider is the Theodore Y. Wu Professor of Environmental Science and Engineering at Caltech in the Division of Geological and Planetary Sciences; and Jet Propulsion Laboratory Senior Research Scientist.
10 thoughts on “Clouds and the ‘Climate Tipping Point’”
Dunno. I’ll wait for Willis to chime in. I don’t know this guy. Willis I trust.
Well just look at the way he attempts to calculate “climate sensitivity to CO2” , implicitly ASSUMING that CO2 is the sole change of natural global temperature change and ignoring the BASIC PHYSICS of gas solubility being a function of temperature and , just like lying Al Gore, omits to mention the inconvenient truth that changes in CO2 lag changes in temperature in the geological proxies.
The carbon proxies he says are soil analysis of carbon isotopes, to a proxy of atmospheric CO2.
What he is calculating is the sensitivity of atm CO2 to temperature change, not the other way around.
He then uses this suggest that climate models are not sensitive enough to CO2 and goes into whether they get cloud gestimates right or not.
The FAKE assumption that not only is AGW due to CO2 but the whole of Earth’s geological history has been controlled by CO2 now seems to go without question
Ah, so that’s where he is heading with all this. He wants to play God. That helps to understand he need for catastrophic tipping points.
It has been warmer than it is now during the current interglacial. link The supposed tripping point wasn’t triggered then. There’s also no actual evidence that there is any positive feedback that is applied to CO2 caused global warming.
Even if we burn all the possible fossil fuels, we’re not going to reach a temperature we haven’t seen in the last 10,000 years. In other words, we’re not going to get to any tripping points. That is except, of course, for the tripping point that will send us back into a glacial period.
This is the major weakness of the whole CAGW edifice. Why has this so-called tipping point never been observed in the past, when CO2 levels and temperatures were much higher than today?
I also have reservations about the supposed cooling effect of clouds, related to the fact that cloud formation is a thermodynamically reversible process. Precipitation, however, is different. Evaporation/Transpiration/Precipitation provides a “heat pipe” to the radiation zone which totally bypasses the supposed Greenhouse Effect and, with associated convection, provides a massively negative feedback which essentially obviates the “Greenhouse Effect.”
The question here is ‘what is high enough’ (or, too high, if we expect the result be CAGW).
I thought higher temperatures would cause more evaporation and hence more clouds. Silly me.
Seems to me the clouds would just end up forming higher, because the atmosphere conditions that allowed them to form ( temp, humidity, sunlight ) would occur higher in warmer atmosphere.
Notice the “hypothesis non-fingo” , a Newton classic : “It is unclear, however, how the clouds themselves change with climate; this gives rise to large uncertainties in climate change projections. ”
Not that clouds drive climate, are affected by GCR, Sun periodicities, no , just an occult “unclarity”.
This tradition started with Newton, the last alchemist, as biographer Maynard Keynes wrote. This is putting occult in place of science yet again, always the same imperial game.
Add in the witches brew of hysterical shrill claims , and presto the Renaissance is rolled back.