Will New Zealand Accept Thousands of Progressive Aussie Climate Refugees?

By Eric Worrall

h/t Charles – a large spike in disappointed Progressive Aussies registering interest in migration to New Zealand has been detected in the wake of Australia’s shock Federal election result.

Traffic to New Zealand’s Immigration Website Skyrocketed After the Australian Election

By Gavin Butler|21 May 2019, 12:03pm

…

Immigration New Zealand (INZ) revealed that the number of people in Australia looking at its website on Sunday—the day after the election—increased more than tenfold compared to the same time the week before, SBS reports. Registered expressions of interest—the first step in the visa process—increased by more than 25 times. More than 8,500 people visited the New Zealand Now website and 512 registered interest, compared to about 20 registrations on May 12, the government department said. Google analytics also showed a spike in Australians searching the words ‘moving to New Zealand’, according to TVNZ—particularly those from Queensland.

…

Jennifer Curtin, politics professor at Auckland University and an expert in trans-Tasman politics, suggested that the sudden interest in emigrating to New Zealand could be a temporary reaction to voters’—particularly progressive voters’—disappointment that Labor didn’t win. When the economic realities of actually moving country were fully considered, she said, people’s enthusiasm was likely to wane.

…