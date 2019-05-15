Fear, loathing, intolerance – and worse

The climate-fearing, capitalism-loathing Left cannot abide questions or differing opinions
Paul Driessen
Throughout history despots had effective ways of reducing dissension in the ranks. Inquisitors burned heretics. Nazi’s burned books – before taking far more extreme measures. Soviets employed famines, gulags, salt mines and executions. ChiComs and other tyrants starved, jailed and murdered millions.
Today’s Green New Dealers and their allies have mapped out their own totalitarian strategies.
They proclaim themselves socialists, but their economic policies and tolerance for other viewpoints reflect a different form of government – fascism: A political system in which authoritarian government does not own businesses and industries, but strictly regulates and controls their actions, output and rights – while constraining and suppressing citizens and their thought, speech and access to information.
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) has “no problem” with the fact that implementing her Green New Deal would require “massive government intervention,” wealth redistribution on an unprecedented scale, and many trillions of dollars in new debt. GNDealers want to totally eliminate fossil fuel production and use, and control how much we can drive and fly, heat and cool our homes, eat meat, and live our lives.
If retrofitting 29 million British homes to make them climate-friendly would cost $5.6 trillion – remaking America’s 125 million generally larger private homes would easily cost $25 trillion! Putting just five million electric cars on California roads would require 5 billion pounds of lithium-ion batteries.
Replacing fossil fuels that provide 82% of our energy and 100% of countless plastic and other products would require biofuels grown on tens of millions of acres. Replacing coal and gas-generated electricity with wind and solar would require millions of turbines and panels, on tens of millions more acres, billions of tons of rare earth and other metals, and hundreds of billions of pounds of lithium-ion batteries.
China controls all those rare earth metals and most of the lithium, cadmium and cobalt needed for all that pseudo-renewable, pretend-sustainable energy. They are produced in China and Africa, often with child labor and near-slave labor, and with virtually no health, safety or environmental safeguards.
Meanwhile, Asian, African and EU nations are building or planning over 2,000 coal and gas-fired power plants. So even US elimination of fossil fuels would do absolutely nothing to reduce global CO2 levels. Moreover, citizens are likely to rise up in loud opposition to having millions of wind turbines, solar panels, batteries and biofuel plantations in their backyards and across scenic vistas and wildlife habitats.
GNDealers don’t want to talk about any of those ethical, social justice or environmental issues – or about the GIGO computer models and bald assertions of Climate Armageddon that have no basis in real-world evidence. They don’t want anyone else talking about it, either. They want to control what we say and think, even what ideas and information we can find online and in print, television, radio and social media.
They loath and fear ideas, facts and questions that challenge their views and political power. Free speech and access to other people’s free speech is a clear and present danger to their perceived and asserted wisdom on fossil fuels, capitalism, manmade climate chaos, Western culture, and who should make policy decisions on energy, economics, jobs, living standards, religion, civil rights and other matters.
Their version of “free speech” thus includes – and demands – that their critics have no free speech. On college campuses, in “mainstream” and social media, on search engines, in online information libraries, even in the arts, bakeries and K-12 education, thought control and electronic book burning are essential. Despite having a 12 to 1 ratio of liberal to conservative professors, leftist college faculty, administrators and students still ban, disinvite, disrupt and physically attack conservative speakers and their hosts.
They harass Trump administration officials in restaurants – and “dox” political opponents, revealing their names and home addresses, so that other radicals can harass, intimidate and attack them … thereby “persuading” others to stay silent. They assaulted North Korean escapees for wearing MAGA hats.
The Big Tech monopoly routinely implements electronic book-burning tactics. Google and other internet search engines systematically employ liberal biases and secret algorithms to send climate realism articles to intellectual Siberia and censor conservative thinking and discussion. Google YouTube blocks access to Prager University (PragerU.com) videos that its censors decree offer “objectionable content” on current events, history, constitutional principles, environmental policies and other topics.
Google helps the Chinese government deny its citizens access to “dangerous ideas” – and says nothing when China sends a million Uighur Muslims to “reeducation camps.” Its hard-left employees ostracize any conservatives they still find in their ranks … and claim helping the US Defense Department with Cloud computing or artificial intelligence surveillance would “violate their principles.”
Facebook “shadow banned” an ad promoting a Heartland Institute video that called on millennials to reject socialism and embrace capitalism. Facebook censors told Heartland they “don’t support ads for your business model” (capitalism) and would not reveal “red flags” and trade-secret algorithms they use to “identify violations” of their policies and “help preserve the integrity of our internal processes.” Google suppressed Claremont Institute ads for a talk on multiculturalism and political speech restrictions.
Twitter routinely engages in similar cold, calculated censorship of views it opposes.
Wikipedia posts distorted or false bios for climate realist experts and organizations – labeling me an anti-environment lobbyist – and then pops up ads soliciting money for its biased “educational” material. Securing corrections is a long, often fruitless process. Even more totalitarian, the Southern Poverty Law Center uses phony “hate speech” claims to defund and “deplatform” conservative groups like David Horowitz’s Freedom Center, by pressuring credit card companies to close off donations to them.
State attorneys general and members of Congress want to prosecute and jail people for “denying the reality” of “manmade climate cataclysms.” Worst of all, the callous organizations and policies that Big Tech supports cause millions of deaths every year, by denying impoverished nations and families access to the modern energy, insect control and agricultural technologies that its vocal, racist elements loathe.
Creating conservative competitors or finding ways around these social media and fake info behemoths is vital, but would be stymied by their sheer size, wealth and dominance. Trust busting by the FTC, other federal agencies, Congress and the courts, á la Standard Oil Company, should certainly be considered.
These cyber-giant social media and information platforms may be private companies, but they wield massive power, especially with younger generations that get almost all their information online. They are entirely dependent on the internet – which was created by US government agencies and taxpayers. (“You didn’t build that,” President Obama might tell Google.) They have become essential, dominant public forums for discussing and evaluating public policies that increasingly affect our lives.
A federal judge has ruled that President Trump may not block hate-filled criticism from his Twitter account. Because it is a public forum, akin to a park or town square, for discussing important policy and personnel matters, it is protected by the First Amendment. Blocking unwanted tweets is therefore viewpoint discrimination, and Twitter is not beyond the reach of First Amendment public forum rules, she held. Her reasoning should not apply only to the President and his most obnoxious critics.
The right of free speech and free assembly – to participate fully in debates over important political and public policy matters – is the foundation for the other rights and freedoms that enable our vibrant nation to function. Banning, censoring and deliberately falsifying certain viewpoints deprive major segments of our population and electorate of the right to speak, be heard, become informed, examine all sides of an issue, and live in harmony, peace and prosperity.
Viewpoint censorship, bullying and silencing violates the basic rights of speakers, students, professors, voters and all people whose views an elite, intolerant, power-hungry few have deemed “inappropriate” or “hurtful” to the sensitivities of climate alarmist, pro-abortion, atheist and other liberal factions.
It’s time to take action, demand investigations, and rein in the monopolistic cyber censors.
Paul Driessen is senior policy analyst for the Committee For A Constructive Tomorrow (www.CFACT.org) and author of books and articles on energy and environmental science and policy.
86 thoughts on “Fear, loathing, intolerance – and worse”
They proclaim themselves socialists, but their economic policies and tolerance for other viewpoints reflect a different form of government – fascism: A political system in which authoritarian government does not own businesses and industries, but strictly regulates and controls their actions, output and rights – while constraining and suppressing citizens and their thought, speech and access to information.
+100, exactly right.
Fascism is socialism.
exactly right
Again I recommend a reading of Friedrich Hayek’s “Road to Serfdom.” A lifelong democratic socialist and critic of the system when turned to totalitarian aims (as it quite often is), Hayek describes the devolution of social democracy into Soviet-style Communism, Fascism, and Nazism. Germans seem to love diminutives, and “Nazi” was their tag for the National Socialist German Workers Party. What could be more consistent?
Hayek wrote an academic text for academicians, so the language is convoluted but worth the effort.
A quibble. While fascism is generally described as a nationalist ideology, it was openly imperialistic, with its explicit pipe-dream of rebuilding the Roman empire.
The Nazis called themselves nationalistic, but I would say that there was quit a bit of imperialism there too, because conquering other nations to make room for the Germans was a big part of their plan. And the idea that the supposed Aryans had to rule the world.
The global warming / climate change fraud was never about the environment – it is a false-front for totalitarian political control by the extreme left.
Full article here:
Hypothesis: Radical Greens are the Great Killers of Our Age
https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/04/14/hypothesis-radical-greens-are-the-great-killers-of-our-age/
Epilogue:
[excerpt]
This treatise is primarily about the homicidal nature of radical greens, who have killed tens of millions of innocents, especially children, through their deliberate actions. It is also about the overt and covert motives of these extremists: radical environmentalism is a false front for their far-left political objectives.
The actions of radical greens are clearly anti-human and anti-environmental. They have already done enormous harm to humanity and the environment.
Radical greens have subverted climate science as a means of stampeding the uneducated and the gullible. Every one of their scary predictions has failed to happen. They have perfectly negative scientific credibility. No rational person should believe them.
The scientific reality is that increasing atmospheric CO2 will cause increased plant and crop yields, and possibly some minor, beneficial global warming. There will be no catastrophic warming and no significant increase in chaotic weather resulting from rising CO2 concentrations.
Another important observation is the corruption of institutions. The green movement has been taken over by radicals, as described in 1994 by Dr. Patrick Moore, a co-founder of Greenpeace. That takeover by radical greens has now extended to universities, scientific associations, professional societies, media and governments.
Whenever you hear comments about global warming and climate change, you are listening to propaganda, not reality. The leaders of the radical greens generally know they are lying to you; their followers often believe the falsehoods, and do not have the education or the intellect to do otherwise.
This global warming / climate change mania will eventually cease, but not before more tens of millions of people, mostly children, are killed and trillions of dollars of scarce global resources are squandered on a false crisis.
Radical greens are the great killers of our age.
***************************************
Excerpt from my article:
“In the 20th Century, socialists Stalin, Hitler and Mao caused the deaths of over 200 million people, mostly their own citizens. Lesser killers like Pol Pot and the many tin-pot dictators of South America and Africa killed and destroyed the lives of many more.
Modern Green Death probably started with the 1972-2002 effective ban of DDT, which caused global deaths from malaria to increase from about 1 million to almost two million per year. Most of these deaths were children under five in sub-Saharan Africa – just babies for Christ’s sake!”
– February 1, 2019
“…radical greens (really radical leftists) are the great killers of our time. Now the greens are blinding and killing babies by opposing golden rice…” – March 10, 2019
“The Green movement is really a smokescreen for the old Marxists – and they are the great killers of our age.” – March 11, 2019
As 20th Century British writer George Orwell (born Eric Blair) revealed in his parable ‘Animal Farm’, some people in the supposedly democratic collective are just “more equal than others”. And in his subsequent book ‘1984’ the Ministry of Information’s “Newspeak” even more fully inverts former word meanings (the way prepared by post-modern interpretation of established precepts by every current interpreter) for a more palatable sensibility by those under the thumb of the despotic leader. We all must simply learn to love “Big Brother” to spare ourselves a rigorous reorientation course in the officially favored narrative. For as the movie ‘Brazil’ and history of ‘scientific socialism’ over that same century also indicates, any unsettling deviation are mercilessly addressed by those who mean so well by us all.
OUTSTANDING POST.
Thanks
Is it any wonder governments want to control the internet – these are facts that could seriously threaten the New World Order, should too many become aware of them.
Socialism is in no way incompatible with fascism.
Mussolini coined the word ‘fascism’ as a name for his political ideology, which really was an attempt to implement a nationalist variant of syndicalism.
The Nazis of course were famously nationalist socialists (which anyone who read Mein Kampf can attest to).
The notion that socialism is opposed to fascism is merely one of the many lies that socialists tell in an attempt to trick people into not opposing them.
Exactly, tarran.
Not quite (‘exactly’). Fascism was supposed to be based on the image of the Fasces – the bundle of sticks packaging the axe: representing the power of the people in concert (the sticks) controlling (being greater than) the power of the state (the axe).
But the fascists took this to be the power of the state within and over the people. A purely socialist interpretation. IMHO.
The term comes from the Fascisti movement, a supremely violent and aggressive Italian political movement that become more organized at the height of WWI within Italy, They believed violence should be the first-resort to obtaining political objectives.
That popular view among returning politically disenfranchised veterans was then adopted in Germany and Japan, as WWI ended and it was also flirted with politically in the UK and USA from about 1924, but it never gained enough support to take over.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revolutionary_Fascist_Party
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Italian_fascism
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/List_of_British_fascist_parties
There’s been a lot of effort in recent years to try and blot out, or refuse the origins and core philosophy of the Italian fascisti movement. This group was the origins of the German adoption of National Socialism by Hitler (NAZI).
But violence as a first-resort in politics was their #1 defining characteristic. And when you look at the adherents and their methods, there can be no confusion that this was in fact their common binding principle, which was behind all subsequent fascist para-military movements of the inter-war era — and since.
The difference back then was that the violence was under open but strict State political top-down control for the most part, whereas recent Neo-Nazi and similar violent groups usually aren’t. Except they are is cases of State-based politico-religious terrorism groups being state-supported. And also where opportunistic State aggression is used to take and steal territory and change national allegience. These are modern expressions of the fascisti principle used to meet violent State policy aims. it’s still very noticeable in the Middle East and Central Asia.
When you see para-military or proto-terrorist socialist groups advocating broad-brush forced repression of free speech, attacking farms, homes and businesses, and using violent attacks on anyone daring to dissent from the Global Socialist Party-line, and promoting an endless stream of fake news and false accusations merely to vilify, threaten and mislead the young, you’re looking at a global fascisti movement, rising again from the ashes of WWII, to try and undermine and take-over free societies of the West once more, to remove all organized opposition to their, “Rule the World” complex.
Only is is no longer merely National Socialism (NAZI), now it is Global Socialism (GLOBZI).
Hear, hear!
+42 !
Fascism is the enforcement mechanism for socialist policy.
No one in 1945 would have called Germany’s or Italy’s Fascists as being “on the Right” politically.
Much of this absurd view of fascism as being “on the Right” came out of post-WW2 Francisco Franco’s Spain and Salvador Allende’s Chilean military dictatorships. These dictatorships were staunchly anti-Marxist. And those military style dictators used harsh suppression of Socialist-Marxists (clearly on the Left) with financial and subversive support coming out of the USSR at the time. Thus it was easy for Western intellectual Leftists to contort and twist the facts, and to shape an incorrect public perception that fascism was a political ideology “on the Right.”
As such, Russian (aka USSR pre-1991) interference in elections and politcal processes around Europe and South and Central America is a long tradition, and not some more recent phenomenon the Left wants the public to believe.
What was unprecedented was President Barack Obama, after being told and briefed by his FBI and CIA leadership multiple times between 2012-2016, that the Russia’s had moved this interference model to the USA, that he did little to nothing to stop it. That was the real betrayal to protect and defend the US by that Worst President Ever.
To be clear (what I meant to say above), the Franco and Allende military dictatorships were fighting communist subversion in their countries supported by the USSR and its satellites. That communist subversion was money and support coming out of USSR and then in Latin America also USSR-supported Fidel’s Cuba after 1960. Guatemala and El Salvador were also examples were the brutal anti-Communist paramilitary’s were labeled “right-wing”.
Upvote x 100!
If you want to trigger a socialist, merely remind him or her that both Hitler and Mussolini were fully paid-up and committed members of their respective countries’ Socialist Party in the 1920’s. The denial and cognitive dissonance are wonderful to behold!
I repeat, it’ s not about temperature. It’s all about wealth redistribution. So far the UN is getting away with it despite being an audacious world wide scam. Think about it…. only the successful Western industrialized countries are being targeted, bullied, lied to, and demonized. It is all made possible by control of the MSM and the research institutions which they have effectively accomplished through fear and intimidation. While we were sleeping they were planning. And you have to admit so far they are pulling it off.
President Trump is working on the problem. He has officially threatened to withhold federal funds from any institution of higher learning that practices censorship and suppression of conservative speech.
De-funding all UN climate-related activities would be a welcome addition.
Ditto.
(-;
PS: “They loath and fear ideas, facts and questions…”
loathe
There is exactly zero difference in economic polices between socialists and fascists. Fascism is Nationalism plus Socialism, while Communism is Internationalism + Socialism.
“It’s time to take action, demand investigations, and rein in the monopolistic cyber censors.”
Totally agree Paul, but we’re starting to sound like the ‘climate crisis’ idiots with their constant calls for “ACTION!”
Let’s face it, we’re not the kind of people who take to the streets and disrupt the general public as they go about their lawful business.
A plethora of investigations has already presented solid evidence that the agw conjecture is NOT scientifically supportable, and that wind & solar will NEVER provide adequate electrical power for the needs of advanced communities.
Such findings do not sell news & opinion media, so get no standing in the public’s conscious.
Many techniques have been developed to extract captives from weirdo sects, but redemption is usually only achieved when the captives themselves arrive at a moment of rationality, and move to normalize their mindset.
I reckon a good way to reach ‘climate zombies’ would be to calmly ask them –
“do you really want to define yourself as someone who used their time on this earth tilting at 3% of an invisible, odorless, trace molecule of the natural atmosphere that has been way up and down in its concentration over the millenia, and all it left was beautiful greenery?”
They proclaim themselves socialists, but their economic policies and tolerance for other viewpoints reflect a different form of government – fascism
You say that like they are two different things. Fascism grew out of the socialist left movements of the early 20th century.
John Endicott
Fascism grew from Mussolini. The son of left wing parents, who went on to join the local left wing party in Italy, from which he was eventually rejected. He went on to join the right which booted him out in short order.
Was it truly a left wing concept, other than being ideological of course. I’m not so sure. A political experiment might be a better description, one that went badly wrong though.
Mankind evolved from free trade. It’s the most natural human condition, blighted by taxation. Matt Ridley describes it well in his book, The Rational Optimist where he describes ‘specialisation’: Two guys meet up and one discovers the other is a brilliant fisherman but he can’t make bone hooks to save himself. The other guy tells him he makes amazing bone hooks, but he’s a lousy fisherman so he’ll trade one bone hook for a fish to feed his family.
The hook maker realises he can sell his bone hooks to other fishermen for more fish, which he can trade, and the fishermen realises if he has more bone hooks he can catch more fish and trade as well.
So begins an industry.
Then the local criminal turns up and steals some fish, and some hooks. The fisherman and the hook maker then pay someone to protect them.
So begins the Mafia.
The Mafia figures they could save more people from the local criminal, and starts a protection racket.
So begins taxation.
And after several thousand years of this, socialists finally believe that the Mafia protection racket is better at running the whole show than the fisherman, the hook maker, and the criminal.
So begins government.
It’s not how Matt explains it, I embellished it.
While I agree with Dreissen’s analysis, I am puzzled by who might be orchestrating a ‘movement’. AOC is clearly a looney, and not particularly bright. Is she a front for someone? It seems paranoid to put it all down to Soros in the background, but I have heard this.
As an organic growth, what might the driver be?
Fran, The Bronx cheer leader is clearly a looney, but also a dangerous one. Can you believe that Bernie Sanders and Liesa Warren are actually competing with each other for HER endorsement.
So solar energy may be free and clean and renewable, and plentiful. But collecting it is anything but clean or green or free.
If you can find a copy of the Jan 2008 SciAm it has a front cover story about a solar power plant to be built in the “waste desert” areas of Southern California with 30,000 square miles of solar cell panels. A smaller 16,000 square miles of solar mirrors is also contemplated for the project. 30,000 square miles is an interesting number. That is 19.2 million acres, which just happens to be the area of the entire Arctic National Wildlife Reserve (ANWR).
I’m waiting for the day that Elon Musk delivers an electric car (Tesla or not) that is built entirely with no other energy source but free clean green renewable solar energy; and of course built in a factory that is also built entirely with solar energy.
Nobody digs in the ground (where everything we have comes from) using solar energy. I bet that’s what Obama had in mind with his and Biden’s “Shovel Ready” Jobs.
But I forgot, the people to do those shovel ready jobs are coming across the borders in their thousands. It’s going to be an interesting year.
I give you the one Nexus of the Green Blob just in the US:
https://www.ceres.org/
and then work your way through a tangle of interlocking NGO’s, public unions, state public employee retirement funds, and “green” Hedge Funds, and investment funds, etc:.
In the end you find highly connected “rich” entities, i.e. those who consider themselves our “elites.” Our betters. Such as:
– The Rockefellers and their various entitites.
– The Soros entities.Tom Steyer and his entities.
– Bloomberg and his various entities.
And a whole host of other well-connected, deep pockets that mix politics of Democratic-run state Treasury offices.
Addenda Capital
AFL-CIO
AGF Investments
Alexandria Real Estate Equities
American Fed of State, County and Municipal Employees
Amherst College
Arabesque Asset Management
Arjuna Capital
As You Sow
Bailard
Baldwin Brothers
Bentall Kennedy
BlackRock, Inc.
BNP Paribas Asset Management
Boston Common Asset Management, LLC
Boston Retirement System
Breckinridge Capital Advisors
Brown Advisory
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec
California Public Employees’ Retirement System
California State Controller’s Office
California State Teachers’ Retirement System
California State Treasurer’s Office
Calvert Research & Management
Capricorn Investment Group, LLC
CCLA Investment Management
Christian Brothers Investment Services, Inc.
Church Pension Group
City of Boston
Clean Energy Ventures
Clean Yield Asset Management
CleanCapital
ClearBridge Investments
Connecticut Office of the State Treasurer
CtW Investment Group
Dana Investment Advisors
DBL Partners
Domini Impact Investments LLC
Doris Duke Charitable Foundation
DWS Investments
East Bay Municipal Utility District Retirement System
Encourage Capital
Essex Investment Management, LLC
EverHope Capital
Fidelity Investments
First Affirmative Financial Network, LLC
First State Investments
Florida State Board of Administration
Friends Fiduciary Corporation
Gavi Alliance
Generate Capital
Generation Investment Management
Glenmede
Green Century Capital Management
Greentech Capital Advisors
Grinnell College
Hannon Armstrong
Harvard Management Company, Inc.
Hermes Investment Management
Heron Foundation
IFM Investors
Illinois State Treasurer
Impax Asset Management LLC
Inherent Group
International Brotherhood of Teamsters, Pension Fund
Jantz Management LLC
Jesuit Committee on Investment Responsibility
JLens Investor Network
John Merck Fund
Jonathan Rose Companies
KBI Global Investors
Kendall Sustainable Infrastructure, LLC
KKR & Co. L.P.
Laborers’ International Union of North America
Laird Norton Family Foundation
Legg Mason Inc.
Local Authority Pension Fund Forum
Macquarie Infrastructure & Real Assets
Macroclimate LLC
Maine Public Employee Retirement System
Makena Capital Management
Manulife Investment Management
Marshall Street Management
Maryland State Retirement and Pension System
Maryland Treasurer’s Office
Massachusetts Office of the State Treasurer
Mercy Investment Services, Inc.
Miller/Howard Investments, Inc.
Minnesota State Board of Investment
Mirova
Montgomery County Employees’ Retirement System
Moody’s Investors Services Inc.
Morgan Stanley
Natixis Investment Management
NEI Investments
Nephila Capital
Neuberger Berman
New Forests Advisory Inc
New Mexico State Treasurer’s Office
New York City Employees’ Retirement System
New York City Office of the Comptroller
New York State Comptroller
New York State Teachers’ Retirement System
Nova Scotia Pension Services Corporation
Nuveen, the investment manager of TIAA
Oak Hill Capital Partners
OPTrust
Oregon Office of the State Treasurer
Parametric
Park Foundation
Parnassus Investments
Pax World Management Corp.
Pegasus Capital Advisors
Pennsylvania Treasury Department
Permian Global
PGIM
Portico Benefits Services
Praxis Mutual Funds
Presbyterian Church (USA)
Princeville Global
Progressive Investment Management
Reynders, McVeigh Capital Management
Rhode Island Office of the General Treasurer
Rockefeller Brothers Fund
Rockefeller Capital Management
San Francisco Employees’ Retirement System
Seamans Capital Management, LLC
Seattle City Employees’ Retirement System
SEB Investment Management
Service Employees International Union
Seventh Generation Interfaith Coalition for Responsible Investment
Skoll Foundation
Sonen Capital
State Street Global Advisors
Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Asset Management
Sustainable Insight Capital Management
Terra Alpha Investments
The Bullitt Foundation
The Christopher Reynolds Foundation
The George Gund Foundation
The Lemelson Foundation
The McKnight Foundation
The Nathan Cummings Foundation
The Needmor Fund
The Rohatyn Group (TRG Management LP)
The Russell Family Foundation
The Sierra Club Foundation
The Sustainability Group at Loring, Wolcott and Coolidge
The Vermont Community Foundation
Tri-State Coalition for Responsible Investment
Trillium Asset Management
Trinity Health
Trustees of Donations to the Protestant Episcopal Church
UAW Retiree Medical Benefits Trust
Unitarian Universalist Association
United Church of Christ – Pension Boards
United Nations Joint Staff Pension Fund
University of California
VantagePoint Capital Partners
Veris Wealth Partners
Vermont Office of the State Treasurer
Walden Asset Management
Washington State Investment Board
Water Asset Management
Wellington Management Company LLP
Wells Fargo Asset Management
Wespath Benefits and Investments
William Penn Foundation
Zevin Asset Management
= The Green Blob
Getting richer with OPM and crony capitalism. Climate Change sacrifices are for the little people, those not on this list. And when you see a “public retirement fund” listed be assured its not the “investors” whose interest are being represented here. It is the Fund Manager’s interests and his/her compensation that at play, a violation of fiduciary responsibility to invest for maximum growth, a responsibility that has nothing to do with “socially responsible investing”.
Are you kidding? She is straight out of central casting! Part of an orchestrated plan.
Background and details on AOC and her puppet-masters:
“The Brains Behind AOC Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez”
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1h5iv6sECGU
Part ii:
Excellent post, however, we are losing.
Chaos is entering our legal system and our government. Chaos destroys governments.
CAGW is destroying our democracy.
Fake news, fake science, ridiculous policies that will not work for fundamental engineering and economic reasons, censorship, on and on.
“They loath and fear ideas, facts and questions that challenge their views and political power. ….
Their version of “free speech” thus includes – and demands – that their critics have no free speech. …”
CAGW is the excuse (a fake crisis that is so bad and so fake) it is necessary to censor, manipulate data, and change analysis to push CAGW as the observations to do not support CAGW or AGW.
The Democrats’/left wing’s big plan is to generate as much anger as possible and to become ungovernable.
A good example of chaos policy is the Democrat legislation that encourages illegal immigration and young children to be taken across the border.
The alternative is legal immigration which is logically better for all concerned.
Disagree. We are NOT losing. It has been a long hard battle, but the tide has turned. Take just two examples, climate and immigration.
Climate: models continue bust in CMIP6, Energiewende failing in Germany, blackouts already in Australia, polar bears thriving. Proof that we are winning, slowly but surely, is Bill Nye losing his f***ing mind and Kamala Harris tweeting it. And the much justified loud ridicule of GND—AOC being a political gift that keeps on giving because she is too stupid to see the damage she is causing to her side.
Immigration: wall is being built (286 new miles before 2020 election per Shanahan testimony last week), DACA will soon be overturned by SCOTUS, big 2020 election issue to recapture House and then ram thru complete immigration law reform after Grahams partial reform bill fails in House. Meanwhile sanctuary cities crime, drugs, and homelessness is UP.
Rud
Encouraging mate.
Can we borrow The Donald over on this side of the pond, just for a few weeks to deal with Brexit, pretty please?
Don’t “borrow” him, just take him, please. We have no need of him here in the USA.
So you dislike having a good economy?
I can understand how telling the truth gets you so upset.
If you are “winning” why is the GAST continuing to rise?
…
You have no explanation for it, but the science says the reason is CO2. In that matter, you’ll never “win.”
What science?
The extremely mild warming since the bottom of the Little Ice Age is still less than the Medieval, Roman and Minoan warm periods, and it is still cooler than about 95% of the last 10K years.
Your models say that the only possible explanation is CO2, however they were written to say that. Regardless, models aren’t science, and unvalidated models are even further from science.
Until you can explain why most of the last 10K years was warmer than today, you cannot claim that the current warm up isn’t being caused by the same thing.
That’s the way real science works.
MarkW asks “What science?”……the answer is radiative physics.
…
MarkW states: “the last 10K years was warmer than today” ……the problem is your tree rings are questionable. We really don’t know do we?
…
The “science” is not based on models, it’s based on actual observations and measurements.
…
You must be one of the 3% of scientists that dispute AGW.
The 97% was those who agreed it had warmed since the little ice-age the corresponding figure when I surveyed sceptics was that 98% said it had warmed since the little ice-age.
That only shows more sceptics are able to tick the right box.
That wonderful “wall” that is being built doesn’t stop visa overstays.
Are you actually advocating that unless a solution is perfect, it should be abandoned?
The “wall” is not a cost effective solution. One can always get a longer ladder, or dig a deeper tunnel. Besides, diverting money appropriated for something else with an “emergency declaration” is subverting the authority of the Constitution.
Funny how it’s never a problem when presidents you like do it.
Crime, drugs, and homelessness is UP in non-sanctuary cities.
Yes, Mike. The cancer of illegal immigration, illegal drugs, and violent criminals coming across our southern border is spilling out of the socialist democrat ‘sanctuary cities’ and degrading all of American society, as planned. It’s the socialist democrats ‘cost effective solution’.
While this is all very interesting, the world keeps warming and CO2 is the likely major culprit…. so what do we do? This article seems to be saying we ignore it because it’s all a big leftist plot. Really? I thought human beings were smarter than that.
might as well ignore it…my friends overseas in SE Asia say it’s never in the news there
…and they are the main contributors
What Latitude is saying is:- While the US and the EU may destroy their own economy to save the world, China, India, Africa, USSR and others are completely doing the opposite. Therefor the destruction of the US serves no useful purpose to the “world”. It is of no effect whatsoever.
Simon, MANY humans are smarter than to get sucked in by the agw conjecture.
In fact the UN ran a 7 million people survey all around the world to see what their main life concerns are.
Of the 16 issues presented, agw came in – you guessed it – LAST!
Mr.
Nearly 10m people to date.
And last, following telephone and internet access.
http://data.myworld2015.org
Thanks for the update HotScot.
It just gets worse & worse news for the agw disciples doesn’t it?
There are few things sadder then a Cultist spouting their beliefs long after their Truth has been proven to be lies and their Prophecies have failed to come true.
Im sorry, Simon, but there is no Crises. Extreme Weather isn’t actually getting worse just because the MSM announces each new storm as if it were something never before seen. And no matter how many species the Faithful declare ‘Endangered’, it won’t change that very few are actually going extinct, or that many of THOSE aren’t even really separate species.
So, in 11 more years, when the world fails to end (as even AOC now admits isn’t going to happen) will you finally admit, if only to yourself, that you were scammed? Or will you still be posting your declarations of faith in the coming doom on the Internet, like the Population Bombers, Peak Oilers, and all the other malthusians?
~¿~
There is no science that says that CO2 is behind the very mild warm up the world has enjoyed over the last 150 years or so.
As to being smarter than that, liberals have proven that they aren’t.
“There is no science that says that CO2 is behind the very mild warm up the world has enjoyed over the last 150 years or so.”
Yes there is…… Which part don’t you get?
chrome-extension://oemmndcbldboiebfnladdacbdfmadadm/https://royalsociety.org/~/media/royal_society_content/policy/projects/climate-evidence-causes/climate-change-evidence-causes.pdf
Simple Simon back again with Micky Bograt
Have you ever heard of useful idiots .
Trolls poking their head above the parapet and whining about increasing temperatures when the temperatures now are not as warm as the Medieval warm period The Roman warm period or the Minoan
We here at WUWT are not the deniers .
Many so called scientists have stated publicly that these warm periods are inconvenient facts of history ,then they proceed deny history and then rewrite history to fit their theories .
Then useful idiots turn up here with the 97% meme as if a false consensus is science is proof ,and that is the only proof that you have .
Just think about this .
What would you do and how would the people in your town or state react if all electricity was cut off for an indefinite period including Internet and mobile phones .
Then the town has no access to petrol or diesel.
That is the path you useful idiots are heading down .
If the people preaching doom and disaster if nothing is done about fossil fuels were serious they would be advocating nuclear energy to replace fossil fuels .
Why don’t they?
I will tell you useful idiots that you and them have no idea how the world works and if your crazy ideas were adopted it would inflict poverty on a great number of people through out any country that would destroy their energy supply because of the fake threat of climate change .
The modern world functions because of plentiful energy .
Reduce energy and food would start to become much more expensive and shortages would then become the norm .
Then all goods essential for a reasonable life would become more expensive and shortages would soon occur .
This Planet supports 7 billion people but there is no way that they could all be fed and warmed in winter without the fossil fuel use that we now use .
“Simple Simon back again with Micky Bograt”
Brilliant, you use the put downs fit for a two year old then you call me an idiot. Look no further than the mirror.
Honestly, the name calling IS childish, but it was also the only thing you responded to.
Here, I will try to treat you like an adult. As was posted above the last few thousand years show clear ups and downs in global temperature. Do you deny the warm periods? And the Modern Warm Period started just after the end of the Little Ice Age, what ‘Climate Communicators’ insist on calling pre-industrial times. Do you deny that Global Temperature started rising at this point, over a hundred years before CO2 could have made any difference?
The ‘CO2 caused the majority of Global Warming’ theory sounds plausible, but it doesn’t actually fit with all the evidence. ‘Climate Scientists’ ignore the data that doesn’t fit, and adjust the rest so it fits better. That isn’t Science, it’s Pseudoscience.
~¿~
SIMON
Have you not heard the phrase “useful idiot ”
They are people who cannot think for themselves and parrot the party line .
I think that it came from communist countries but I could be mistaken .
You remind me of those people as you have not brought any proof to back up your opinions that I have seen up to this time and you have not brought any facts forward to counter our facts other than the party line such as “97% of scientists agree “and” the world is warming more than it ever has unprecedented “
Paul, excellent article. Two things. Lithium resources are actually relatively small in China. Most comes from Australia (hardrock), Chile and Argentina (brines). However, the Chinese have bought the Australian one and are trying to buy the world’s largest in Chile – taking the Chilean government to court. I think the US government should know that China is buying up the major resources of strategic metals around the world. This is not private industry we are talking about.
Secondly, EU is implementing Internet control ostensibly to stop hate speech. Zuckerberg and the silicon socialists are also doing their part.
Exactly right in Australia. The Chinese are buying pretty much everything, from farms to mines to airfields to water resources, and the Australian Govn’t is asleep at the wheel allowing it. China is doing exactly the same in Africa too.
To get the dragon to eat itself, I propose planting the idea that renewable energy must be constructed using renewable energy. And now I’ll add that the new energy infrastructure not be built using child labor.
Bring in the GND and single payer health care, and watch the money and the wealthy, flee from the US. Yeah, Good plan.
Keep telling it like it is, Paul.
Fran said: “As an organic growth, what might the driver be?”
Marxism. Soros is a useful idiot like the rest of the elites who have been promised control in the New World Order.
The anti-fossil fuel activists who are also anti-nuclear power put themselves in a dead end position. While they may believe that wind turbines and solar panels are capable of scaling up against fossil fuels and nuclear power, their is more than adequate evidence out there that this is not the case–at least not with a reasonable amount of money, land and other resources. While wind and solar power are still sold to us a green, clean and scale-able, that argument is little more than religion–a cult. And then there is the toxic waste issue to top it off.
These activists, when claiming they have an alternative to fossil fuels and nuclear to offer civilization, engage in what is little more than figurative hissy fits when society demonstrates a lack of interest in their dead end and does not listen to them to their satisfaction. It never occurs to them to take a hard look at the possible reasons why this is so. Cult members don’t question the faith, they only make fancy excuses for the the lack of faith among others. Big Oil has the politicians wrapped around its little finger.
That fact that solar panels are largely made overseas (especially in China) also does not seem to matter to them. Would it not be an arguable national security issue if we were to be largely dependent on imported solar panels for energy? Is it also not a national security issue to be dependent on overseas sourcing (mining) of the rare earths for many manufactured products including wind turbines and solar panels?
For me, the frustration runs deep when I see ignorant positions being advocated in the energy field, especially in the mainstream media. But I guess that is what happens when the least informed are the ones in a position to do the most damage.
Solar panels do not contain rare earth metals.
Should have said raw materials.
So many black and white, us and them certainimrightists, when certainty is a delusion. This blog is lurching further and further to the extreme right.
What’s the problem with that?
Loydo
Define ‘extreme right’.
I’ll give you a hint. Freedom of expression; Freedom to trade; Freedom to work; Small government; Low taxes; Minimal state intervention; The rule of law; Personal responsibility etc.
Oh look! Not a sw@stika anywhere…..Oh sorry, that’s a socialist preserve.
As far as I can tell the political spectrum goes like this: Communism, Socialism, extreme right.
Extreme Right, aka anything other then Communism to a Lefty.
It must be annoying, when every time your holy solutions to the Climate Crises are actually implemented anywhere they naturally lead to failure, poverty, and despotism.
But please, keep arguing that your failure to convert any more of the masses to your cult is because of some Vast Right-Wing Conspiracy. It couldn’t possibly be because people no longer have much faith in the always-proven-wrong ‘Climate Communicators’.
~¿~
In other words, you can’t refute anything said, so instead you’ll whine and complain.
“It’s time to take action, demand investigations, and rein in the monopolistic cyber censors.” I wish I had a penny for every time someone told me it was “time to take action” and not specify–or even hint–at what action is meant to be taken. I am sick of this “we need to do this” shit. When I was a kid, the proper response was: “Who’s “we”, you got a turd in your pocket?”
So, how long do we continue to provide student loans to young reprobates who will not allow invited speakers at universities to speak…they even block speaker invitations. Federal Funding to universities that enable this behavior should be suspended…now.
These children deserve some time behind bars…not continued financial support from their enemies (taxpayers…i.e. us).
There is nothing more fundamental to individual freedom than free speech.
How much longer will we tolerate attacks on free speech?
I cannot even get my senators (Ohio) to give me return form-letters or “form emails” to my communications on free speech issues.
This is deadly serious.
Winning this free speech crusade ONCE AGAIN will paradoxically require working against the MSM who are themselves dependent on free speech. There are some in the media speaking up…BUT IT SHOULD BE A UNANIMOUS ROAR. It is not…because most of the media is allied with the authoritarian neoMarxist tribe (aka more than half of the Democratic party). These people are against western civilization.
(unbelievably…these idiots defend muslim criminal immigrants (usually gang raping young women)…totally insane.)
Unlike the ugly neoNazis, who have no paths to real power, the neoMarxist are well positioned throughout government, education, media, Entertainment, Law, and (regrettably) science and commerce (like big data).
Sigma Xi puts out a somewhat useful Smart Brief for members. These from their one today are not so smart. https://www.cnn.com/2019/05/13/health/carbon-dioxide-world-intl/index.html
(“The release of CO2 and other greenhouse gases has already led to a 1C rise in global temperatures, and we are likely locked in for a further rise, if more immediate action is not taken by the world’s governments. ”)
https://www.sigmaxi.org/news/article/2019/04/17/public-screening-of-the-documentary-chasing-coral-coming-to-madison “The film shows how coral reefs are dying on a massive scale due to climate change and hopes to serve as a wake-up call to audiences that action is needed now to address environmental issues”
Sigma Xi, a National Honor Research Society, in probable violation of its constitution is putting out a call to save the planet. As an emeritus member I pointed this out, but was ignored. I did forget to mention that CNN is too difficult to watch because of its continual negativity. At a minimum they could also find other and more primary sources. Seem to remember being taught that.
From Sigma Xi Constitution
“ No significant part of the activities of the Society shall consist of carrying on propaganda or otherwise attempting to influence legislation. The Society shall not participate in, or intervene in (including the publishing or distributing of statements) any political campaign on behalf of any candidate for public office.”
Who’s gonna sue Wikipedia for defamation and use the award money to take over the whole [pruned] thing…? C’mon, gimme some names and I’ll feed them to Freedom Partners for the financial firepower….
It was university students who first burned books in 1930s Germany. It was only later that the Nazis adopted the practice.
“If retrofitting 29 million British homes to make them climate-friendly would cost $5.6 trillion – remaking America’s 125 million generally larger private homes would easily cost $25 trillion!”
Nah, it’ll be cheap, they won’t refit the exiting homes, they’ll just bulldoze all those big expensive homes and stuff the owners into cheap ass 400 sq ft tiny homes. Problem solved.
What is of concern the Left see nothing wrong with this hair brain scheme.
Fascism and Communism are almost identical, which is why Hitler who
took over a very minor socialist party, and who in many ways would be
considered by today’s Greens as a nice guy, he was a greenie, and liked
greenery and animals far more than he liked humans, he was a vegeterian
too.
But he hated the Communists , it was in the 1920 tees competing wth hs
Nazi party. I
Both were authorities states , but Hitler preferred big business to be
privately owned, just as long as it did what he considered to be best for
Germany.
But the old USSR was a “”Command”” economy, what the men in Moscow
said was accepted as the word, quoters were set and the man agers of
the businesses were ordered to meet the figures, or else. It was the classic
“”Too many cooks spoiled the broth”” situation.
Today’s China looks a lot like the 19030 tees Germany as far as business
is concerned. They have plenty of rich people, just as long as they toe
the party line.
MJE VK5ELL
The Left really believes that if you criticize them, you are Right wing. As in Nazis and Fascists.
My response is that you can criticize the Left in an academic way. Apolitical.
In truth, the Left is international socialism and the “Right” is an archaic term for national socialism.
Mentioned above, was Hayek’s “Road to Serfdom”. Which he dedicates to the socialists in all parties.
The best way to put a rabid socialist in place who is calling you a Nazi is to use Murray Gell-Mann’s definition of a totalitarian system:
That which is not compulsory is prohibited.
Which explains every intrusive movement ever dreamed up. From Communism to today’s corrupted liberalism.
Works for me.
Here you go, from The Guardian…
Evil capitalism must be stopped. Socialism can stop climate change.
————————————————-
Has the politics of climate change finally reached a tipping point?
People increasingly see the environmental crisis as a national priority. This is an opportunity for bold action from government
https://www.theguardian.com/commentisfree/2019/may/15/climate-change-politics-environmental-crisis-government
I tried sharing this article via Facebook with just a few friends. It never arrived. So I tried posting just to my wife. That never arrived either.
This appears to prove Paul’s point re: Facebook (and other social media?) blocking, vetting, restricting ‘unsuitable’ posts. I shared the article with my wife via e-mail. This went OK.
I wonder if a gang of us readers could try Facebooking close friends, just to prove a point, and then spreading the word via e-mail
Why are you still on facebook?
What I find odd, is that people like CFACT decry what happens on places like Twitter – but do I see them of gab.com which supports free speech?
Likewise, I see people who constantly decry what these fascist corps are doing … but do they use other video services or recommend other search engines?
It’s time to stop moaning about the behaviour of facebook, google, twitter, etc. and to simply close your account and leave.
Because the sooner everyone stops grumbling and starts moving the sooner free-speech alternatives will take off.