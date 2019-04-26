Guest essay by Eric Worrall
New York’s famous hot dogs could soon be a thing of the past.
NYC Considering Banning HOT DOGS And Other Processed Meats Over Climate Change
By EMILY ZANOTTI
April 25, 2019
New York City may be on the verge of outlawing its signature encased meat, the hot dog, alongside other “processed meats,” in a bid to make New Yorkers more climate conscious.
Radio station Z100 reports that Mayor Bill de Blaiso signed into law New York’s own version of the “Green New Deal” last week, and part of the NYC GND involves teaching New Yorkers to make healthy, environmentally friendly food choices by banning specific, “problematic” dishes from city menus.
“The plan,” Z100 says, “will cut purchases of red meat by 50 percent in its city-controlled facilities such as hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities. The new commitment builds off of the Meatless Mondays campaign that was adopted by all NYC schools in 2017.”
New Yorkers will be able to keep their precious hot dog street carts, and tourists will still be able to fill up on dirty water dogs in Times Square — at least for now. The Green New Deal only prohibits city facilities from buying and serving hot dogs and other processed meats in bulk to serve in city-run cafeterias, mostly located in city office buildings, jails, and schools.
What I don’t get, why is processed meat supposed to be less environmentally friendly than unprocessed meat?
Processed meat normally has non meat fillers, like breadcrumbs or other grains or cereals, and traditionally includes animal parts which might otherwise be discarded. I don’t get how this is somehow supposed to be less eco-friendly than say eating beef steak and throwing the rest of the animal away.
36 thoughts on “New York to Ban Hot Dogs Because Climate Change”
The radical Democrats are not helping their re-election prospects with all these crazy plans they are proposing.
That’s bad for Democrats, but good for the country since the Democrat craziness will result in more conservatives being elected.
The Democrats just keep getting farther and farther out into Left Field. They are all climbing on the Crazy Train.
First they came for the socialists, and I did not speak out—because I was not a socialist.
Then they came for the trade unionists, and I did not speak out— because I was not a trade unionist.
Then they came for the Jews, and I did not speak out—because I was not a Jew.
Then they came for me—and there was no one left to speak for me.
– Pastor Martin Niemöller
Well OK – NOW they’ve gone too far.
Gimme back my !@#$%^&* hot dogs!
It isn’t a matter of doing something that works. Just do something to show your climate change virtue. Anything, no matter how stupid.
Well they certainly are demonstrating that with extreme prejudice.
An irrational concept practiced to the detriment of self and society, amounts to virtual self-flagellation. Religious mania is about the only description that fits this lunacy.
Not everybody can be this stupid. I wonder if this is cost cutting merely disguised as religious lunacy?
Is this how the Dark Ages began?
“What I don’t get, why is processed meat supposed to be less environmentally friendly than unprocessed meat?”
Already defined as unhealthy junk. NY delis hoping to be banned last.
I suspect they categorize all meat that has been butchered, cleaned and wrapped as “processed”.
New Yorkers will be allowed and even encouraged to kill and eat stray dog, cats and pigeons. But they can’t clean them and sell them because then they would be “processed”.
The lack of intelligence displayed by Libturd Bedwetters’ isn’t just restricted to climate science you know! It infects all aspects of their Neo-Puritanical Fascism.
At some point in the future (momentum is building, it may not be far away) it will be realised that forcing people onto a diet high in carbohydrate & effectively devoid of saturated fat is in fact a Death Sentence
A long slow death through obesity, mental derangement, diabetes, autoimmune disorders, hearts attacks & strokes, cancer and finally dementia via Lewy Body Syndrome.
When that dam bursts – is it even conceivable that there’s enough money in this entire universe to compensate them?
Oh, let me.
It’s the SYMBOLISM of the thing. deBlabla Blasio can now say he “did something for the environment” and pat himself on the back. One can only hope he’ll sprain his shoulder doing that, but it’s the “feelz” of it all, you see.
What’s next? Eli’s New York cheesecake coming off the list of stuff we can pound down our pieholes?
Seriously, isn’t it about time these people all started therapy or something, to try to deal up close and personally with their angst-ridden minds, their feelz of helplessness in the face of something they can’t control (like the Earth), and their need for Public Approval?
Just askin’.
It’s Friday. It’s supposed to snow tomorrow and Sunday in my kingdom. Glad to see Mother Nature confounding the timid and fearful Greenbeaners.
I hope they do it because the backlash will be unlike anything these politicians have imagined. This could be the moment people wake up and smell the totalitarianism. #JumpTheShark
Quote “What I don’t get, why is processed meat supposed to be less environmentally friendly than unprocessed meat?”
Don’t greenie elites have to eat too?
Kids should just “brown bag” their lunches and eat what they please, just to say “up yours” to their idiot mayor.
Maybe the idiot mayor should try banning hot dogs and Yankee Stadium, and see how that works out.
“Kids should just “brown bag” their lunches and eat what they please, just to say “up yours” to their idiot mayor.”
You have no idea how much big brother controls things. Here in CT the schools actually have lunch inspectors and if the lunch you brought from home does not meet their standards it is thrown out and the child is forced to eat a school lunch which the parents are charged for.
I once ate a hotdog every inning at Yankee Stadium (the old one). Nothing better than a dirty water dog covered in mustard at the Stadium and watching the Mick drill one deep.
s/b AT Yankee Stadium…
You would have to be insane to live in NYC !
”I don’t get how this is somehow supposed to be less eco-friendly…”
There is nothing to get. Agenda driven is agenda driven and irrational is irrational.
For those of you that think AGW is a science debate think again. AGW along with open borders is nothing more than a Green, Socialist and Progressive tool being used to destroy Western culture and Western financial systems. Cloward and Piven have very clearly laid out this plan for all to follow. When all is destroyed and chaos abounds the new One World Government will be formed by the .1%.
Well I don’t get it either, but I’m glad I don’t live in New York. I can watch a disaster scenario as it unfolds, from a safe distance (even as the militant vegetarians/vegans/global-warmers spout their drivel thru the BBC).
will cut purchases of red meat by 50 percent
=====
Hot dogs are 100% lips and azzholes. No red meat.
“I don’t get how this is somehow supposed to be less eco-friendly than say eating beef steak and throwing the rest of the animal away”
Eric, Stop looking for logic…just do as you’re told….by/for the children
Doesn’t that just get your inner fascist going? Let’s control what they eat, what they drink, and what have you. Based on what’s happening on the other coast, at least you can still crap where ever you want to.
Processed meats are supposed to be more carcinogenic.
Maybe they are getting their alarmist stories muddled.
Public health/climate change, one’s as good as another for imposing totalitarianism!
The UN says we have 12 years to act to solve climate change. That leaves 11 years, 11 months and 30 days before we need to do anything.
That’s OK they’ll push the tipping point out another 12 then.
Mustard or tomato sauce..err..ketchup with yours?
Somehow, I don’t see New Yorkers accepting Tofu-Dogs with organic sauerkraut as an acceptable substitute.
and then theres the drive to ban pets cos climate..so where all the waste we and they dont eat going to go?
Im doing my fightback with 8 new pups and 6 big ones permanent;-))))
woof!
If New York bans the hot dog that will be the end of baseball in New York. Climate change means never having to watch another Yankees game. And the problem is?
New York and San Francisco should become sister cities, waltzing arm-in-arm toward decrepitude.
At one point in the aftermath of the English Revolution, after the Puritan parliament kept putting one outrageous law after another on the backs of the people, they looked up and said “know what? Eff you!”
No more Puritans.
When will we teach that point here?
When you cut through all of the idiosyncratic concepts of the left, it comes down to one thing.
Someone has an anxiety and thinks that it can be relieved by forcing someone else to do something they would not otherwise do.
A revulsion of meat is an example.
In Europe in the 1930s someone was anxious about race. The attempt was to make a perfect race as well as land space.
That was national socialism. International socialists were out to create the “perfect” man, and murdered some 100 million before the passion exhausted itself.
Now the control freaks are determined to set the temperature of the nearest planet at the “perfect” temperature. To 1.5 or 2.0 degrees above an arbitrary level. Such precision!
Another incredible combination of ambition and audacity.
The really scary part is that such peoples’ anxieties can never be relieved.
This is just the start of more bans and taxes to come.
I would love to go to NYC and have a ride in a horse drawn carriage eat a hotdog and drink a sixteen ounce soda, but noooo the crazies have taken over.
We all scoff at these idiotic ideas by crazed politicians but let’s remember, democrat voters elected them. Doesn’t say much for many people allowed to vote.
There goes Nathan’s Hot Dog Eating contest on July 4th.
“Processed meat normally has non meat fillers, like breadcrumbs or other grains or cereals, and traditionally includes animal parts which might otherwise be discarded.”
That is the original “don’t ask, don’t tell”.