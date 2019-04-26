New York to Ban Hot Dogs Because Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

New York’s famous hot dogs could soon be a thing of the past.

NYC Considering Banning HOT DOGS And Other Processed Meats Over Climate Change

By EMILY ZANOTTI

April 25, 2019

New York City may be on the verge of outlawing its signature encased meat, the hot dog, alongside other “processed meats,” in a bid to make New Yorkers more climate conscious.

Radio station Z100 reports that Mayor Bill de Blaiso signed into law New York’s own version of the “Green New Deal” last week, and part of the NYC GND involves teaching New Yorkers to make healthy, environmentally friendly food choices by banning specific, “problematic” dishes from city menus.

“The plan,” Z100 says, “will cut purchases of red meat by 50 percent in its city-controlled facilities such as hospitals, schools, and correctional facilities. The new commitment builds off of the Meatless Mondays campaign that was adopted by all NYC schools in 2017.”



New Yorkers will be able to keep their precious hot dog street carts, and tourists will still be able to fill up on dirty water dogs in Times Square — at least for now. The Green New Deal only prohibits city facilities from buying and serving hot dogs and other processed meats in bulk to serve in city-run cafeterias, mostly located in city office buildings, jails, and schools.

…