A new app has been launched for recording local weather and climate data on the Bitcoin SV (BSV) blockchain, in the latest example of an app developer using OP_RETURN transactions in a practical use case.
The app, WeatherSV, was put together by the team behind Australian IT services firm FNQComputers, which announced the launch of the app on Twitter. According to the team, the automated weather channels can be activated from 40,000 live stations and the climate data can be stored on the BSV chain forever.
https://twitter.com/FnqComp/status/1113351739158126592
The app provides a web interface for users to begin recording weather data on the blockchain, covering a comprehensive data set including temperature, humidity, wind speed and air pressure.
Notably, the tweet references notable Bitcoin developer Unwriter, nChain Global and Money Button for their contributions to the project. According to the WeatherSV website, the service relies on bitdb, datapay, Money Button, and Open Weather Map, as well as the BSV blockchain.
WeatherSV allows users to record weather data for their local area, written immutably to the BSV blockchain as a permanent data record. The data is indexed for easy retrieval, and can be searched as required.
With some 40,000 live weather stations covered in the network, the app offers potentially wide ranging access to local weather data. New channels can be created for A$5 (about $4), the A$1/month (about $0.71) to maintain the feed, which writes the data immutably to the blockchain as a permanent, searchable record.
HT/Mirco R
4 thoughts on “New app delivers automated local weather feeds on Bitcoin SV chain”
Given the propensity to fiddle with the climate record, and means of storing actual readings “forever” seems very desirable
only if the readings are true and accurate…
Clearly this has no possible use for Climatology. As everyone knows all true climate data needs periodic adjustment to better fit to the perfect and unsuitable* models.
~¿~
* I originally was trying to typed ‘immutable’, but spellcheck changed it. And for once, I have to agree with it. 😉
This might be a good idea because it seems that NOAA is now manipulating temperature records of individual states to change the original record, from showing cooling to showing warming.
The Climate Change Fraudsters are still at it. Next thing you know they will be changing temperature records for every city. These people ought to go to jail for what they are doing to people’s sanity by scaring the hell out of them over CAGW, and for the amount of money their lies have caused to be wasted. These data manipulators are out-right criminals and their crimes are ongoing.
https://realclimatescience.com/2019/04/plummeting-temperatures-in-ohio/#comments
Trump needs to assign a federal prosecutor to the new commission he is setting up with Dr. Happer to evaluate the CAGW claims.