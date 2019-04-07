New York Times Pushes Nuclear Power as the Solution to Climate Change

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
In the face of the utter failure of large investments in renewables to deliver CO2 reductions, greens are increasingly embracing nuclear power as the solution to climate change.
Nuclear Power Can Save the World
Expanding the technology is the fastest way to slash greenhouse gas emissions and decarbonize the economy.
By Joshua S. Goldstein, Staffan A. Qvist and Steven Pinker
Drs. Goldstein and Qvist are the authors of “A Bright Future: How Some Countries Have Solved Climate Change and the Rest Can Follow.” Dr. Pinker is a psychology professor at Harvard.
April 6, 2019
Where will this gargantuan amount of carbon-free energy come from? The popular answer is renewables alone, but this is a fantasy. Wind and solar power are becoming cheaper, but they are not available around the clock, rain or shine, and batteries that could power entire cities for days or weeks show no sign of materializing any time soon. Today, renewables work only with fossil-fuel backup.
Germany, which went all-in for renewables, has seen little reduction in carbon emissions, and, according to our calculations, at Germany’s rate of adding clean energy relative to gross domestic product, it would take the world more than a century to decarbonize, even if the country wasn’t also retiring nuclear plants early.
But we actually have proven models for rapid decarbonization with economic and energy growth: France and Sweden. They decarbonized their grids decades ago and now emit less than a tenth of the world average of carbon dioxide per kilowatt-hour. They remain among the world’s most pleasant places to live and enjoy much cheaper electricity than Germany to boot.
…Read more: https://www.nytimes.com/2019/04/06/opinion/sunday/climate-change-nuclear-power.html
The rise of mainstream green advocacy for nuclear power is long overdue.
I have never understood how anyone who thinks CO2 is a looming threat can argue in good faith against the evidence of two countries which have affordably reduced their CO2 emissions to a tenth of what everyone else emits, by embracing nuclear power.
18 thoughts on "New York Times Pushes Nuclear Power as the Solution to Climate Change"
Some have suggested that much of the hysteria around Global Warming was created in order to build public acceptance and overcome fear- based rejection of nuclear power.
The Germany situation is counter to this, although it is true that mainstream environmentalism is anti-nuclear.
The Greens are going to have a hard time convincing the more fanatical leftists. Nuclear power has been verboten for decades. I wonder if we’ll see a circular firing squad develop as the leftists attack each other for promoting a policy that is outside the message.
The real issue the Left wants out of the climate change scam is world socialism led a small powerful groups of elitist leadership.
We need to adopt a large scale nuclear build-out not because of CO2 emissions.
We need nuclear power build out to commence now simply because fossil fuels are finite resources that will be increasingly difficult to extract as easy reserves become ever more depleted.
Waiting until you don’t have the easy high-density chemical energy (diesel fuels) to build out very energy intensive manufacture and construction of nuclear plants will make that inevitable transition all the more slower and costlier when the energy crisis returns.
That needs to be the rational argument, not the contrived climate problem whose origins lie in socialism.
“We need nuclear power build out to commence now simply because fossil fuels are finite resources that will be increasingly difficult to extract as easy reserves become ever more depleted.”
WE, KEMO SABE???
The future will deal with the future. Mind you own business.
If you think CO2 is the cause of a warming climate, if you think that a warming climate is a problem and if you think electricity is the solution then the only way to go is nuclear.
I don’t think a warming climate and increased CO2 are problems, but nuclear power is a good way of producing electricity.
If costs could be reduced and overblown safety concerns addressed, then perhaps the market would support nuclear power and its potential to lower CO2 emissions. I find merit in utilization of EVs to reduce actual pollutants in numerous urban locations.
If they were actually being totally honest they would have started without this genuflection statement, “Wind and solar power are becoming cheaper,..”
wind and solar have declined from “ungodly expensive”, to simply “very expensive.” methods to make unreliable electricity. The sooner they stop trying to bow to the wind-solar rentseekers like crony-capitalist Tom Steyer, the better.
What do you want to bet that Steyer has diesel or natural gas generator power backup at his properties?
How much copper and other mining messes are needed to electricate the transportation sector?
An extension cord the length of I-80?
Make 4th gen Molten Salt Reactors the standard, low-pressure safety, no water, no pressure domes, walk away safe. Build them on assembly lines. See Seaborg.co 250 MWs Thermal, 20′ 30-ton shipping container. Perfect for microgrids or modular power plant use. Case for the Good Reactor https://spark.adobe.com/page/1nzbgqE9xtUZF/
WOW now I have seen everything!!!! The NYT has actually printed an article that can be considered to be politically not correct.
1. Its about time.
2. They’re gonna get letters. Nasty letters.
They might even print some.
If it takes so long to build a nuclear reactor, would the building of new gas-fired electricity generators not quickly offer us a considerable reduction of carbon dioxide compared to say the coal and buy us more time till the technology improves sufficiently for us to have unsubsidized cleaner alternatives?
The following chart answers the question, “How much carbon dioxide is produced when different fuels are burned?” I cannot find one including wood and wood pellets. Can someone help?
https://www.eia.gov/tools/faqs/faq.php?id=73&t=11
You can only understand their thinking, to date, if you travel to their Magical Land Of Make Believe. You get their by clicking the heals of your ruby slippers together 3 times while repeating their is no place like a CO2 free Home.
The adults in the room always understood that it was never a matter of IF they will embrace Nuclear Power it was always a matter of when.
State of the art nuclear power stations now installed and working are miles better than most of the world’s current fleet.
We don’t have to wait for new technology. The complaints about nuclear power are based on outdated designs. Current technology is safe*, efficient, and economical.
*People will argue that the old technology was safe. Let’s say that the up-to-date technology won’t have the kind of high profile incidents that gave nuclear power a bad name in some quarters.
If some of the promising technologies now under development eventuate, then so much the better.
But if we accept that the whole green scam is just a smokescreen for world government i.e. Communism, then no way can they,
the top people, ever accept Nuclear, just as they will not accept Hydro, which has to be the cleanest ever possible.
Perhaps the younger Greens are slowly realising that no electricity will mean no fun playing with their electronic toys, then yes they would go for Nuclear. Looking forward to the Civil War within the Green movement
