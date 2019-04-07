The fraud never ends with the Trudeau Liberals.
Justin Trudeau recently tweeted an article with the following photo, in an effort to fear-monger Canadians into supporting his hated carbon tax scam.
This is why we need #ClimateAction NOW, & a price on pollution is a key part of that. Our kids and grandkids are counting on us. https://t.co/siJcEgh5ne
— Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 2, 2019
The photo is attempting to make some sort of link between supporting Trudeau’s carbon tax scam, and avoiding forest fires, which is an astoundingly absurd argument.
And it’s even more absurd, once you realize where the photo is from:
This photo is from the Parry Sound 33 fire.
And it’s the same photo that was in the article Trudeau tweeted.
As David Jacobs pointed out on Twitter, the fire in that photo was caused by a construction project for a wind turbine:
The connection between the wind turbine construction project and the fire has been made in multiple sources:
A CBC report included quotes from workers saying “We heard on two-way radios that there was an Argo [an all-terrain vehicle] that broke down in the bush where the fire began,” one worker said. “During the week, as we proceeded through work, there were fires that started up from our machines … little fires,” he said. “But this one started and it was too big for [workers] to control. And it got out of hand and it turned into devastation.”
HT/Willie Soon
19 thoughts on “Fraud: Trudeau Uses Photo Of Forest Fire Caused By Wind Turbine Construction Project To Sell His Carbon Tax Scam”
Leftists are willing to commit fraud and produce propaganda in order to support their political positions? Who’da thunk it.
Nah…….they are just too stupid to understand the blunders they make in their zealous pursuit of global elitism.
Trueduh! What a poser mofo. Are Canadians really this stupid to elect such a fool?
They elected him so, apparently, they are.
Don’t forget, this is round two of a True Dough as PM.
The True Dough family made their fortune with Quebec GAS STATIONS.
Reparations are in order.
Not surprising the progeny often turn on what made the family fortune.
I was looking at my options for getting out of this crazy country when Ontario voted in a conservative government to deconstuct, the carbon tx grab/renubles skim and stop scaring and guilt- invoking CA Glob W propaganda and the egregious promotional sex ed.
But yes, Canadians need their Liberal fix, even though it is the most corrupt party in N.America. Their former PM lost an election because of scandal in doling out millions to “consultant” friends who never produced any deliverables, reversing decisions of the Federal business dev bank, etc. even let alone the mafia bagmen who were raising funds for them with offers to donors they couldn’t refuse. Trudeau Sr. was at least an intellectual who never passed on this legacy to his son.
A great many Canadian journalists are convinced that a tax can change the weather. Thyetalk about it every day, and it doesn’t seem to matter whether the journalist is liberal or conservative, they truly believe that a tax can change the weather of the entire world.
Canadians already pay about $1.50 /gallon in taxes on fuel, yet journalists actually believe that another 20cents will do the trick. Astonishing.
Do any Canadian journalists have a background in science? Like any?
“This is why we need #ClimateAction NOW, & a price on pollution is a key part of that. Our kids and grandkids are counting on us.”
Maybe he meant that the photo demonstrates we need to stop building these stupid wind turbines because of the damage they do and redefine pollution so that it does not apply to critical-to-life atmospheric gases, and therefore has no arbitrary harmful price attached to it? I think he is ON to something here!
President Trump is refunding tax dollars, instituting tariffs against unfair traders, and creating jobs in a vibrant economy to rebuild America’s Middle Class. Truedope is crushing Canada’s middle class against the millstone of “Carbon” taxes, and failed trade negotiations. A stark portrait of neighboring Leaders. Trump 2020!
You are going to need two walls.
True Dough would be dumb enough to pay for it with western Canadian money and build it with corrupt Quebec contractors.
Give poor Trudeau a break, he’s the President of Where the Sun Don’t Shine.
But the sun does shine here six months of the year, it is only during the winter months that the sun hides below the horizon. Actually, during the summer the darn sun won’t go down, making it hard to get a good night’s sleep.
Politically though, you are correct.
Darn trees causing all that CO2 to go into the air with their constantly burning. Shouldn’t have shut down the Canadian lumber and paper industries.
When I worked at a pulp mill years ago, a forester told me “Old forests have to be cut down, or they burn down”, that is the only two choices.
Trudeau demonstrates a special brand of shallow disingenuousness. Apparently, half of the voters support him though. Hard to believe…..
Unfortunately, the population between Windsor Ontario and Quebec City Quebec decide Canadian federal politics. Our founders didn’t want an electoral college style vote as the system is designed for the rest of Canada to be vassals of Quebec, even the people of Ontario are blind to this.
Good afternoon freedom loving peeps. Rainy day in Kentucky but temp is a balmy 75 so all is good. Happened to zipline with a young Quebecois yesterday. Almost checked myself into the hospital afterwards.
Trudeau is a manifestation of the rot on the left. The “anatomically smooth Ken doll” personifies the quest for power with no other propose no meaning no substance. Just a job because he has daddies name. Carbon taxes are completely meaningless other than providing a funding stream for favored rent seekers. As has been said here before they are indulgences. We stand opposed to indulgences. We stand opposed to bleeding the people to pay for private jets and island vacations.
They did not even photoshopped a starving polar bear somewhere on the picture. 🙁