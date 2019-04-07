Fraud: Trudeau Uses Photo Of Forest Fire Caused By Wind Turbine Construction Project To Sell His Carbon Tax Scam

From Spencer Fernando

The fraud never ends with the Trudeau Liberals.

Justin Trudeau recently tweeted an article with the following photo, in an effort to fear-monger Canadians into supporting his hated carbon tax scam.

This is why we need #ClimateAction NOW, & a price on pollution is a key part of that. Our kids and grandkids are counting on us. https://t.co/siJcEgh5ne — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) April 2, 2019

The photo is attempting to make some sort of link between supporting Trudeau’s carbon tax scam, and avoiding forest fires, which is an astoundingly absurd argument.

And it’s even more absurd, once you realize where the photo is from:

This photo is from the Parry Sound 33 fire.

And it’s the same photo that was in the article Trudeau tweeted.

As David Jacobs pointed out on Twitter, the fire in that photo was caused by a construction project for a wind turbine:

The connection between the wind turbine construction project and the fire has been made in multiple sources:

A CBC report included quotes from workers saying “We heard on two-way radios that there was an Argo [an all-terrain vehicle] that broke down in the bush where the fire began,” one worker said. “During the week, as we proceeded through work, there were fires that started up from our machines … little fires,” he said. “But this one started and it was too big for [workers] to control. And it got out of hand and it turned into devastation.”

Read the full article here.

HT/Willie Soon

