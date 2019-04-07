On July 20, 2015, NASA released to the world the first image of the sunlit side of Earth captured by the space agency’s EPIC camera on NOAA’s DSCOVR satellite. The camera has now recorded a full year of life on Earth from its orbit at Lagrange point 1, approximately 1 million miles from Earth, where it is balanced between the gravity of our home planet and the sun.
EPIC takes a new picture every two hours, revealing how the planet would look to human eyes, capturing the ever-changing motion of clouds and weather systems and the fixed features of Earth such as deserts, forests and the distinct blues of different seas. EPIC will allow scientists to monitor ozone and aerosol levels in Earth’s atmosphere, cloud height, vegetation properties and the ultraviolet reflectivity of Earth.
The primary objective of DSCOVR, a partnership between NASA, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) and the U.S. Air Force, is to maintain the nation’s real-time solar wind monitoring capabilities, which are critical to the accuracy and lead time of space weather alerts and forecasts from NOAA.
For more information about DSCOVR, visit: http://www.nesdis.noaa.gov/DSCOVR/
Credit: NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center/Kayvon Sharghi
HT/Peter L
4 thoughts on “Epic photos of the Earth from 1 Million Miles at Sol-Earth L1”
An inspiring perspective of our home! The cyclonic low pressure systems around antarctica are mesmerizing…
It’s amazing to see how much of the earth is consistently covered by clouds throughout the year.
Although clouds (depending on type and elevation) both warm and cool earth, most evidence show clouds have a net cooling effect, especially at the equator.
It’s CMIP5 models’ inability to accurately simulate cloud formation and cloud cover’s net effect on earth’s climate that likely explains the huge disparity between model warming projections vs. reality, in addition to excessive CO2 warming, which is baked into the climate models…
Until models and the CAGW hypothesis in general can acuarely account for cloud cover they will continue to be almost worthless in predicting earth’s climate…
Every 30 minutes would make the motion smoother. Too jerky in this photo.
I was going to congratulate them for going a whole ~2 1/2 minutes without mentioning it.
But they just couldn’t stop themselves, when commenting how clouds help regulate “how warm Earth becomes” before adding the mandatory platitude about protecting it.