WUWT housekeeping, features, and announcements

I have a few items of interest for WUWT readers. First I’d like to talk about one of the most common email issues we get with the blog and that have to do with subscriptions to our content.

We often get emails saying that we have somehow deleted you from a mailing list that we operate. That’s not true, the simple fact of the matter is we don’t manage any mailing lists. WordPress does and it is only after you sign up to follow.

It’s a self-managed email system, so if you aren’t getting any emails anymore from comment threads or from new posts, it is either one of two things:

You’ve accidentally unsubscribed yourself by clicking on an unfollow button somewhere, either on the website or in an email you have received. The emails that you have been getting could now be going to spam. This can happen due to certain keyword combinations or because you’ve accidentally marked one of our emails as spam which would cause subsequent emails to be listed that way.

Neither myself or any of our moderators can put you back on any email list. We don't even have access to who signed up. It's entirely for you to manage yourself.

A number of you have written to us asking whatever happened to our El Niño Southern Oscillation status meter on the right sidebar as seen below:

ENSO METER

I’m happy to say that it has now returned to its previous place on the right sidebar. The reason it had to disappear for a while was that some paranoiaware (anti virus, anti malware, Google web check, etc.) started to flag it as being unsafe and thus making the entire website unsafe in their viewpoint.

This had to do with the fact that it was hosted on a private Comcast account. We’ve now remedied that problem and I anticipate the ENSO meter will be around for a long long time. My sincere thanks to longtime reader and contributor Ric Werme for making it possible.

And then, there’s this big announcement, one that I’m sure will irritate my critics to no end. Just so you know, WUWT will continue as it has for over a decade.

Anthony Watts Joins The Heartland Institute

Meteorologist and Founder of Most-read Climate Website in the World Named Senior Fellow

ARLINGTON HEIGHTS, IL (April 4, 2019) – Anthony Watts, a TV and radio meteorologist for more than 40 years and founder of the award-winning climate website Watts Up With That, has joined The Heartland Institute today as senior fellow for environment and climate.

Watts work on climate issues, specifically the problems with temperature measurements via his surfacestations.org website, has been cited worldwide in books, studies and government reports. To see some of Watts’ work, visit this page at Heartland.org.

“The people at Heartland are working from a reality-based viewpoint of the climate issue saying in effect, ‘Hey wait a minute, look at this,’ to the people that would follow the path of climate alarmism hook, line, and sinker,” Watts said. “Despite having a tiny fraction of the budget and social media outreach some green organizations have, they have done a fantastic job of countering climate alarmism.

“Laughably, my critics have said for years that I have been ‘on the payroll’ of Heartland in some ‘nefarious capacity,’ even though I’ve never been on their payroll. I figure I might as well give these folks something factual to talk about now instead of just innuendo and smear campaigns,” Watts said.

“I credit the efforts of Heartland in President Trump’s decision to exit from the Paris Climate Accord,” Watts added. “What reality-based climate skeptic wouldn’t want to be on that winning team? I look forward to being able to help Heartland dispel fear and overreaction to climate hysteria by providing factual essays and research that helps policy makers with climate related decisions.”

To interview Heartland Institute Senior Fellow Anthony Watts, please contact Director of Communications Jim Lakely at jlakely@heartland.org or on his cell: 312-731-9364.

Heartland President Tim Huelskamp, Ph.D., praised Watts as “truly a leader in the climate movement.”

“I am honored that he has chosen to join The Heartland Institute,” Huelskamp said. “His energy, experience and scientific expertise will make an enormous, immediate positive impact on the Heartland team.”

James Taylor, senior fellow for environment and energy policy at The Heartland Institute, applauded Watts as “one of the most impactful voices on behalf of climate realism.”

“I look forward to working with Anthony presenting the compelling scientific evidence on climate change issues that the environmental left and their media allies do their best to ignore and sweep under the rug,” Taylor said.

The Heartland Institute is known globally as a leading think tank promoting scientific research showing that human activity is not causing a climate crisis. The latest volume of research, published this month, can be found at ClimateChangeReconsidered.org.

Watts has spoken at eight of Heartland’s 12 International Conferences on Climate Change, including the 2015 conference when he received the Excellence in Climate Science Communication Award from the International Climate Science Coalition.

The Heartland Institute is a 35-year-old national nonprofit organization headquartered in Arlington Heights, Illinois. Its mission is to discover, develop, and promote free-market solutions to social and economic problems. For more information, visit our website or call 312/377-4000.

