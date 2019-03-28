If “the Republican party is the political arm of the fossil fuel industry,” the Democrat Party must be…

The Democrat Party must be the political arm of the Venezuela-zation of these United States of America.

Guest ridiculing by David Middleton

The Republican party is the political arm of the fossil fuel industry

Kate Aronoff

Wed 27 Mar 2019 10.48 EDT Last modified on Wed 27 Mar 2019 15.02 EDT Republicans are doing everything in their power to kneecap the country’s ability to respond to climate change For Republicans, the climate crisis is a joke… [Then the wheels came off…] […]

The Grauniad

What do I mean by “then the wheels came off”?

used for saying that things start to fail or go wrong, especially after a period of success

They were leading 3–1 at half-time, but then the wheels came off and they ended up losing the game.

Synonyms and related words

To fail, or to stop being successful:fail, founder, languish… Macmillan Dictionary

First off… Who is Kate Aronoff and what qualifies her as a climate science and/or energy expert?

Kate Aronoff is Writing Fellow at In These Times. Lives in Brooklyn, New York. Education

Studied at Swarthmore College

Studied at SOAS

Went to Millville Senior High School Activism

Former Communications Manager at New Economy Coalition

Worked at Pennsylvania Student Power Network

Former Social Media Intern at New Economy Coalition KeyWiki

That certainly explains her qualifications to write for The Grauniad, but not much else.

Back to her article… She started off very well…

For Republicans, the climate crisis is a joke… Kate Aronoff

The “climate crisis” (emphasis on crisis) is a joke, a really bad joke. The really funny thing is that idiots like AOC and Beto really take it seriously enough to propose the Green New Deal Cultural Revolution (GNDCR), and wonder why people laugh at them. 42 Democrats voting “present,” 3 Democrats voting “no” and the 2 independents who caucus with the Democrats splitting between “present” and “no” on the GNDCR certainly made me laugh.

However, I take that back, she didn’t start off well, just above the one thing she got right was this:

Republicans are doing everything in their power to kneecap the country’s ability to respond to climate change… Kate Aronoff

No. Actually it’s the proponents of the Green New Deal Cultural Revolution who are “doing everything in their power to kneecap the country’s ability to respond to climate change” and every other potential problem that might occur over the 21st century. The Green New Deal Cultural Revolution would cost hundreds of trillions of dollars, bankrupt these United States, if not all of Western Civilization, in a Quixotic effort to end climate change.

This would deprive us of the resources we would need to respond to whatever the weather does to us when it ignores the GNDCR. Not to mention the fact that plate tectonics, the Sun, big rocks from outer space and pretty well everything other than our bank accounts will ignore the GNDCR. With luck, the Venezuela-zation of these United States will allow us to freeze to death in the dark before anything really bad happens to us. (/Rant off).

What else did Ms. Aronoff have to say? After blaming climate change for every bad thing that has happened since January 20, 2017, she said our only salvation was to dump capitalism…



By contrast, scientists are unflinching in their recommendations for dealing with the problem: “rapid and far-reaching transitions” in “all aspects of society”, per the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Kate Aronoff

Have you ever noticed how people without real jobs are almost always in favor of dumping capitalism?

While the climate crisis may be a joke, idiots with no functional experience at doing anything useful are a grave threat to “life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness”…

With the Green New Deal enjoying 81% support among the American voting public, Senate Republicans’ “no” vote on Tuesday mostly proved how out of touch they are with their nominal constituents. Kate Aronoff

If that’s true…

Michael Douglas as Dr. Hank Pym, Ant-Man (2015)

Fortunately, the poll cited by Ms. Arnonoff is 100% Edward Maibach horst schist…

In the survey, we showed respondents a brief description of the Green New Deal, which was identical to the first paragraph of this report (above). The description was followed by the question “How much do you support or oppose this idea?” […] Notably, although our description of the Deal accurately provided details about the proposal, it did not mention that the Green New Deal is championed by Democratic members of Congress such as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-NY) and John Lewis (D-GA). Gustafson et al., 2018

Here’s the “the first paragraph of this report”…

Some members of Congress are proposing a “Green New Deal” for the U.S. They say that a Green New Deal will produce jobs and strengthen America’s economy by accelerating the transition from fossil fuels to clean, renewable energy. The Deal would generate 100% of the nation’s electricity from clean, renewable sources within the next 10 years; upgrade the nation’s energy grid, buildings, and transportation infrastructure; increase energy efficiency; invest in green technology research and development; and provide training for jobs in the new green economy. Gustafson et al., 2018

Basically… Do you want free unicorns? Hell yeah!!!

Young skulls full of mush thought candidate Donald Trump’s tax proposal was great when they were told that it was Bernie Sanders’ proposal…

Pollsters can often obtain whatever results they want, particularly if they conceal or mischaracterize pertinent facts.

I often see this idiotic slogan on T-shirts and bumper stickers…

As Dr. Curry wrote in her brilliant essay, as it pertains to science, “‘belief’ doesn’t enter into it.” You know what else doesn’t care about belief? Reality doesn’t care what you believe either.

Reality Check

It’s a fossil-fueled world…

Source: 2018 BP Annual Statistical Review of World Energy



And there has never been an actual energy transition. We generate more energy from biomass/waste now than when it was our primary energy source. We didn’t transition from biomass/waste to fossil fuels. We piled fossil fuels on top of biomass/waste, then we piled nuclear and renewables on top of fossil fuels…

Energy reality doesn’t care how many people believe in unicorns.

Reference

Gustafson, A., Rosenthal, S., Leiserowitz, A., Maibach, E., Kotcher, J., Ballew, M., & Goldberg, M. (2018). The Green New Deal has Strong Bipartisan Support. Yale University and George Mason University. New Haven, CT: Yale Program on Climate Change Communication.

