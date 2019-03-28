Are you suffering from Climate Change anxiety? charles the moderator / 54 mins ago March 28, 2019 From the BBC HT/auto Advertisements Share this:PrintEmailTwitterFacebookPinterestLinkedInRedditMoreLike this:Like Loading...
19 thoughts on “Are you suffering from Climate Change anxiety?”
How about climate change policy anxiety?
But I am worried that a bunch of crazed green socialists will destroy our energy infrastructure, restrict freedom, and slow the economy.
Right now I’m suffering from Justin Trudeau anxiety. He’s totally clueless. link Apparently, he thinks that men working hard are a danger to society.
The BBC really are ramping up the climate change nonsense right now. You can’t turn on the TV, radio or read their website without another dose of indoctrination. And joy of joys, Sir David Attenborough (that’s Saint David to you and I) will be fronting up a new documentary about the end of the world as we know it.
Attenborough has a wonderful voice for narration of these fabulously photographed documentaries, but I wonder how much he really knows or understands. Someone with his age and experience ought to be more skeptical of wild claims. Or maybe he just sold out?
So if you’re not feeling anxious about Climate Change you should be and it’s OK. This is your chance to feel anxious about nothing and apply for that helping animal you always wanted but couldn’t justify like someone who has a real problem. And your anxiety can be shared with the world!
The correlation coefficient between climate anxiety and TDS is probably > 0.99 and p-value that would make a particle physicist envious.
And when your brain has been turned to mush from a Liberal indoctrination, finding a doctor to keep you in a XANAX Rx then he/she becomes your best-friend and junkie.
And in Colorado, California, Washington, regular visits to your local cannabis store is like most normal people who go to a local grocery store for fresh produce, milk and bread.
And the prescribed drugs forced on kids, Respiridone, Prozak, Ritalin, all medical, prepares something far worse. I think the Greta phenomenon was only a start.
Menticide is always an imperial tactic – China remembers the 2 Opium wars with Britain. Trump is right to declare a border emergency, and must go after all that legal dope as well.
Russia has been warning for decades of the Afghan Opium border, supported by NATO (Helmand Province).
The EU being a major Afghan Opium market with a special budget to fight it, and support it. Some cops cottoned on and were muzzled.
No. I am not the least concerned with climate change. I am however concerned about the snowflakes who will do something en masse to change the world and make it a politically unstable and economic mess.
I am not fearing actual climate change anxiety, but I am very concerned about all the hysterics being perpetrated by some Govt’s, academia, NGO’s and media about the climate crisis we are in. I look out many windows when I travel the world, and all I see is weather. With every flood and wind storm now being blamed on Climate Change due to CO2 emissions, then it is like the boy calling wolf over and over. Ironically, almost everyone I meet everywhere I go comments that the more shrill all this advertising of some looming climate disaster becomes, the more they just turn it off and realize it is all a never ending hoax.
It seems the only ones left peddling this message are the folks who are trying make a buck off of it, or wanting to use it as an excuse to seize some sort of perpetual taxation by making us pay for our energy consumption over and above the actual cost of the energy. Like it is a privilege to heat your home or have a refrigerator. These Marxists will do the same for Oxygen someday…if you can’t pay your O2 bill, you will get cut off from your air supply.
On the plus side, if their too frightened to have kids that’s a good thing in the long run.
What a wonderful, affluent, blessed age we live in when people have to invent imaginary horrors to be anxious about.
Humans are not wired to be happy.
Climate change; the Boogeyman for “adults”, who don’t have enough actual things to worry about, with the bonus of being able to virtue signal to your heart’s content.
Not sure about anxiety but kind of bummed that the climate seems to be cooling now. I was hoping for an earlier spring and a longer summer up here in the pacific northwest. The sun is out, but it’s only 55 degrees.
After living through the fear of “Snowball Earth”, (which is truly terrifying) the prospects of a warming atmosphere are quite livable. I welcome these changes in ambient temps.
“Climate Change” which main components are Climate Lizenkoïsm, Marxism, Malthusianism, Eugenism and Eco-Nazism is indeed the new Threat for Humankind.
So yes, I feel somewhat anxious.
..But seriously if members of the public are suffering ill mental health because of the published cataclysmic AGW warnings that are spread then surely the likes of the BBC are in part responsible for this?