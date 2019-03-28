Day3 – Peter Ridd versus James Cook University -Uni and State-sponsored Media Stuck in Denial

Dr. Jennifer Marohasy writes:
Professor Peter Ridd’s trial in the Brisbane Federal Circuit Court has just wrapped-up after three days. With Judge Salvadore Vasta presiding, Stuart Wood QC acting for Peter Ridd (the applicant) argued the case with great skill. However, on the most critical of issues the university (the defendant), and important media, refused to engage at all. Specifically, Chris Murdoch QC, acting for James Cook University, refused to outline to Judge Vasta what processes it has in place for quality assurance of scientific research, and the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (the ABC) simply didn’t attend or report.
At the heart of this court case is the matter of Peter Ridd disputing media’s reporting of the health of the Great Barrier Reef back in 2015 and 2016. Specifically, Peter Ridd was first censured for proposing to a journalist in April 2016 that he investigate the state of the fringing coral reefs around Stone Island, which is part of the Great Barrier Reef.
Instead of investigating, the journalist sent Dr Ridd’s evidence that the reefs were in good health with spectacular coral, to his arch adversary at the university, Terry Hughes, who was claiming the exact opposite, and who promptly forwarded the evidence from Dr Ridd to university management. This began a disciplinary procedure that would eventually result in Peter Ridd’s sacking.
The trial opened on Tuesday with Mr Wood QC outlining Dr Ridd’s honestly held expert opinion that the Great Barrier Reef is in good health, but that many of his colleagues, particularly Professor Hughes, suggest otherwise, that their research is “untrustworthy” and is not subject to any “quality assurance”.
The Judge seemed genuinely interested in this issue of “quality assurance” of the research. Towards the end of Day 2 he specifically requested that Mr Murdoch QC explain to the court what quality assurance procedures were in place.
I had assumed that Mr Murdoch QC, the Barrister acting for the University, would thus begin Day 3 with some explanation of this – but he didn’t. The University continued to refuse to engage on any matters of science, particularly the issue of quality assurance. Rather the University simply argued that because there is a code of conduct that expects professors to be collegial – they thus had a right to sack Peter Ridd because he had become disrespectful of his colleagues and also had broken confidentiality.
At the beginning of Day 2 Peter Ridd clearly explained that he was concerned about the trustworthiness of the science, and the lack of quality assurance because it was having a significant negative economic impact on rural and regional economies – because of the bad publicity for tourism and increasing government regulation of farming.
It is generally agreed that modern, cohesive democracies work because there is an independent judiciary (legal system), impartial media, and a government that makes public-policy based on evidence. The judiciary and the media are generally educated university-graduates. Universities are expected to be dominated by intellectuals, who are curious and dispassionately seek out the truth.
Mr Wood QC, acting for Dr Ridd, emphasized the importance of intellectual freedom in his closing remarks today – that it is integral to a university.
Universities are expected to be places where there is vigorous discussion of contentious issues. It would be expected that where there is disagreement – for example about the condition of the fringing coral reefs at Stone Island – there could be a debate that followed rules of logic and considers evidence in an attempt to arrive at the truth.
This requires both sides to engage.
Back in 2016, and again today, instead of considering Dr Ridd’s evidence and concerns, the University choose to look away. It showed no interest in finding out about the real state of the corals surrounding Stone Island, or at the Great Barrier Reef in general.
There is a crisis in our democracy and as clearly illustrated by this court case, it is at least in part because the mainstream media, and our universities, too often refuse to engage in any real discussion with those who hold an opinion contradicting their own.
46 thoughts on “Day3 – Peter Ridd versus James Cook University -Uni and State-sponsored Media Stuck in Denial”
“It is generally agreed that modern, cohesive democracies work because there is an independent judiciary (legal system), impartial media, and a government that makes public-policy based on evidence.”
What I find interesting is that JCU decided it was better to fire Peter Ridd and risk the public exposure that the message Peter was making would actually hit home and expose the academic feud/fraud of JCU et al and the GBR. Had they just left Peter Ridd alone, no one would be hearing about how powerful monied influences in academia and media were corrupting real science. While Peter may wind up being crucified for his public statement about the state of science on the GBR, there is no doubt that the ‘advertising’ that JCU has given the debate may wind up sinking it in the long run. Generally, the truth does finally surface in advanced democracies…assuming we stay advanced democracies and not wind up corrupted by the state and its tentacles in academia and justice.
You are assuming they approached this logically. I think it more likely they were emotional in their decision and simply wanted to “hurt” Professor Ridd at any cost. This publicity is their cost.
I have met people in the work place who are determined to pursue a course because they think it is the right course. As a manager of such people, it could be difficult not to become angry at them. In my case it was a business trying to make a profit, not a University, so the idea of “Right and Wrong” was more about making a profit and staying in business (most people, but not all that I knew were moral people). In cases where I could not change their behavior, I tried to minimize the damage (to themselves and their organization) as long as they were providing value to the company.
In a University environment, you would be judging value and damage to the Reputation of the organization, and the stress that individual was putting on others – versus the value of their research. If you place no value on their research – well, there you are. Stress on others IS important – you can cause many people to be less productive in total versus the value of your own research. The moral aspect is much more difficult – you would have to be very careful not to overlay your bias on the research topic versus the results being published – this can be difficult to do and it’s why one person SHOULD NEVER be in a position to make this decision. Of course, when everyone has the same opinion as you because of biased screening, well again – there you go.
Universities should welcome diversity of opinion, but they no longer do. They should encourage debate, but they don’t. Researcher’s need to be less emotional about their own research and learn to tolerate skeptical opposing research – yeah, good luck with that. Tolerance is no longer taught in schools as far as intellectual matters are concerned – its all dogma. I honestly do not think liberals even understand what the word “tolerance” means.
I’m hoping and praying for the best of all outcomes for Dr. Ridd!
“he had become disrespectful of his colleagues”
Didn’t John Gotti wack guys for being disrespectful? This appears to be little different, metaphorically, of course.
(To any True Believers quote-mining: that’s a joke . I can just see the headline on HuffPoo or the DailyLeast: “WUWT is a hangout for conspiracy theorists who float far-out ideas that climate deniers are being assassinated).
That’s what you get when unqualified interns write clickbait to keep the lights on…
“he had become disrespectful of his colleagues”
One might argue that by denigrating Dr. Ridd’s work and sacking him that his colleagues and the administrators were being disrespectful of Dr. Ridd!
Its very easy for good scientists to become disrespectful of colleagues who consistently produce junk science.
The above could be taken to mean that Peter Ridd has been telling the truth in his criticism of the science, the scientists, the university, and other organizations.
If this were a defamation case, in Australia the truth is a complete defense. link
It may well be that the judge can consider the apparent, uncontested, truth of Peter Ridd’s accusations.
It seems obvious to me that academics have a social duty to call BS whenever they see it.
If there is any justice, Peter Ridd should win. Whether that actually happens is another matter, the courts being pretty unpredictable.
“If there is any justice, Peter Ridd should win.”
Agreed! If I were sitting on the bench, the outright refusal of the university to “engage” on the scientific matters, which is just more of the climate fascist crowd’s “the science is settled/debate is over” attitude, despite there never being any such debate and the so-called “science” being crap, would cement my view that Dr. Ridd’s treatment was unjustified.
If you can’t question supposed “science,” then it ISN’T SCIENCE.
The quality assurance issue is probably too technical for a court of law, which lacks the expertise to decide, especially when the self-styled “experts” disagree themselves. Surely the case is simply one of academic free speech, was Dr. Ridd entitled to express his views on the quality or otherwise of research done by colleagues.
If you want to see this type of science by jury look at the Monsanto (glyphosate) trials in the US. The science is overwhelming that glyphosate is not a carcinogen but emotion rules the day. Carl Sagan said it well:
“We’ve arranged a global civilization in which most crucial elements profoundly depend on science and technology. We have also arranged things so that almost no one understands science and technology. This is a prescription for disaster. We might get away with it for a while, but sooner or later this combustible mixture of ignorance and power is going to blow up in our faces.”
What’s worse is the average person does not even understand how much detailed scientific knowledge they lack. Add to that a lack of any knowledge of statistics and the scientific process and what we have is a primitive culture that believes the most charismatic shaman.
I understand that Dr Terry Hughes had filed the original complaint. Not surprising, since it was his shoddy work Dr Ridd was skewering. During argument, it was brought out that Hughes in his complaint used language just as, if not more inflammatory, than Dr Ridd was alleged to have employed. There have so far been no consequences for Dr Hughes.
It was a slim reed that JCU was pinning their hopes on with regard to “collegiality” and I’m guessing it’s snapped under the strain. The fact that the judge was interested in the substance of Dr Ridd’s questions regarding quality control should have been a big clue for JCU’s solicitor. I hope he got his money up front because I wouldn’t want to pay him for his rather tepid efforts if he were arguing my case.
Best of luck Dr Ridd.
The other side is desperately afraid of engaging as we are well aware. Despite that they will be engaged at every opportunity. Peter Ridd is doing us all a favor
Looks like JCU was not very collegial toward Peter Ridd.
There is an outrageous asymmetry between the Left’s expectations of their treatment by others and their own treatment of others. Something there is that doesn’t love hypocrisy.
“There is an outrageous asymmetry between the Left’s expectations of their treatment by others and their own treatment of others.”
There is also an outrageous asymmetry between the Left’s belief in climate science and their belief in pseudo-science.
Don’t believe me? Here in Canada our Prime Minister (Socks Zoolander) has drank deep of the CAWG Kool-Aid (as a “feminist” he’s been firing female ministers right and left buy still keeps Climate Barbie on), yet he practises the “alternative medicine” of cupping.
It wasn’t “collegial” of Terry Hughes to promptly complain about Peter Ridd’s evidence to university management. As though a dispute about data were a personal or professional insult.
It wasn’t “collegial” of university management to treat a dispute about data as though it were a personal or professional insult.
In fact, Peter Ridd is the only one of the three parties to have acted in a collegial manner. The other two, Terry Hughes and the university, have violated collegiality at every turn.
In this particular case, I suspect it’s all about the money. Terry Hughes needs his grant. The university gets lots of overhead cash from the cumulated grants issued to to faculty, to pursue the barrier reef in crisis narrative.
And that’s the problem. Neither Terry Hughes nor the university can afford to have it get out that it’s a concocted narrative they’re pushing, not science. The Australian government would have every cause to ask for their money, illicitly obtained, back.
Pat
You are correct that the university is acting to protect their funding and aparantly is not concerned about the validity of the science they are funding. Macquarie U. treated Dr. Salby just as bad for the same offense of finding flaws in the CAGW argument but were able to drag out the legal procedures until he could not afford to get into court. (https://wattsupwiththat.com/2019/03/28/day3-peter-ridd-versus-james-cook-university-uni-and-state-sponsored-media-stuck-in-denial/ ) At least Dr. Ridd got his day in court and there is a chance that the story will come out. Let’s hope so.
I would dare say (and hopefully the argument was made) that it was Terry Hughes was the one who was not being “collegial,” by throwing a temper tantrum and tattling to the university’s management. If there was to be any disciplinary action regarding someone not being “collegial,” it should have been against Terry Hughes, who displayed such thin skin at the first questioning of his pseudo-science.
Of course, Mr. Hughes probably brings lots of “climate change” research grant dollars to this institution of INDOCTRINATION (certainly NOT “education), which is the whole reason Peter Ridd was quickly cut out like a cancer – he threatened the “golden goose” of bullshit “climate” propaganda funding.
“he had become disrespectful of his colleagues”
?Que? Because he had a different theory and evidence for it than his collegues?
Did that ‘University’ ever hear of the word ‘science’?
Some “Universities” can’t hear anything, once money whispers in their ear.
If JCU doesn’t want to answer the judge’s questions, then I think that woud count against them.
I don’t know about Austrialia, but in the US I doubt this contractual requirement to be nice (collegial) to your peers is enforceable. For one, it’s too vague. In terms of workspace behavior, it’s better to proscribe what one may not do, and even then to be as specific as possible.
Or even in Australia…
“Some universities are not so tolerant of critical thinking in their own ranks, however. In Brisbane, Federal Circuit Court judge Salvatore Vasta has blasted James Cook University for silencing, rather than debating, sacked professor Peter Ridd, who criticised the quality of the institution’s research into the Great Barrier Reef. Professor Ridd is awaiting the results of his unfair dismissal case.”
Degrees of vincible ignorance
The Australian 12:00AM MARCH 29, 2019
Link doesn’t work.
Why hasn’t this university fired or retired Terry Hughes for incompetence? His work on the GBR is an embarrassment to his Department.
At the least, his inability to properly assess the health of reefs makes his work dubious, putting the university in a position of serious reputational risk. Similarly, any student assigned to him for supervision is at risk because they are being trained to work without proper quality control over their outputs and in methods that do not deliver valid assessments.
This is not a complicated matter. If the university has no quality control measures in place, any professor should have implemented them as a matter of professional obligation. Clearly that did not happen because the conclusions he reached are in conflict with any independent analysis one might make of that reef system’s condition.
Admin has fired the wrong person. If the Senate cannot be convinced the administration has this matter in hand, the Senate should have those responsible within the administration demoted or dismissed for dereliction of duty, not only for improper conduct in the investigation, but for placing the institution in a very unfavourable light and holding it there, with menaces.
In fact, the University administration has fired the right person. They were getting rid of a troublesome gadfly who was highly likely to interfere with the free flow of funding. This is to be expected when institutions of higher learning are perverted to become business entities.
The University has taken the sensible course of avoiding the science (where it was in serious trouble) and gone for confirmation of its legal right to enforce confidentiality. The judge may well have to deliver a finding on this narrow basis.
I am not at all confident in a positive outcome.
“They were getting rid of a troublesome gadfly who was highly likely to interfere with the free flow of funding.”
Heard this a while ago:
A man was travelling in China in the 1800s when he came to bend in the river where thousands of men were toiling away with picks and shovels.
“They are building a dam”, he was told by his guide.
“Why aren’t they using a steam shovel?” he asked.
“That would put these men out of work”, he was told.
“Ah”, he replied, “I thought you were making a dam. If then if you want to make jobs, you should take away their shovels and make them use spoons.”
If you want to make science, give them science.
If you want to make money, take away the science and give them funding.
If they start firing profs for being Socialist morons, who will teach/indoctrinate the kiddies? Clowns like Hughes are hired by other clowns who count Lefty politics as a critical plus on the old c.v.
There may be no greater population of smart people in the world who are more disconnected from reality than university profs. Maybe church officials.
I agree that Professor Ridd should engage forcefully to secure his academic freedom, but he is also an established expert in his field.
The establishment’s true objective though is to send a message to younger, less established researchers in many disciplines that disobeying the alarmists climate message with contrary data would effectively end their career.
JCU may have decided that losing the battle would win the war by sending a message that dissent by others wouldn’t be tolerated..
A biased media hurts both ways: 1) in promoting bad science as a means to a policy end and 2) turning silent on policy driven injustice.
Shame on the ABC and all “journalists” in Australia.
This about employment contract law (as I see it). There are no doubt precedent cases involving whistle-blowers who have allegedly breached their agreed terms of employment. This is what the judge will be looking at ( I expect).
Therefore, the honorable (or otherwise) motivations behind this (debatable) breach of contract may have little to do with the legal issue.
This is why I did not support this case financially.
Cheers
M
If the contract is unduly vague, the interpretation of its terms goes against the party writing the contract. Or so I have been taught in contract law.
If Peter Ridd’s findings about the Great Barrier Reef are acknowledged as truth, and he stood up for the truth in the face of people who perpetuated half-truths or falsehoods, then what dignity, pray tell, was James Cook University trying to maintain, when the university censured him?
There is NO dignity or respect in play for those who perpetuate lies, and so appealing to respect has positively zero basis.
Do liars deserve respect? Does the definition of “respect” extend to such liars? NO! — it does NOT.
The underlying severely flawed premise here is that people who perpetuate falsehoods are as equally deserving of respect as those who perpetuate truths — they are NOT. Respect is reserved for truth tellers. Trying to force this concept of respect to fit non-truth-tellers is an attempt to redefine the concept of “respect” onto its opposite meaning.
James Cook University wants to be cordial to people who perpetuate falsehoods? Really? Is THAT the message being conveyed here by this institution of “higher learning”? … Cordial at all costs? … Respect given to shoddy research ?
This university is best to acknowledge its error, or it will be known hereafter as “James Crooks University”.
The university was out parading around the scientific world pretending to have clothes on. It is an insult to their dignity to be out there naked so obviously it is an insult to point out that they are, in fact, naked.
cook (ko͝ok)
v. cooked, cook·ing, cooks
v.tr.
1. To prepare (food) for eating by applying heat.
2. To prepare or treat by heating: slowly cooked the medicinal mixture.
3. Slang To alter or falsify so as to make a more favorable impression; doctor: disreputable accountants who were paid to cook the firm’s books.
American Heritage® Dictionary of the English Language, Fifth Edition. Copyright © 2016 by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. Published by Houghton Mifflin Harcourt Publishing Company. All rights reserved.
Just checked the BBC’s Australia news page. Nothing on Peter Ridd’s case but they find space to report the case of a worker who accuses his boss of bullying because he kept farting on him. The man said, his boss would “lift his bum and fart” on him up to six times a day. Fascinating, I’m sure, but hardly news I need to know about in the UK.
I’m afraid that JCU and Peter Ridd are arguing at cross-purposes. If JCU has a clearly-stated code of conduct and they can show that it doesn’t violate Australian law and that Ridd violated it, they will win this case. That seems to be the position JCU is taking. If Ridd can show that their code of conduct is unlawful or that their application of it was arbitrary he can prevail.
Australia doesn’t have an explicit protection of speech in their constitution but it has an implied one. Ridd needs to demonstrate that a publicly-funded university cannot create a code of conduct that violates Australia’s freedom of speech as it is currently understood. He’s making a great case that legitimate scientific disputes should be allowed and encouraged, but beyond that he needs to make the case that the JCU is violating his right to express those disputes.
No, they are not, really. It’s just that the fundamental link between there arguments has not been pinpointed yet.
Take a look at the JCU code of conduct: https://www.jcu.edu.au/policy/corporate-governance/code-of-conduct
To me, it is clear that the definition of “integrity” is violated by people who carry out shoddy research or who cooperate in such a way as to perpetuate shoddy research.
Thus, what integrity has Peter Ridd violated? If integrity is lacking, then there is no call to uphold what is NOT there to begin with, and so applying the definition of “integrity” to people who lack it is plainly unfounded, with zero basis. If anything, he has demonstrated how OTHERS at the university are violating the code.
The code need not be shown to be unlawful, but that it completely contradicts itself and improperly forces its definition of “integrity” onto the word’s opposite meaning, in order to cushion people who lack integrity from any criticism. It creates a double meaning for the word, “integrity”, thus, a double standard in how the concept is applied.
How can one person challenge another person’s integrity, when integrity is lacking to begin with in the person being criticized? There is zero basis.
stinkerp,
The Judge doesn’t seem to agree with you since he showed interest in “quality assurance” and wanted that addressed in court:
“The Judge seemed genuinely interested in this issue of “quality assurance” of the research. Towards the end of Day 2 he specifically requested that Mr Murdoch QC explain to the court what quality assurance procedures were in place. ”
He made a specific request that it be EXPLIANED in court, but the next day they didn’t answer the Judge:
“I had assumed that Mr Murdoch QC, the Barrister acting for the University, would thus begin Day 3 with some explanation of this – but he didn’t. The University continued to refuse to engage on any matters of science, particularly the issue of quality assurance. ”
I think the University is slowly losing the case, especially when they ignore the judge on an important question.
You also seemed to have glossed over this part:
“Specifically, Peter Ridd was first censured for proposing to a journalist in April 2016 that he investigate the state of the fringing coral reefs around Stone Island, which is part of the Great Barrier Reef. ”
A PROPOSAL was enough for the University to censure him, which I find amazing, it got worse when the journalist decided to stab him in the back, by giving it to Terry Hughes instead, who went to his daddy University to whine that Dr. Ridd was INDIRECTLY showing a different viewpoint about the Reefs situation.
“Instead of investigating, the journalist sent Dr Ridd’s evidence that the reefs were in good health with spectacular coral, to his arch adversary at the university, Terry Hughes, who was claiming the exact opposite, and who promptly forwarded the evidence from Dr Ridd to university management. This began a disciplinary procedure that would eventually result in Peter Ridd’s sacking. ”
I think Hughes wanted to shut down debate on the health of the reef for reasons YOU failed to consider. It smacks of professional discourtesy to PREVENT debate on the Reef, which is contrary to freedom of debate, and that it is Hughes research (allegedly) that was in question.
I think he wanted to protect something, which has NOTHING to do with science research.
“the Australian Broadcasting Corporation (the ABC) simply didn’t attend or report. ”
Yep, and if he wins his case those Barrier reef catastrophe story’s will go on as though nothing happened
Just imagine the stories if he looses, even on a technicality.
OK, I’ll bite…everyone seems to agree on that a review of the Quality Assurance should have been given in this court case and that a lack of it is evidence it doesn’t exist. This seems a reasonable conclusion, except what are we looking for?
I started thinking about what this means, and I am now wondering how many people commenting here really know what the Quality Assurance for a Reef Study should look like.
So tell me, as I am actually quite curious, what would Quality Assurance of a “Reef in Peril” study look like? (I have my ideas, but having never performed this kind of research, I can only speculate. I have little doubt that a LOT of reefs are in peril, just not due to global warming…) Any takers?
The Left would always prefer proclamations vs engagement and when cornered they reply their proven tactic of Delay Delay Delay.
Never forget that judges are political animals and often activist, I suspect the University suspects the judge will fall in line with the climate-change-fear-narrative-regressives.
and the ABC didn’t show up! now there’s a surprise. If you are ever in two minds about a subject find out what the ABC believes and go for the opposite. It rarely fails.