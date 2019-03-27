The Conversation: “Extreme weather news may not change climate change skeptics’ minds”

Guest essay by Eric Worrall
The Conversation author Ryan Weber is worried that efforts to insert a mention of climate change into every remotely weather connected news story might not be as persuasive as he hoped – though he suggests being more sneaky about inserting climate messages might yield better results.
Extreme weather news may not change climate change skeptics’ minds
Ryan Weber Associate Professor of English, University of Alabama in Huntsville
March 27, 2019 9.33pm AEDT
The year 2018 brought particularly devastating natural disasters, including hurricanes, droughts, floods and fires – just the kinds of extreme weather events scientists predict will be exacerbated by climate change.
Amid this destruction, some people see an opportunity to finally quash climate change skepticism. After all, it seems hard to deny the realities of climate change – and object to policies fighting it – while its effects visibly wreck communities, maybe even your own.
But a recent study from Ohio State University communications scholars found that news stories connecting climate change to natural disasters actually backfire among skeptics. As someone who also studies scientific communication, I find these results fascinating. It’s easy to assume that presenting factual information will automatically change people’s minds, but messages can have complex, frustrating persuasive effects.
It turned out that climate change skeptics – whether politically conservative or liberal – showed more resistance to the stories that mentioned climate change. Climate change themes also made skeptics more likely to downplay the severity of the disasters. At the same time, the same articles made people who accept climate change perceive the hazards as more severe.
Given this resistance to news, other approaches, such as avoiding fear-inducing and guilt-based messaging, creating targeted messages about free-market solutions, or deploying a kind of “jiu jitsu” persuasion that aligns with pre-existing attitudes, may prove more effective at influencing skeptics. In the meantime, social scientists will continue to investigate ways to combat the stubborn boomerang effect, even as the consequences of climate change intensify all around us.Read more: https://theconversation.com/extreme-weather-news-may-not-change-climate-change-skeptics-minds-112650
My old English teachers would have understood the problem immediately.
But modern English professors like Ryan Weber appear to be genuinely puzzled when skeptics react negatively to reporters interleaving shaky climate claims with their allegedly objective descriptions of weather disasters.
Because we can always trust the objectivity of weather reporters, right?
Dream on Ryan …
We’re too old for fairy tales , and it’s not Halloween …
Absolutely!
“Dr. Ryan Weber is an Associate Professor of English and the Director of Business and Technical Communication at the University of Alabama in Huntsville. He researches science communication, entrepreneurship rhetoric, and user experience. His articles have appeared in journals such as Science Communication, Technical Communication Quarterly, IEEE: Transactions in Professional Communication, and Journal of Technical Writing and Communication.”
….there’s a word for that Ryan….propaganda
The rule of advertising is that the more it’s advertised, the less worth it actually has. Although I gleaned that from a Penthouse magazine back in the 90’s, it makes absolute sense when watching the most ridiculous claims made about a product that’s advertised incessantly on the idiot box, often twice every ad break.
Likewise Ryan Weber’s advertising efforts to flood the public with constant AGW catchphrases, even surreptitiously. At no time did he or anyone prove his claims. So that would be fraud, or at minimum false advertising possibly leading to unethical claims creating public anxiety for personal benefit or profit.
Ryan can’t understand why people aren’t as gullible as he is.
…he actually looked in the mirror…made himself look like that….and approved of it
What else to you need to know….
Here you go Ryan “know-nothing”, from another Ryan at the other end of the science knowledge spectrum:
http://notrickszone.com/wp-content/uploads/2018/06/Maue-06-06-18-major-hurricanes.png
It’s the data you’re fighting, which should go a long way to explaining why you’re losing.
Its got to the stage on BBC news that everything is ‘climate change’.
Just as in G@S’ If everybody is somebody then nobody is anybody’. The Gondoliers.
If every flood is climate change, then no flood is not, according to ‘Climate Science’,
then this is clearly impossible to believe, so rightly rejected.
What does this scientist expect?
Nice to include the trusting weather reporters video, Eric. Before I write a Reply to Ryan Weber, I wonder if anyone knows for sure, is “crap-weasel” one word or two? Thanks.
Classic. The two teen-aged boys casually strolling by. The intrepid weather reporter leaning into the wi… wait a minute. How do you describe someone who is leaning downwind?
stupid
This is what has become of English Departments in higher education? So sad. Get a real job Ryan.
Am I just observing the blindingly obvious. In the video the reporter seems to be having trouble standing erect in the howling wind yet behind him 2 people stroll casually by without effort and without their clothes even flapping around much. Also he looks like he is bracing himself standing into the wind whereas the plants behind him are blowing the other way ie: as though the wind is coming from behind him. Is this the sort of “extreme weather reporting” the skeptics find unconvincing because if so number me amongst them. Or was this video included as a form of /sarc?
It’s sarcasm, but a parable for the time, too.
“Ryan Weber Associate Professor of English, University of Alabama in Huntsville”
Does this Professor realize that a couple of blocks away the UAH has 2 research professors who run the world’s only trustable global temperature data program. All he has to do is to go talk to John Christy and Roy Spencer who will set him straight and prove to him that there are no more extreme weather events than there ever were and that there is no such thing as CAGW.
Dear Dr Ryan Weber.
Extreme weather news may not change climate change alarmists minds…..even if they are proved beyond any doubt that they are normal. This was illustrated recently by T. Heller in an elegant little video concerning recent flooding. The same can be said for drought, fire and hurricanes.
What will it take to wake people like you up from your sleepy zombie like nightmare state?
I wish Tony had put the Great Flood of 1862 in that video.
“…or deploying a kind of “jiu jitsu” persuasion that aligns with pre-existing attitudes, may prove more effective at influencing skeptics…
What would have proven ‘more effective at influencing skeptics’ would have been climate predictions that came true, climate disasters that became reality, model projections that proved to be accurate, etc.
“Climate change themes also made skeptics more likely to downplay the severity of the disasters”.
What is it about these people? Few genuine skeptics I observe downplay anything. The simply look as the historical record and compare. I commonly go look at the NZ record when a new “record is broken!!”. Usually these events are not unprecedented. When pointing this out in the comments on an article in media, less than 50% of my comments get published. For goodness sake, I am only relaying official data. Muffle the messenger.
M
The perfesser, not being a scientist, cannot possibly understand why I became a skeptic toward CAGW. If I explained it to him, he would probably think me mad. To me, however, it was enormous.
Back at the beginning, I accepted the Hockey Stick, accepted the possibility of the “atmosphere as boiling water” analogy, i.e., the warmer it got the more it roiled, and the more storms, accepted the fact that we were pumping out CO2 at a pretty good clip and that might have something to do with it all.
Then Phil Jones said, to someone who asked to see his data, something along the lines of, “Why should I let you have it? I’ve spent 20 years on it, and all you’ll try to do is find something wrong with it.”
To me, that was such a violation of everything about the scientific spirit, the shared goal of advancing humanity’s knowledge, that I immediately knew something was up with climate science. To me, the proper response should have been, “Yes! Take it and see, and marvel at the sophistication of my methods and the brilliance of my conclusions! Look upon my works, ye mighty, and despair!”
A person with no scientific background can not understand what a betrayal such a statement by Jones is. Heck, maybe some people with scientific backgrounds might think that a bit overdramatic. But it’s what did it for me.
And no amount of “communication” is going to change that.