Report: Green Energy Economy Is Simply ‘Impossible’

Date: 03/26/19 Mark P. Mills, Manhattan Institute
Hydrocarbons—oil, natural gas, and coal—are the world’s principal energy resource today and will continue to be so in the foreseeable future. Wind turbines, solar arrays, and batteries, meanwhile, constitute a small source of energy, and physics dictates that they will remain so. Meanwhile, there is simply no possibility that the world is undergoing—or can undergo—a near-term transition to a “new energy economy.”
A movement has been growing for decades to replace hydrocarbons, which collectively supply 84% of the world’s energy. It began with the fear that we were running out of oil. That fear has since migrated to the belief that, because of climate change and other environmental concerns, society can no longer tolerate burning oil, natural gas, and coal—all of which have turned out to be abundant.
So far, wind, solar, and batteries—the favored alternatives to hydrocarbons—provide about 2% of the world’s energy and 3% of America’s. Nonetheless, a bold new claim has gained popularity: that we’re on the cusp of a tech-driven energy revolution that not only can, but inevitably will, rapidly replace all hydrocarbons.
This “new energy economy” rests on the belief—a centerpiece of the Green New Deal and other similar proposals both here and in Europe—that the technologies of wind and solar power and battery storage are undergoing the kind of disruption experienced in computing and communications, dramatically lowering costs and increasing efficiency. But this core analogy glosses over profound differences, grounded in physics, between systems that produce energy and those that produce information.
In the world of people, cars, planes, and factories, increases in consumption, speed, or carrying capacity cause hardware to expand, not shrink. The energy needed to move a ton of people, heat a ton of steel or silicon, or grow a ton of food is determined by properties of nature whose boundaries are set by laws of gravity, inertia, friction, mass, and thermodynamics—not clever software.
This paper highlights the physics of energy to illustrate why there is no possibility that the world is undergoing—or can undergo—a near-term transition to a “new energy economy.”
* The annual output of Tesla’s Gigafactory, the world’s largest battery factory, could store three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand. Meanwhile, 50–100 pounds of materials are mined, moved, and processed for every pound of battery produced.
“The annual output of Tesla’s Gigafactory, the world’s largest battery factory, could store three minutes’ worth of annual U.S. electricity demand. ”
So much for the claim that “grid level batteries” are the solution to the intermittency of so called renewable power sources.
At least Africas Children will all have jobs in mining Cobalt
… having to replace their parents who where crushed to death mining a hole in the back garden, without any supports.
Remind me why they have a high birth rate in Africa.
Renewable drivers, intermittent power, gray converters, with niche applications.
Fossil Fuels will continue to reign until Greens either Embrace Nuclear and large scale Hydro as options or Thorium and/or Fusion becomes a reality (always 10 – 15 years away)
Nuclear fusion is the energy of the future …. and always will be. 😉
Nice
Hydrocarbons are effective in their space. Gray energy has niche applications. Neither is a universally viable choice.
n.n. Is this Griff or one of his bastard cousins-what a moron.
The cult of CAGW and the fake news outlets have created a fairy tale like belief concerning costs vs benefits of the so called ‘green’ energy.
It is pathetic that we have ignored reality for so long
Germany has shown, that massive (580 billion dollars by 2025 plus a loss of 500 billion dollars in electrical utility share price) ‘investment’ in green scams results in very, very expensive electrical power for almost no CO2 emission reduction, if the energy cost of the green scams and new power lines, the reduction in grid efficiency, and the forced outsourcing of high energy products, is considered.
http://notrickszone.com/2017/02/28/german-electricity-price-projected-to-quadruple-by-2020-to-over-40-cents-per-kilowatt-hour/
http://wattsupwiththat.com/2014/11/22/shocker-top-google-engineers-say-renewable-energy-simply-wont-work/
http://www.theregister.co.uk/2014/11/21/renewable_energy_simply_wont_work_google_renewables_engineers/
“The key problem appears to be that the cost of manufacturing the components of the renewable power facilities is far too close to the total recoverable energy – the facilities never, or just barely, produce enough energy to balance the budget of what was consumed in their construction …”.
That has been intuitively obvious for years, it doesn’t take a PhD in anything to understand that if so-called renewables were so cost-effective as claimed every manufacturer of wind generators would rely solely on wind energy, solar panel manufacturers on solar energy.
The problem now is the sunk cost fallacy: “… the justification of increased investment of money, time, lives, etc. in a decision, based on the cumulative prior investment (“sunk cost”) despite new evidence suggesting that the cost, beginning immediately, of continuing the decision outweighs the expected benefit …” (Wiki).
Ah the “sunk cost fallacy” or as I had learned it, “Throwing away good money to chase bad money.”
“We lose money on every widget we sell…but we’ll make up for it with volume!”
We used to say “we attach a pay cash cheque to every unit we make”.
Ahh .. but you forget to include the cost savings of Social Justice!! ….. and that cost can be adjusted just like the historical temperature graphs to meet the needs of the body politic.
It took this long for someone to point out that the shoot, ready, aim methodology of the Green movement won’t work? Any first year engineering student in college could easily come to the same conclusion if given the chance. People have been saying all along that wind and solar cannot produce enough energy to manufacture itself.
Maybe that’s the key to killing off this boondoggle for all time. Require that renewable energy infrastructure is produced using renewable energy sources.
Maybe we can sneak that one past the greenies. What could be their objection? That doing so is impossible?
“that the technologies of wind and solar power and battery storage are undergoing the kind of disruption experienced in computing and communications, dramatically lowering costs and increasing efficiencies”
That thinking is incredibly stupid. There are physical limits to efficiency and even without those, you cannot extract more kinetic energy from the wind than the kinetic energy it has, or more solar energy/m^2 than the energy that actually comes from the sun on that m^2. And that is low. You don’t get a spectacular increase even in such impossible case.
We could, though, replace a good deal of hydrocarbons energy with nuclear, but those with the ‘green’ delusion are against it.
I commented first, then I started reading the linked article. Of course it is written there as well. 🙂
Where are these laws of physics written? We must act now to change them!
When AOC is elected president in 2020, one of her first actions will be to repeal the law of physics. Problem solved.
“When AOC is elected president in 2020, one of her first actions will be to repeal the law of physics.”
Her first act should be to “repeal” the Constitution. She won’t be 35 in 2020, as the Constitution requires. (Considering how Donald Trump got on Barack Obama about Obama allegedly not being a U.S. citizen, imagine what a big deal he’d make about AOC not being 35.) (And this time he’d actually be making a legitimate point…imagine that!)
“It would require 1,000 years of production to make enough batteries for two days’ worth of U.S. electricity demand.”
But we have only 12 years left, which will allow to product batteries for only 35 minutes of U.S. electricity demand … is it worth it ?
I wonder how many apartment bikes can be produced in 12 years … perhaps it’s a better option.
Oh wait, what is the lifetime of these batteries ? 5 years ?
So with this technology all the batteries have to be replaced each 5 years, and with the available batteries plants, it is not possible to fulfill more than 15 minutes of U.S. electricity demand.
Ridiculous !
I’ll bet that the laws of physics were written by those evil capitalists.
Greens are always selling the future. Which never comes making it difficult to demolish quickly in peoples minds. Lots suckers out there.
Methinks the left/green/AGW meme is beginning to unravel…
“Into the foreseeable future” is a joke. Molten salt small modular reactors , burning either uranium or Thorium, both virtually inexhaustible whe uranium is reprocessed, will arrive latter 2020’s and there is nothing that can produce power cheaper or more safely and requiring virtually no peak load generators (hydro, natural gas, batteries,etc). My estimate is that , couiple with our urrent light water reactors capacity (20%) and hydro capacity (10%) , we could build enough molten SMRs to supply the remaining power the U.S, requires and it would cost less than a trillion bucks and that would also provide all of the electricity required by an all-electric vehicular transportation fleet. The SMRs should have a 60 year plus lifespan.
Now wait just a cotton pickin’ minute: I have it on good authority that unicorn farts, pixie dust, and fairy magic will create all the energy we could ever need, and then some. You just gotta Believe! Evil deniers.
and I will stamp my feet and hold my breath until you (not me) give me what I want.
“Wind turbines, solar arrays, and batteries, meanwhile, constitute a small source of energy,…”
Batteries are not a true source of energy for the grid. They merely store excess power until it is needed to be returned to the grid, and then they have to recharged again. And at grid scale, they usually can only return a load for a few minutes at best to bring on-line a fossil fuel or hydropower dispatchable power source.
About once a month I check out google hits for ammonia fuel. There is a steady drum beat of new work and it looks like ammonia is now viable as a fuel in some niche applications. link
Ammonia is really just an easier to store version of hydrogen. It can be used in fuel cells directly, or the hydrogen can be recovered and used in fuel cells or ammonia can be burned in internal combustion engines and turbines. Surplus wind and solar and nuclear energy could be used to produce ammonia in a completely carbon free way. Ammonia already has a large distribution network. (One tiny fly in the ointment is that ammonia is seriously poisonous.)
Surprisingly, there is a lot of interest in using ammonia to fuel the large two stroke diesel engines that power ocean going ships.
Because existing generators can be converted to use ammonia, that gets around most of the problems of grid scale batteries.
On the other hand … over the years I have followed a number of promising technologies that got to the pilot plant stage and even into initial production. The record of those technologies is dismal. They usually fail, not because the technology doesn’t work, but because of economics.
Industrial scale ammonia comes from where?
Haber-Bosch with all of the energy coming from natural gas.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Haber_process#Sources_of_hydrogen
And if I spill diesel on my skin, no biggie. I wash it off.
If I spill fuel-grade ammonium on my skin or the off-gassing from it gets in my eyes, I’m in serious trouble.
I’d take the ammonia over diesel, every time. I’m actually quite fond of the smell of ammonia, in small doses. When working with it I could never resist taking a whiff of the cap when I opened the bottle. It is quite harmless at these concentrations.
I’ve heard that it is making a comeback in refrigeration. With care, it is possible to use it safely, but I’m sure they would still ban it if it looked like being used successfully as a transportation fuel.
There is no foreseeable replacement for the transportation fuel for aviation, Jet-A.
Large harvesting equipment for grain crops can run on CNG, propane, or petroleum derived diesel or gasoline, but batteries are not likely to ever find their way to those applications.
Large trains pulling bulk cargo (lumber, building materials, finished goods) across the US are quite unlikely to ever be electric-battery. Diesel will always predominate here.
And the more electrification of small scale transportation simply drives up the demand for increasing amounts of copper, cobalt, and lithium. Mining those raw mineral stocks is and will be dependent on the heavy machinery and big mining trucks to extract and move the ore to smelters/refiners.
Here in So Arizona, the local Dumbocrats and econutter socialists have been fighting a new copper mine for several decades. Yet to a person, those same Dumbocrats-/ocialists demand we keep building out solar, wind and electric vehicles, while never considering where all that new copper in those systems must come from. Dumbocrats are always demanded that other make the sacrifices for their demands.
And the toxic waste of dead batteries on scale?
I posted the following comment over on ‘ The Saker’ website a couple of weeks ago:
“Global Warming is a ‘Globalist’ hoax in order to attract the naive and uneducated to support the ‘Globalists’. After all, only the ‘Globalists’ can solve such a Global Problem, and Save the Earth.
The ‘Green New Deal’ is a fairy story that would make even Disney blush. It will never be enacted. It is designed only to attract the votes of the gullible.
If it were ever actually enacted It would set off massive inflation, gut the U.S. economy and destroy its energy and transportation infrastructure. It would set the U.S. back 200 years to a time before the use of energy enabled dramatic improvements to human life. All the while having zero effect on climate.
Good Luck! ”
For this comment I was called ‘paranoid’ and ‘wrong-headed’.
I did a little thought experiment using a couple of Mark Mills numbers. Mills provided an estimate that 50 pounds to 100 pounds of raw materials raw materials are needed for each pound of Tesla battery. I found some Tesla materials that give a minimum and maximum weights for Tesla batteries of 1,200 pounds and 1,700 pounds. Using an average of 60 pounds of raw materials per pound of battery and 1,300 pounds per battery yields conservative estimate 78,000 pounds of raw materials for an average Tesla battery. I was not able to find information on the percentage of rare earth materials in a typical Tesla battery but it all comes from either China or Africa. Since shipping companies no longer use clipper ships one must assume that hydrocarbon powered ships are used.
The only problem is that this battle is not being fought on the science but on religious grounds.
All these common sense solutions are not on the elite globaliist agenda. They probably could have worked these all out on the back of an envelope in the back of a cab 30 years ago.
It’s all intentional, folks.
An interesting report. I haven’t finished it but one thing caught my eye:
Ironies abound. All those people taking to social media to support “action against climate change”, or mine bitcoins, or watch YouTube videos are contributing more to global warming than Al Gore and Leonardo DiCaprio flying around on private jets to Climate conferences. Jeff Bezos and Amazon, and Google are enemies of the planet’s future.
Can someone please tell AOC that we don’t need to ban airplanes; we need to ban computers and networks?
I read a piece some years ago that pointed out that the story of energy is from less concentrated to more concentrated sources, from wood to coal to oil to nuclear. Wind and solar are “turning back the clock” to less concentrated sources.
Wot I want to know is whether there is a sub-nuclear source of energy that “the physicists” don’t even know about yet…