David Attenborough Demands Unlimited Clean Energy at Davos

Guest essay by Eric Worrall

Veteran Nature Program presenter David Attenborough has urged business and political leaders at Davos to provide practical solutions for unlimited clean energy, to prevent climate catastrophe.

‘We need a plan’: Attenborough urges Davos leaders to act on climate change

…

“If people can truly understand what is at stake, I believe that they will give permission to business and governments to get on with the practical solutions. And as a species, we are expert problem solvers.

“But we haven’t yet applied ourselves to this problem with the focus that it requires.

The Blue Planet and Dynasties narrator said: “We can create a world with clean air and water, unlimited energy and fish stocks that will sustain us well into the future. But to do that, we need a plan.”

…