Guest essay by Eric Worrall
Veteran Nature Program presenter David Attenborough has urged business and political leaders at Davos to provide practical solutions for unlimited clean energy, to prevent climate catastrophe.
‘We need a plan’: Attenborough urges Davos leaders to act on climate change
…
“If people can truly understand what is at stake, I believe that they will give permission to business and governments to get on with the practical solutions. And as a species, we are expert problem solvers.
“But we haven’t yet applied ourselves to this problem with the focus that it requires.
The Blue Planet and Dynasties narrator said: “We can create a world with clean air and water, unlimited energy and fish stocks that will sustain us well into the future. But to do that, we need a plan.”
…
Read more: https://www.sbs.com.au/news/we-need-a-plan-attenborough-urges-davos-leaders-to-act-on-climate-change
I have to say I fully endorse David Attenborough’s call for unlimited energy, I would like to have access to unlimited clean energy as well. If only the engineers would get on with it and build the magic boxes, it’s not like we haven’t repeatedly asked, pleaded and demanded that they stop messing about and come up with a solution.
80 thoughts on “David Attenborough Demands Unlimited Clean Energy at Davos”
Don’t know why anyone should take any more notice of him than they would of me. He’s just a TV presenter who now seems to be being used by environmental activists to push their cause.
He did forget the other 2 caveat requirements of
Affordable
and
Reliable
Anything supplied by government is free. At least that what the liberals keep telling me.
Revamped nuclear in a better regulatory environment is the only technology that does all of that.
But the public has to see it as a saviour not a pollution and risk problem.
Fusion is the only technology that does all of that, but some people are unwilling to wait for the ITER to provide what we need in order to make that a reality.
… unwilling to wait…?
Do we have a choice? I’m waiting.
Add a third caveat: Not violate the laws of physics.
Unlimited, affordable, reliable.
Pick two.
Don’t forget he is employed by the BBC that rampant green fake news organisation.
He’s an ancient old fogey that made nice programs 30-40 yrs ago,a bit like some sort of “Dad’s army” nostalgia seller the BBC program recycling machine is famous for.
Well past the sell by date, like the other nutcase green dictator CAPITAIN COUSTEAU of CALYPSO fame.
What looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, walks like a duck…
David Attenborough apparently skipped courses in science and engineering. Here is a primer:
First, this is the economic solution for intermittent green energy – typically wind and solar power:
1. Build your wind or solar power system and connect it to the grid.
2. Build your back-up system consisting of 100% equivalent capacity in gas turbine generators.
3. Using high explosives, blow your wind or solar power system all to hell.
4. Run your back-up gas turbine generators 24/7.
5. To save even more money, skip steps 1 and 3.
Despite many trillions in squandered subsidies, green energy has increased from just above 1% to just below 2% is recent decades. Green energy is not green and provides little useful (dispatchable) energy.
Second, understand that fossil fuels comprise fully 85% of global primary energy, unchanged in decades, and unlikely to change in future decades. Ban fossil fuels and everyone in Britain is dead in a month.
Third, understand that atmospheric CO2 is not alarmingly high, it is too low for optimal plant growth and alarmingly low for the survival of carbon-based terrestrial life. Look up “CO2 starvation” during ice ages.
Fourth, CO2 is NOT a major driver of global warming – any warming caused by increasing atmospheric CO2 will be minor and net-beneficial to humanity and the environment.
Fifth, Earth is colder-than-optimum for humanity and the environment. More than 50,000 Excess Winter Deaths occurred in just England and Wales last winter – an Excess Winter Death rate almost three times the per-capita average in the USA.
Sixth, the only proved solution for global energy is nuclear, but greens hate nuclear more than they hate fossil fuels.
Seventh, … OK. I give up – try as you may, you cannot fix stupid.
That sums it up very well. Would make a good syllabus for “Climate Truth 101” course. Day 1 of the course – read the syllabus; class dismissed for the term.
Attenborough would be at odds with the green faction represented by Paul Ehrlich, who stated that having unlimited energy would be “like giving an idiot child a machine gun”.
An easier solution would be to limit the world’s population to the upper 10,000, but it is politically incorrect to speak about loudly.
Sorry, Genocide is not easier than providing clean energy.
it doesn’t have to be a comparison (or choice) when one desired outcome facilitates the other.
Don’t give them ideas. They already have bad enough as of now.
Upper? Can I help you decide who is in the upper?
They’ve already self selected
Having unlimited energy would be like giving Paul Earlich a machine gun???
“But all it’s really going to take is for my friends and I put in charge of everything, with the power to enforce our will upon the occasional skeptical “citizen”.”
That’s the part they always forget to say out loud.
I used to have high regards of the man.
Not so anymore.
Attenborough has a really smooth, hushed, soothing voice. Therein ends my admiration of him.
Give man a chance, he’s only 92 and 3/4.
The way he jets and helicopters all around to present the case for fake climate change, he is a master hypocrite.
To Eric’s point who doesn’t want what Attenborough wants or seems to be demanding. Beam me up Scottie. I want to be able to transport and avoid airport security but I don’t throw tantrums because somebody hasn’t developed that ability yet.
DAVOS!? I thought there was just a climate conference in Poland, what another one?
In this last quarterly conference they tabled the motion to hold monthly meetings.
All I need to know is if he took one of the 1200 private jets to get to Davos?
Yes, he did
I’m afraid he lost the plot some while ago, I was reading an interview with him recently where he claimed that he was sceptical about agw until he was shown a graph showing, as he described it, co2 in lockstep with temperature.
He didn’t have enough curiosity or nouse to discover that the relationship was the wrong way round!
“But to do that, we need a plan.”
Agree. Plan B, plan A failed.
Does David Attenborough think that nuclear is clean?
Small modular ones seem pretty clean to me. So I think the engineers do have the answer Eric.
Mind you what David thinks and what he is paid to say could be very different.
David Attenborough? Wasn’t Prince Charles available?
We are double shifting our 2 best loonies!
Be patient, cold fusion is just a few weeks away. In the mean time, I’d be frozen solid without fossil fuels.
Cold fusion is complete BS. Always has been, always will be.
Demand in one hand, defecate in the other. Tell us which fills up first.
Or, tell us which gets the most attention, positive or negative.
What is about leftists and this belief that all they need to do to create what they want, is demand that it be created?
They believe in magic.
“If people can truly understand what is at stake, I believe that they will give permission to business and governments to get on with the practical solutions.”
Should read:
“If people can truly be made to accept the propaganda, I believe that they will give permission to business and governments to get on with implementing the useless policies that would do nothing about the alleged “problem” if it was real, while consolidating power and control with the politically connected scum pushing the propaganda, which is the result we, your betters, desire.”
Unlimited clean energy and fish stocks…and a holodeck. I really want that holodeck.
Gee – wasn’t this the esteemed ‘Sir’ Attenborough who declared the human race a ‘pestilence’? Or was it a plague?
A BBC successful brain bent! All the good things I used to admire him for no longer exist.
Please be aware of the BBC’ s inherent and destructive bias.
Uncontrolled, but a public company.
Seems to me that the answer is quantitative, and fairly predictable.
The price of solar power has definitely been going down. Still, the system we just had proposed for our rooftop ended up costing $3.50 per peak output watt; it has no storage, but rather relies on energy credits to make for a “net zero payment” to the local PG&E company. Unfortunately, this also won’t be the case, since PG&E still (now) charges for grid use, connection use (no power delivered), and all the rest of the taxes and levies which it can get away with. So, I expect our power bill to be $100 a month, even with the 7.5 kW peak system in place.
The price of wind power has also been coming down, per kilowatt. The fans are getting bigger — way bigger — upwardsnow of 5,000 kW per fan. But in turn, the net installation price per kW is dropping. Thing is, I do wonder how much more ecologically-sound tappable wind resource there is?
In the US, hydro is pretty much tapped out.
The one thing no one (but we definitely could) do is to use coastal-hills “reverse reservoirs”. Pumping ocean water in, perhaps up as little as 250 meters. Filling up hundreds-of-thousands of acre-feet (hectare-meters, 10,000,000 liters per hectare-foot) with excess renewable energy, for draining in periods of inclement weather, uncoöperative wind, capricious and diurnal variations, seasonality, all that.
Thing is, there are definitely monied interests which while ostensibly glad-handing the while renewable power thing, are definitely working against it in the long run. Companies which have invested thousands of billions of dollars fracking for natural gas, digging millions of oil wells, retrofitting them with low-yield-recovery solvent systems, or who have taken the overburden off of thousands of hills containing coal, or have invested billions digging mines, buying the specialized equipment to mine coal, and all that …
Thing is, those interests are NOT in the least inclined to abandon their investments well short of their expected payback time, unless compensated for the premature losses.
Got that last part?
Unless compensated for the premature cessation losses.
Because ultimately, whether you’re in a capitalist system, or a socialist one, or a commie one, you really don’t want to invest substantial monies only to see no return (or big losses) on the investments.
BUT IT STILL CAN WORK, in a way. (“work” → “substantially becoming dependent on renewable energy as a civilization”).
It’ll take the other bitter pill: taxation, tariffs, surcharges, legislation and ultimately, government underwriting the preferred future energy industry.
That pill is anathema to many. The thought of more taxation on something which already has fairly high taxes, in order to displace it, and ultimately to tax it high enough to even largely thwart future demand … well, that’s almost treasonous.
Yet it isn’t.
It turns out to be the only path to implement the renewable-energy-is-our-goal future.
And whilei there’s nothing wrong with the goal, it flies in the face of most-everyone here.
Taxation, to raise the price of the exiting product.
To invest in the future market.
Kind of riles the progressive / libertarian harbored in most peoples hearts.
Just look at the comments here!
Yet, I challenge anyone to describe an accelerated future that substantially replaces petrochemical fuel with renewable electrical (and possibly organic) energy. Without taxation.
That is a serious challenge.
Anyone here up to take a few bites out of the elephant?
Just saying,
GoatGuy
Of course it can’t be done.
But if its carbon free energy you want its 50GW of nukes in the UK
WAY cheaper that renewables/storage/mess of transmission lines etc etc.
Nuclear is not a solution.
It’s the only solution.
Goatguy, one look at the UK’s grid status page – it doesn’t matter what the cost of solar or wind is (and it is exceptionally high when fairly costed) because you can never have enough – it often produces nothing/negligible on a continental scale! Storage of sufficient capacity to overcome this is just ruinously costly insanity and a physical impossibility.
Even taxation, tariffs, etc. aren’t enough. You will need to control the demand side (consumer/user) if you want any chance at building a power generation system based on solar and wind power. That would cause the biggest push-back: telling the consumer that no, you can’t have power when you want it, even if it’s the difference between life and death.
Using ocean water for pumped storage is definitely not a good idea. Unless the reservoir and the spillway is completely waterproof the salt water will infiltrate and you will end up creating a salt desert.
replaces petrochemical fuel with renewable electrical (and possibly organic) energy.
==========
electricity is not a fuel. it is a delivery method. you cannot replace fuel with something that is not fuel and expect a satisfactory solution.
once you accept that electricity is not fuel, then it becomes a matter of storing wind and sunlight, as we do now with coal, oil, gas, hydro and nuclear.
the problem is all about storage, so that you can match supply and demand. conventional fuels can all be stored in vast quantities until needed. We have very limited capability to store wind.
Sunlight we can store, in plants, but as has been seen with ethanol, it is hard to break even with plant based energy. similar to fusion. We can build a fusion machine (fusor) for about $1000 that will fuse deuterium and release energy. But it take a lot more energy in than you receive out.
Part of the propaganda push for AGW involves getting the rich and famous to become spokespeople as in advertising. The only thing I can figure out is the rich and famous are wined and dined and convinced it’s their duty to save the world and without them there’s no chance of it. That they will go down in history as being change agents for the good. On another note….. who cares what a sports figure, actor, socialite, or wealthy person believes?
Why do so many people mistake social fame for simple intelligence?
In this regard, Attenborough is not any different than the bubble-headed beauty contestant/winner expressing her desire to ‘solve world hunger’.
Maybe he stayed at a Holiday Inn Express last night.
“And as a species, we are expert problem solvers.”
We’re pretty good at BS detection too…
“We;re pretty good at BS detection too…”
Craig, the wide-spread belief in the Climate Hustle disproves that assertion pretty handily. We are hardwire-programmed (via evolution’s natural selection) to believe stuff simply on faith based on Appeal to Authority arguments, especially if the claims fit pre-exisitng biases. Hence the use of mass propaganda, celebrities to push it, and rentseeking pseudoscientists to claim “overwhelming consensus”, by those pushing the climate hustle.
Sometimes I think all these types like Al Gore, Attenborough, DiCaprio (and so many others) are all competing for the 21st Century’s title of King of the Bunco men.
The top 19th Century Bunco men included Hungry Joe, Tom O’Brien, and Charles P. Miller.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Hungry_Joe
The 19th Century con men stories are a lost narrative in today’s society. Which commits us to repeating those mistakes every few generations as societal amnesia sets in.
And the catch phrase of Brunco men (con men) has always been, “There’s a sucker born every minute.”
I saw an article that claimed that 56% of voters approve of Medicaire for all.
Most people are convinced that free lunches are possible, so long as the government provides them.
Those 56% are zero-liability voters. They don’t have to believe free lunches are possible. They simply have to believe it won’t cost them anything.
Joel, I disagree. At some superficial level, the belief may be widespread, but a concern over it certainly isn’t. In public opinion polls, it doesn’t even register. Given the nonstop barrage of one-sided disinformation promoting the scam, I’d say folks BS detectors, by and large, are working just fine.
They are as dumb as rocks.
It explains a lot.
David Attenborough is a great natural world film maker and narrator. He feels passionate about the environment. He is not a climate scientist and obviously believes all the alarmist hype about global warming. Why would he not? Many people take on trust what they are told. At the age of 92, he is still a remarkable man.
Having said all of that, while I am sure that he feels strongly about global warming for the above reasons, I am very sure that his good name is being exploited by his employer, the BBC and no doubt many eco-activists who have access to him. Many of Attenborough’s excellent documentaries are spoiled by the obligatory global warming alarmism usually added at the end, obviously to satisfy the BBC obsession with saving the planet.
Like many here, I have lost some respect for him, but the pressure on him to cooperate must be huge and he is 92 years old.
Agree, among his greatest achievements are also those as the BBC’s programs controller: History of Western Art, Bronowski’s Ascent of Man, Alister Cook’s America, etc.
Recently he left the BBC to work for Netflix.
Certainly man of great ability, a media genius despite his views regarding climate change and consequences that may follow.
Back in the days, and maybe still true today, there was just one question that determined if you were hired by the Big Brother Corporation. Are you a communist ?
I feel terribly sad to see Attenborough spout this nonsense in his old age, his documentaries are great, he shouldn’t meld in politics.
His documentaries are fake. They always were.
I’ll look into it. It would be great if you had a source to direct me to.
PS : I meant “meddle” in my previous comment.
I guess I should have also said he made great science fiction. Indeed there has been so much proven fakery that everything in the “documentaries” can be questioned.
I’ve come across him twice, and I definitely don’t like his methods.
The first time was in the Okavango delta. We had booked rooms long in advance in a wildlife lodge, but when we got there we found that Attenborough was there, didn’t want tourists around, and had paid them to send us off to another less well situated lodge.
The second time was in the Galapagos where he had bribed the National Park Authorities to forbid any boats from going through the strait between Fernandina and Isabela because he didn’t want any boats in the background when he was filming in the “virgin wilderness”. So I never got to see the Galapagos Cormorant.
The have unlimited clean energy in Star Trek, so why can’t we have it now?
And warp drive too.
Not a lot to ask!
Beam me up
warp drive is leaving seams in space-time stuff.
the environmental damage and potential catastrophe is such that warp travel needs to be eliminated for all but the absolutely necessary (elites).
(Star Trekking is now dead, unless they come around and show that the folks that were claiming the warp drive travel issue was a made up ploy to control everyone else.)
Didn’t this demented old fart describe humans as a ‘plague’?
Could you be insinuating that for us to have access to unlimited clean energy will require more than just having the U. S. Federal Reserve and the other nations’ central banks conjure a bit more magic money out of their magic holes in the air so we can be able to use the magic money to pay for the limitless magical clean, sustainable energy
Gee whiz, If everyone can have ‘free’ quality healthcare, I don’t understand why we can’t have the same for energy. I mean, the laws of physics apply equally to all things and to all processes and systems.
Okay. I’ll get a stick and wave it around while making various incantations. If I can get it to work, I’ll refrain from patenting it and donate it to the IPCC. Problem solved.
David Attenborough in re to his narratives about animals…”as if”
The Left wing are clueless anarchists.
They believe they are on the side of good, when in reality they are on side of evil chaos.
Rather than travel to Climate Conferences in cushy places they should try living a few months in the long list of struggling countries that do not have 24/7 electric power.
How many hours/day per year has David Attenborough experienced without electric power?
Pakistan. Try living with a brown-out of 10 hours per day.
https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2018/07/02/electricity-shortfall-exceeds-6000mw/
The current electricity shortfall has crossed the edge of 6000MW as country rural and urban areas are facing 14 and 10 hours electricity load-shedding respectively.
Nigeria. The leading cause of deafness in Nigeria is noise pollution from diesel generators. Every application that requires 24/7 electric power is powered from a diesel generator. There are for example 50,000 telecommunication towers in the country of 190 million people each of which has a 150 KVA diesel generator that runs 24/7.
https://spotlight.africa/2018/06/29/the-unspoken-horror-of-electricity-shortage-in-nigeria/
Many households in rural areas only have electricity for an average of 2 hours a month. …
It is disheartening and disturbing to hear that only 78 out of a possible 140 turbines are functional in the nation’s 26 power plants. Also, Nigeria cannot provide sufficient gas to operate 23 of these power plants because they are running on simple cycle gas turbines. The government categorically states that Nigeria will not have adequate electricity for years to come, citing reasons that include the inadequate supply of gas and a lack of funding.
South Africa
https://mybroadband.co.za/news/energy/267263-south-africas-electricity-system-is-falling-apart-and-it-is-much-bigger-than-just-eskom.html
Many power outages occur when the municipal distribution network is overloaded and trips, especially during periods of high electricity demand – like on a cold winter night.
Instead of proactive monitoring and maintenance of the infrastructure, poor management means that problems are only detected and fixed after a failure occurs.
Whilst reading this thread I had a quick look at current UK generation data. We are currently importing more electricity from France and the Netherlands, than is being produced by wind (zero solar, of course as it is night). Fance 2GW, Neth 1.2GW, wind 2.9GW. For comparison, 6.4GW from coal and 25.9GW from gas of a total 48.5GW consumption.
We are constantly scolded for having a view on AGW because we are not qualified in the subject. A degree in natural sciences apparently qualifies you.
Whenever I hear his dulcet tones I switch off.
“Presenters” was always a better description than the ones used in the US for folks in that job. Once upon a time most of the population here received our nightly news from 3 or 4 old men. We thought they were sages. Walter Cronkite was touted as “The Most Trusted Man In America”
That was always BS. We learned.
I too have lost all faith in this man who has dedicated his life to the animal world. Who gave him a platform at the world leaders conference in Davos enabling him to spout his ridiculous views on the subject of climate change? He is not a climate scientist, and as far as I know has never publicly associated himself with the global warming brigade. Is it possible that he is being paid a fat fee by one or more Green charities for using his name and reputation to make such outrageously silly speeches
“Global plan” sounds ominous.
Why do these people deny the reality of molten salt nuclear technology? We know it works and we now have designs (several) to make it practical and cheaper than any other power technology.
I think we can all get behind better energy generation technology. Apparently there are “experts” out there who are still looking for a revolutionary new energy tehnology. Hey, folks!! It’s here, you GD morons.