What drought? California snowpack is now above normal

Here’s some good news from the “weather not climate” department. The latest series of storms, part of an “atmospheric river” pattern, have increased California’s snowpack to anywhere from 110 to 115% above normal for this time of year.

The latest data from the Department of Water Resources shows that statewide average is above normal.

Source: http://cdec.water.ca.gov/snowapp/sweq.action

In contrast, just one year ago on this date, the statewide average was about 26% of normal.

Since that date, California snowpack has quadrupled in size. However, the snow season doesn’t end until April 1st, and according to the DWR, California is at 61% of the statewide normal for this date compared to the entire season. With one or two more storm patterns, it’s possible we’ll end the season on a positive note.

Advertisements

Share this: Print

Email

Twitter

Facebook

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Reddit

Google

