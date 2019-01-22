President Trump Tweets About Snow… Science “Journalist” Has Meltdown! Film at 11.

Guest eye-rolling by David Middleton

The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer once again demonstrates a music major’s grasp of science…

SCIENCE There’s Snow on TV, so Trump’s Tweeting About Climate Change Alas, a brief cold spell does not undo decades of scientific fact. ROBINSON MEYER

JAN 20, 2019 It’s something of an annual tradition for the president. On Sunday morning, as the eastern half of the country endured driving snow and frigid winter winds, Donald Trump asked on Twitter how climate change could be real if it was so cold outside. “Be careful and try staying in your house,” he said. “Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!” Trump has raised similar concerns about that “good old fashioned Global Warming” nearly every year since 2012. If it snows near Manhattan, the president says he isn’t sure about climate change. Unfortunately, even as New York has occasionally been blasted with frozen precipitation, the world has kept warming. The past four years have been the four warmest years on record—a fact that NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were due to announce this past week, were the government not shut down. Earlier this winter, Washington, D.C., experienced a shocking 22 days of above-average temperatures, and the Northeast as a whole saw a balmy January. President Trump did not seize that opportunity to affirm that global warming was real. The simple, tedious fact is that two things can be true at the same time: The world’s average temperature can be clearly and dangerously increasing, and it can still snow sometimes in the northeastern United States. […] The Atlantic

Hey Robby! There’s snow on the ground too! Lots of it!

This is funny!

Unfortunately, even as New York has occasionally been blasted with frozen precipitation, the world has kept warming. The past four years have been the four warmest years on record—a fact that NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were due to announce this past week, were the government not shut down.

Maybe this happened when Mr. Meyer was still studying music… in grammar school…

“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is”…

However, the warming is so far manifesting itself more in winters which are less cold than in much hotter summers. According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia,within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”. “Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said. WUWT

“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is”… When? The winter of 1999-2000 was twenty years ago.

While there is no statistically significant trend in the GSL snow extent anomaly, there clearly is an upward “trend” since 1990… And That 70’s Climate Science Show was smack-dab in the middle of the period of greater snow extent anomalies (1966-1985)…

I earned my degree in geology (Earth Science) in frigid Connecticut during That 70’s Climate Science Show. The GSL snow extent anomaly was only about 1 million km2 greater than it is today during That 70’s Climate Science Show…

The Ice Age Cometh?

A 1977 TIME magazine cover may not have predicted “another ice age,” but a 1974 TIME magazine article sort of did…

The full text of the article can be accessed through Steve Goddard’s Real Science.

There’s also Newsweek…

Dan Gainor compiled a great timeline of media alarmism (both warming and cooling) in his Fire and Ice essay.

While the “infamous” 1977 TIME cover was a fake, this 1975 magazine cover and article were very real…

Energy and Climate: Studies in Geophysics was a 1977 National Academies publication. It featured what appears to be the same temperature graph, clearly demonstrating a mid-20th century cooling trend…

The mid-20th Century cooling trend is clearly present in the instrumental record, at least in the northern hemisphere…

So, why are the warmunists so obsessed with denying this? Is the mid-20th century cooling period so “inconvenient” that it has to be erased from history like the Medieval Warm Period?

Conclusion

Getting back to the music major… With so little difference in temperature and snow extent separating The Ice Age Cometh? from Children just aren’t going to know what snow is, anyone with at least half-a-brain would ridicule the Warmunists with each and every snowstorm. While this snowstorm isn’t scientific evidence related to climate change, anthropogenic or otherwise, neither are droughts, hurricanes or warm winter days. Weather isn’t climate. Climate is climate… and it hasn’t really changed all that much since the end of The Little Ice Age… And the nadir of the Little Ice Age was the coldest “climate” of the entire Holocene.

The supposedly “four warmest years on record” have occurred about 300 years after the coldest century of the past 100 centuries. This could only be described as a “climate crisis” by someone who was totally ignorant of basic scientific principles, particularly Quaternary geology and signal processing. It’s actually a helluva a lot better than just about any other possible evolution of Earth’s “climate.”

Climate is a lot more than just prevailing weather conditions and it hasn’t changed very much in the past 120 years.

Way back in the Pleistocene (1976), I took a semester of Physical Geography. We learned about something called the “Köppen Climate Classification System”; a procedure that systematically categorizes climate primarily on the basis of vegetation, precipitation and temperature.

If we’ve had significant climate change over the last 150 years, the Köppen Climate Classification Map should reflect those changes… Right?

Here’s the map for 1901-1925…

Here’s the map for 1951-2000…

I’m sure that if I printed these maps out at full scale and overlaid them on a light table, I could see some differences because climate is always changing… But, eyeballing it, I don’t see much difference between the early 20th century vs mid-late 20th century climatic zones

Here it is as a video…

Is it any wonder that President Trump can’t resist trolling these Bozos?

Source: Kottek, M., J. Grieser, C. Beck, B. Rudolf, and F. Rubel, 2006: World Map of the Köppen-Geiger climate classification updated. Meteorol. Z., 15, 259-263. DOI: 10.1127/0941-2948/2006/0130.

