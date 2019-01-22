President Trump Tweets About Snow… Science “Journalist” Has Meltdown! Film at 11.

Guest eye-rolling by David Middleton
The Atlantic’s Robinson Meyer once again demonstrates a music major’s grasp of science…
SCIENCE
There’s Snow on TV, so Trump’s Tweeting About Climate Change
Alas, a brief cold spell does not undo decades of scientific fact.
ROBINSON MEYER
JAN 20, 2019
It’s something of an annual tradition for the president. On Sunday morning, as the eastern half of the country endured driving snow and frigid winter winds, Donald Trump asked on Twitter how climate change could be real if it was so cold outside.
“Be careful and try staying in your house,” he said. “Large parts of the Country are suffering from tremendous amounts of snow and near record setting cold. Amazing how big this system is. Wouldn’t be bad to have a little of that good old fashioned Global Warming right now!”
Trump has raised similar concerns about that “good old fashioned Global Warming” nearly every year since 2012. If it snows near Manhattan, the president says he isn’t sure about climate change.
Unfortunately, even as New York has occasionally been blasted with frozen precipitation, the world has kept warming. The past four years have been the four warmest years on record—a fact that NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were due to announce this past week, were the government not shut down. Earlier this winter, Washington, D.C., experienced a shocking 22 days of above-average temperatures, and the Northeast as a whole saw a balmy January. President Trump did not seize that opportunity to affirm that global warming was real.
The simple, tedious fact is that two things can be true at the same time: The world’s average temperature can be clearly and dangerously increasing, and it can still snow sometimes in the northeastern United States.
[…]
Hey Robby! There’s snow on the ground too! Lots of it!
This is funny!
Unfortunately, even as New York has occasionally been blasted with frozen precipitation, the world has kept warming. The past four years have been the four warmest years on record—a fact that NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were due to announce this past week, were the government not shut down.
Maybe this happened when Mr. Meyer was still studying music… in grammar school…
“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is”…
However, the warming is so far manifesting itself more in winters which are less cold than in much hotter summers. According to Dr David Viner, a senior research scientist at the climatic research unit (CRU) of the University of East Anglia,within a few years winter snowfall will become “a very rare and exciting event”.
“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is,” he said.
“Children just aren’t going to know what snow is”… When? The winter of 1999-2000 was twenty years ago.
While there is no statistically significant trend in the GSL snow extent anomaly, there clearly is an upward “trend” since 1990… And That 70’s Climate Science Show was smack-dab in the middle of the period of greater snow extent anomalies (1966-1985)…
I earned my degree in geology (Earth Science) in frigid Connecticut during That 70’s Climate Science Show. The GSL snow extent anomaly was only about 1 million km2 greater than it is today during That 70’s Climate Science Show…
The Ice Age Cometh?
A 1977 TIME magazine cover may not have predicted “another ice age,” but a 1974 TIME magazine article sort of did…
The full text of the article can be accessed through Steve Goddard’s Real Science.
There’s also Newsweek…
Dan Gainor compiled a great timeline of media alarmism (both warming and cooling) in his Fire and Ice essay.
While the “infamous” 1977 TIME cover was a fake, this 1975 magazine cover and article were very real…
Energy and Climate: Studies in Geophysics was a 1977 National Academies publication. It featured what appears to be the same temperature graph, clearly demonstrating a mid-20th century cooling trend…
The mid-20th Century cooling trend is clearly present in the instrumental record, at least in the northern hemisphere…
So, why are the warmunists so obsessed with denying this? Is the mid-20th century cooling period so “inconvenient” that it has to be erased from history like the Medieval Warm Period?
Conclusion
Getting back to the music major… With so little difference in temperature and snow extent separating The Ice Age Cometh? from Children just aren’t going to know what snow is, anyone with at least half-a-brain would ridicule the Warmunists with each and every snowstorm. While this snowstorm isn’t scientific evidence related to climate change, anthropogenic or otherwise, neither are droughts, hurricanes or warm winter days. Weather isn’t climate. Climate is climate… and it hasn’t really changed all that much since the end of The Little Ice Age… And the nadir of the Little Ice Age was the coldest “climate” of the entire Holocene.
The supposedly “four warmest years on record” have occurred about 300 years after the coldest century of the past 100 centuries. This could only be described as a “climate crisis” by someone who was totally ignorant of basic scientific principles, particularly Quaternary geology and signal processing. It’s actually a helluva a lot better than just about any other possible evolution of Earth’s “climate.”
Climate is a lot more than just prevailing weather conditions and it hasn’t changed very much in the past 120 years.
If we’ve had significant climate change over the last 150 years, the Köppen Climate Classification Map should reflect those changes… Right?
Here’s the map for 1901-1925…
Here’s the map for 1951-2000…
I’m sure that if I printed these maps out at full scale and overlaid them on a light table, I could see some differences because climate is always changing… But, eyeballing it, I don’t see much difference between the early 20th century vs mid-late 20th century climatic zones
Here it is as a video…
Is it any wonder that President Trump can’t resist trolling these Bozos?
Source: Kottek, M., J. Grieser, C. Beck, B. Rudolf, and F. Rubel, 2006: World Map of the Köppen-Geiger climate classification updated. Meteorol. Z., 15, 259-263. DOI: 10.1127/0941-2948/2006/0130.
10 thoughts on “President Trump Tweets About Snow… Science “Journalist” Has Meltdown! Film at 11.”
“Alas, a brief cold spell does not undo decades of scientific fact.” The author has problems with English as well as with a clarity of thought.
Hey, that picture is incorrect! There is also snow in NL (and BE, DE etc).
Silly Dutch don’t have snowtires: just a few inches of snow and result is 2300 KM of traffic jam, a new record.
And it’s hot! (inside my car, outside it’s … not so hot)
A more likely prediction is that Atlantic readers just won’t know what science is.
That would be an apt description of the state of affairs.
With so little difference in temperature and snow extent separating The Ice Age Cometh? from Children just aren’t going to know what snow is, anyone with at least half-a-brain would ridicule the Warmunists with each and every snowstorm.
Well with reference to the Viner quotes whenever you get a disastrous 2″ snowfall in London you should pat Viner on the back and say how accurate he was.
“Heavy snow will return occasionally, but when it does we will be unprepared . We’re really going to get caught out. Snow will probably cause chaos in 20 years time”. As happened 9 years after his quote and which was 18 years after the last significant snow fall.
Wouldn’t any cold spell indeed constitute “fact”. One that is pretty hard to dismiss.
The consistent recurrence of these also present a ‘fact’.
First Mr. Meyer chides the President for tweeting about a winter storm. He asserts that no single weather events can disprove climate change. He then chides the President for NOT citing a January not-so-cold wave as affirming climate change.
Mr. Meyer seems to suffer from irony-impairment as well as Trump Derangement Syndrome.
The past four years have been the four warmest years on record—a fact that NASA and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration were due to announce this past week, were the government not shut down.
What data are they using to make this claim?
The Holocene reconstruction has an inconsistent time axis if the original in Years BP is correct the supplementary axis in AD/BC should end in 1950. Most likely the original data was in Years BP so the graph doesn’t contain data from the last 70 years.
It does. At the scale that it is plotted, 50 years isn’t visible. Andy’s post includes the data and code.